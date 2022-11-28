ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brecksville, OH

Brecksville Planning Commission approves Julie Billiart branch in former Chippewa school building

By Bob Sandrick, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Firefighters continue to battle large fire in downtown Kent

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Firefighters in Kent are battling a massive fire at a former mill complex that started Friday morning. The department received a call for a structure fire at approximately 8:45 a.m. at the Star of the West Mill complex near Main Street, Kent Fire Chief Bill Myers said to reporters during a livestreamed press conference.
KENT, OH
Cleveland.com

Classic Tudor on Lake Erie asks $2.85M: House of the Week

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- If you’re looking for a home on Lake Erie, chances are the views are in the back of the house. But at 37 Kensington Oval, the views are in the front. “This iconic Tudor-style home has some of the best views of Lake Erie in all of Rocky River,” says Howard Hanna agent Meredith Hardington, who has it priced at $2.85 million.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Cleveland.com

St. Edward defends Division I state title in 28-14 win vs. Springfield

CANTON, Ohio — For about a quarter, the rematch had the makings of an encore to remember. Down by a touchdown early Friday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, St. Edward changed that with a methodical offense and swarming defense to repeat as OHSAA Division I state football champion. Both aspects of the Eagles’ offense and defense have been their trademarks, and they led to their 28-14 win vs. Springfield.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

See how Glenville won its first state football championship, 26-6, against Cincinnati Wyoming

CANTON, Ohio — D’Shawntae Jones rushed for 195 yards and three touchdowns, powering Glenville to its first OHSAA state football championship in school history. The Tarblooders also won the first OHSAA state football crown for a team from Cleveland’s Senate League. They did it with a 26-6 win Saturday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

OVI suspect tests at three times the legal limit for alcohol: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A caller at 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 20 reported that a black Kia was “all over the road” and tailgating on I-90 eastbound passing Crocker Road. Officers stopped the car as it entered Rocky River. While the woman driver searched for her purse for her license, an officer noticed it was sitting in a cup holder next to an open can of alcoholic tea, according to a police department press release.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
89K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy