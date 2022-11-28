ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

krcgtv.com

Missouri fourth in nation in executions, despite Parson clemency efforts

JEFFERSON CITY — Research from a national advocacy organization on the death penalty gives Missouri the fourth highest execution rates, based on population, in the country, behind only Oklahoma, Texas, and Delaware. Though the data is not entirely up to date, notedly not including the most recent execution of...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Lawsuit raises several allegations of abuse at Missouri Military Academy

MEXICO — Update: this story has been updated to include a statement from the Missouri Military Academy. A lawsuit brought against the Missouri Military Academy alleges school officials did not intervene on several allegations of abuse toward a student, resulting in the student's attempted suicide. The plaintiff, a minor...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Influenza cases on the rise in Mid-Missouri hospitals

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Cases of influenza are rising at an earlier pace than usual in Missouri, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services, with some hospitals filling up to capacity ahead of the holiday season. According to a spokesperson for DHSS, flu activity is at least four...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Hansen leads Tigers past St. Louis

COLUMBIA — Lauren Hansen scored a game-high 24 points, leading Missouri to an 82-52 win over St. Louis on Wednesday night. The game was tied twice in the first quarter before Hansen's three-pointer with 5:27 to go in the first quarter gave Missouri an 11-8 lead. The Tigers led the rest of the way.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Clarence Gilyard, 'Die Hard' and 'Matlock' actor, dies at 66

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clarence Gilyard Jr., a popular supporting actor whose credits include the blockbuster films "Die Hard" and "Top Gun" and the hit television series "Matlock" and "Walker, Texas Ranger," has died at age 66. The University of Nevada, Las...
PARADISE, NV
krcgtv.com

Title games set at several area hoops tournaments

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The first full week of high school basketball in the state features several tournaments taking place in mid-Missouri. At Tipton, the host Lady Cardinals and California Lady Pintos will meet in Friday's championship game. Tipton beat Capital City 65-52 on Wednesday while California rolled to a 69-43 win over Eldon. Tipton and California meet Friday night in the title game.
MISSOURI STATE

