bossierpress.com
Public Meeting on the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Grant Program
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LA DOTD) invites all citizens and interested parties to attend a public meeting on the electric vehicle infrastructure grant program. The U.S. Legislature has made National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program funds available for expenditure by state transportation agencies for the buildout of electric vehicle charging stations that meet federal requirements. These funds cover 80 percent of the expenses to install electric vehicle charging stations throughout the State with a minimum 20 percent match covered by grant recipients. To disburse these funds, LA DOTD will solicit applications from the general public for a phased approach to this buildout. During this meeting, we will share our statewide deployment plan and provide updates on our grant program, application, and selection criteria.
SECOND SUCCESSFUL YEAR FOR LOUISIANA AND THE “CELEBRATION GATOR” IN THE 96TH ANNUAL MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
For a second year in a row, Louisiana’s “Celebration Gator” made a hugely successful crawl through the streets of New York City in the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. According to NBC, the live three-hour morning special, an afternoon encore, plus digital and streaming viewership delivered 27.7 million viewers with another three million estimated along the parade route. Pre-parade media coverage of the “Celebration Gator” garnered Louisiana an additional reach of 873 million people, representing an ad value estimate of $8.1 million. Those numbers do not include the number of people treated to a glimpse of what to expect leading up to the parade as the watchful eye of the “Celebration Gator” promoted Louisiana on huge screens in both Times Square and Macy’s on West 34th Street in New York.
Gov. Edwards Encourages Rural Communities to Take Advantage of Rural Development Support for Federal Funding Opportunities
Following a recent meeting with the regional directors of the Governor’s Office of Rural Development, Gov. John Bel Edwards is encouraging rural communities to reach out to the Office for help taking advantage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Justice40 initiative. “Louisiana’s rural areas are the lifeblood of our...
SECRETARY OF STATE KYLE ARDOIN RECEIVES NATIONAL COVERAGE FOR EFFORTS TO PASS AMENDMENT 1
La.—Secretary Ardoin has received national recognition for his efforts to pass. proposed Constitutional Amendment 1 on the December 10 ballot. In addition to being praised. for his efforts by the national group Americans for Citizen Voting, Secretary Ardoin’s efforts. received coverage in a November 29 Fox News article.
LOUISIANA HEISMAN TROPHY WINNERS CELEBRATED AT THE LOUISIANA SPORTS HALL OF FAME AND NORTHWEST LOUISIANA HISTORY MUSEUM
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana State Museum will unveil a new exhibition honoring the state’s four Heisman Trophy winners at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The Heisman Trophy Trust presents the trophy each December to the...
