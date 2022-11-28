For a second year in a row, Louisiana’s “Celebration Gator” made a hugely successful crawl through the streets of New York City in the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. According to NBC, the live three-hour morning special, an afternoon encore, plus digital and streaming viewership delivered 27.7 million viewers with another three million estimated along the parade route. Pre-parade media coverage of the “Celebration Gator” garnered Louisiana an additional reach of 873 million people, representing an ad value estimate of $8.1 million. Those numbers do not include the number of people treated to a glimpse of what to expect leading up to the parade as the watchful eye of the “Celebration Gator” promoted Louisiana on huge screens in both Times Square and Macy’s on West 34th Street in New York.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO