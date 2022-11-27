Read full article on original website
Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Rest easy, soccer fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time. The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16. After opening the World Cup with a shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in one of biggest upsets in the tournament’s history, Argentina wound up finishing in first place in Group C and will next play Australia — a surprise qualifier for the knockout stage. Messi rolls into Saturday’s game suddenly in a strong position in likely his final World Cup.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica schedule, fixtures, rankings
Japan and Spain sent early messages in Group E with an upset of Germany and demolition of Costa Rica, respectively, to start the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Japan reached the Round of 16 at the last World Cup and gave Belgium everything it could handle before bowing out 3-2, while Costa Rica surprised everyone in 2014 when it emerged atop a Group D with England, Italy, and Uruguay, then beating Greece in the Round of 16.
Sporting News
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Australia defeats Denmark to advance
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group D at the forefront. Australia (2-0-1) defeated Denmark (0-1-2), 1-0, in a tense match at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. With the win, Australia moves on to the knockout stage and Denmark has been eliminated from the World Cup.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. While Mexico and Poland battled to a 0-0 draw.
WAAY-TV
USMNT advances to World Cup knockout stage with hard-fought victory over Iran
The US Men's National Team (USMNT) was made to work hard for its place in the World Cup knockout stage, earning a tough 1-0 win over Iran in a nerve-racking Group B decider at Qatar 2022. Christian Pulisic's first-half goal was all that separated the two sides as the USMNT...
Argentina Tops World Cup Group; Poland Survives on Tiebreaker Over Mexico
Wojciech Szczęsny stole the show early, but La Albiceleste broke through to take a crucial lead in a battle for a spot in the knockout stage.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Costa Rica v Germany
Coach Luis Fernando Suarez says Costa Rica will relish the opportunity to upset the odds again at the World Cup. The Central Americans' hopes of reaching the last 16 in Qatar looked over after a 7-0 loss to Spain. But after beating Japan, a win over Germany would send them...
KTVZ
Belgium holds players’ meeting after poor start to World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says the squad has held a meeting where players aired their “honest” views about how the team can salvage its World Cup campaign. Belgium arrived in Qatar as the No. 2-ranked team and one of the tournament favorites. The team was unconvincing in a 1-0 win over Canada before losing to Morocco 2-0 on Sunday and likely needs to beat Croatia in their final group game on Thursday to advance. Courtois and Belgium captain Eden Hazard have played down reports of infighting in the squad after the Morocco game. Courtois did say players had a frank exchange of views at their training base in Al Rayyan.
World Cup roundup: France, Australia reach final 16
Mathew Leckie broke the deadlock in the 60th minute and Australia advanced to the last 16 for the first time
Poland vs Argentina confirmed line-ups ahead of World Cup fixture
It all comes down to this: Argentina and Poland clash on a decisive day in Group C at the Qatar World Cup, with neither having yet confirmed their place in the round of 16.Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their competition opener, before the Paris Saint-Germain forward found a moment of inspiration to inspire a win against Mexico next time out. It means the pre-tournament favourites are on three points, like Saudi Arabia, who were beaten by Poland in their last outing.FOLLOW LIVE: Poland vs Argentina – Latest World Cup updatesPoland, led by...
NBC Sports
Australia upsets Denmark as stunning Socceroos reach last 16
Australia beat Denmark to pull off a huge upset as the Socceroos advanced from Group D and are in the last 16 of the World Cup for just the second time in their history. Matthew Leckie was the hero for Australia as he struck in the second half, just moments after Tunisia had taken the lead against France in the other Group D game which mean that Australia were out of the World Cup. For about two minutes they were, but then Leckie did the business.
Soccer-Messi misses penalty as Poland hold Argentina scoreless at halftime
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Lionel Messi penalty as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group C clash at Stadium 974 but have nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0. With Mexico and Saudi Arabia also goalless in the other game in the group, as things stand Poland will top the pool with five points and meet Australia in the last 16, while Argentina will finish second and take on champions France in the next round.
Argentina, Australia advance to World Cup last 16 as France upset
Lionel Messi's Argentina booked their place in the last 16 of the World Cup on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Poland as Australia reached the knockout rounds for just the second time in their history. - 'A lot of belief' - Australia reached the knockouts for the first time since the 2006 World Cup thanks to Mathew Leckie's superb 60th-minute goal dispatched Denmark.
BBC
World Cup: Build-up to Tunisia v France & Australia v Denmark
There should be plenty of twists and turns to come as the Group D table reorganises itself over the course of the next few hours, and managers at both stadiums will be keeping a very close eye on proceedings at the other. "My thinking is to prepare the team to...
