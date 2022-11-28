Brecksville Planning Commission approves Julie Billiart branch in former Chippewa school building

Read full article on original website
New Lake T Apparel shop celebrates Avon Lake: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
A new shop celebrating all things Avon Lake is opening this week (2 p.m. Dec. 7) at 150 Lear Road (white house). Lake T Apparel, owned and operated by Avon Lake resident Chris Kreitzer, sells clothing, apparel and other items celebrating familiar elements of local life in the community. Kreitzer’s...
Beachwood Schools will ask voters in May for funding of new Bryden, Hilltop elementary school buildings
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- After months of discussions and gathering of public input, the Beachwood Board of Education decided during a study session held Monday (Nov. 28) to move forward on a master plan that includes the construction of two new elementary school buildings. The plan, which seeks to ensure that...
Demolition contractor called to raze building at old mill complex in Kent, fire extinguishing continues, fire officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A demolition contractor has been called to raze a building at the former Williams Brothers/Star of the West Mill complex in Kent after a fire ravaged it Friday morning. Fire crews are still trying to extinguish the fire as of Saturday afternoon, according to a news release...
Firefighters continue to battle large fire in downtown Kent
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Firefighters in Kent are battling a massive fire at a former mill complex that started Friday morning. The department received a call for a structure fire at approximately 8:45 a.m. at the Star of the West Mill complex near Main Street, Kent Fire Chief Bill Myers said to reporters during a livestreamed press conference.
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock unveils master plan for Cuyahoga riverfront near downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert’s real estate company on Friday unveiled a sweeping master plan to re-make the Cuyahoga riverfront, with Tower City Center serving as a key gateway between downtown Cleveland and a waterfront flanked with development. The estimated $3.5 billion, 35-acre plan from...
Classic Tudor on Lake Erie asks $2.85M: House of the Week
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- If you’re looking for a home on Lake Erie, chances are the views are in the back of the house. But at 37 Kensington Oval, the views are in the front. “This iconic Tudor-style home has some of the best views of Lake Erie in all of Rocky River,” says Howard Hanna agent Meredith Hardington, who has it priced at $2.85 million.
Wanted Parma man arrested after leading Brook Park, Cleveland police on foot chase
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A wanted Parma man, 48, was arrested at about 4 p.m. Nov. 21 after he ran from police. The man’s pickup truck ran out of gas at Brookpark and Smith roads and was blocking traffic. By the time police arrived, the man had somehow moved the truck into the parking lot of Budget Heating and Air Conditioning on Brookpark.
Glenville football tops Cincinnati Wyoming for 1st state title: Division IV state championship, by the numbers
CANTON, Ohio -- Glenville needed just one offensive play to jump out to the first lead of the night against Cincinnati Wyoming. Deonte Rucker threw a jump ball to Damarion Witten, who caught it over a defender before jogging untouched into the end zone. Not to be outdone, Wyoming tied...
Glenville’s OHSAA football title achieves top goal to ‘Win states and make the city happy’
CANTON, Ohio -- Cleveland’s city schools have an incredibly rich winning tradition. Since its creation in 1904 Cleveland’s Senate Athletic League schools have won 156 state championships. From basketball and track and field to wrestling, baseball and even gymnastics, Cleveland’s city schools have won hardware in almost every...
Cuyahoga County could approve $1.3 million on housing, historic synagogue restoration and more: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County could approve $1.3 million in COVID-19 stimulus money on several projects including the restoration of a historic synagogue, affordable housing and more. The largest of the proposed expenses is $500,000 to restore the historic Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights. The building and its campus...
Bedrock’s Cleveland riverfront proposal will test the persuasive power of ideas created by architect David Adjaye
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The renderings are lush and virtually photographic. The design ideas are big, bold, and generally likable, especially in their emphasis on the importance of generous amounts of lush, public space. But can it actually happen?. The development proposal for Tower City Center and the Cuyahoga riverfront...
St. Edward’s Casey Bullock, Springfield’s Bryce Schondelmyer both shine in Division I football state final
CANTON, Ohio -- When St. Edward and Springfield met at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium last year in the Division I state football championship it was a battle of the biggest titans from the Southwest and Northeast parts of the state. Springfield was led by quarterback Te’Smoot, a Mr....
Bitter winds finally settling, better fishing weather around corner: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Fishermen who have been hardy enough to brave the bitterly cold winds this week have found some success around Cleveland Harbor, and while gale force winds are in the forecast along the Cleveland shoreline, better fishing weather is just around the corner. Most anglers will focus...
St. Edward too much for Springfield in Division I championship rematch: By the numbers
CANTON, Ohio -- Springfield struck first in the OHSAA Division I football state championship Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, but St. Edward would not be denied its second title in as many seasons. The Eagles scored three consecutive touchdowns in the first half. In the first quarter...
Minneapolis, other airports could be models for Cleveland airport redo
I certainly hope that the people who are involved in the modernization of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport have visited other national airports (“A flying start in a new direction,” Nov. 27). One airport to copy (albeit on a smaller scale) is the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: wide aisles;...
St. Edward defends Division I state title in 28-14 win vs. Springfield
CANTON, Ohio — For about a quarter, the rematch had the makings of an encore to remember. Down by a touchdown early Friday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, St. Edward changed that with a methodical offense and swarming defense to repeat as OHSAA Division I state football champion. Both aspects of the Eagles’ offense and defense have been their trademarks, and they led to their 28-14 win vs. Springfield.
See how Glenville won its first state football championship, 26-6, against Cincinnati Wyoming
CANTON, Ohio — D’Shawntae Jones rushed for 195 yards and three touchdowns, powering Glenville to its first OHSAA state football championship in school history. The Tarblooders also won the first OHSAA state football crown for a team from Cleveland’s Senate League. They did it with a 26-6 win Saturday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
Youngstown slaying suspect flees, leading police in chase through Parma
PARMA, Ohio – Parma police urged some residents to stay in their homes Wednesday night after a murder suspect from the Youngstown area led officers on a chase before he died by suicide. Mahoning County sheriff’s officials said Jonathan Crago, 38, killed two women at a home in the...
OVI suspect tests at three times the legal limit for alcohol: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A caller at 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 20 reported that a black Kia was “all over the road” and tailgating on I-90 eastbound passing Crocker Road. Officers stopped the car as it entered Rocky River. While the woman driver searched for her purse for her license, an officer noticed it was sitting in a cup holder next to an open can of alcoholic tea, according to a police department press release.
Some speeding with a side of warrants: Bentleyville Police Blotter
Marked lanes (warning), driving under suspension, warrants served, squad call: Liberty Road. As police initially stopped a 2021 Honda SUV for failure to drive in marked lanes at 3:13 a.m. Nov. 28, dispatchers reported that the owner, a Euclid woman, had at least one warrant lodged against her. As it...
