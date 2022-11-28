Read full article on original website
hk-now.com
HVFC Responds to Nine Incidents Within 2 Hours
(December 1, 2022)—During a heavy wind and rainstorm last night (Nov. 30), Haddam Volunteer Fire Company responded to nine incidents within a two-hour timeframe. The storm caused many power outages and road closures in the area. At 4:05 p.m., HVFC was dispatched to the area of 499 Foot Hills...
hk-now.com
Town of Haddam: Winter Parking Ban
A. Parking will be banned on town roads effective November 15, 2022, and continuing to April 15, 2023 to facilitate snow plowing. b. Violators’ cars will be towed at the owners’ expense.
Virtual meeting set on plans for Route 140
The state Department of Transportation will hold a virtual meeting on plans to improve a section of Route 140, Crystal Lake Road, in Ellington and Tolland. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. According to the DOT, the purpose of the proposed project is to improve...
Eyewitness News
Crash slows traffic at busy Southington intersection
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Emergency responders were called to a crash at a busy intersection in Southington on Thursday. The crash happened at Executive Boulevard and West Street. Police confirmed that a handicapped van is involved. There are a total of six injuries reported. Video could be seen from a...
Vernon roads closed Friday for Winterfest
VERNON — The town-sponsored Winterfest 2022 starts at 6 p.m. Friday with a Torchlight fire truck parade. Much of downtown Rockville will be closed to traffic during the event, including from West Main Street at Union Street to East Main Street at Court Street, until around 9 p.m. All...
hk-now.com
Free Fares Extended on 9 Town Transit to March 31, 2023
(November 30, 2022) — The Connecticut Legislature, Connecticut DOT and Governor Lamont have announced new funding to extend the free fare program through March 31, 2023. This includes all 9 Town Transit and Middletown Area Transit routes, XtraMile, ADA paratransit and Dial-A-Ride services. This will delay any implementation of...
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closed Parts of Route 15 South, Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield
A crash closed part of Route 15 south and a section of the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield on Wednesday morning. Officers received several 911 calls about a crash on the Berlin Turnpike near Pawtucket Avenue around 7:30 a.m. When police arrived, they said they found a heading south went off...
darientimes.com
Minor injuries reported after freight train hits car in New Haven, officials say
NEW HAVEN — Minor injuries were reported after a car was struck by a freight train Tuesday afternoon, officials said. New Haven Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana said the train was in the process of transporting seven rail cars from Cedar Hill to Chapel Street when the crash occurred at the intersection of Grand Avenue and East Street.
Bristol Press
Plainville announces updated snow removal policy
PLAINVILLE – The Town of Plainville has announced an updated snow removal policy. The Plainville Fire Department asks residents and business owners to keep fire hydrants free of obstruction of snow during the winter season. As residents shovel or push snow off their driveways and sidewalks, they are asked...
New Britain breaks ground on massive fuel cell facility
Officials in New Britain broke ground Thursday on a massive fuel cell facility at the old Stanley Works complex.
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways, with a driver ticketed for allegedly doing 110 mph, days after another driver was stopped for allegedly speeding at 132 mph
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, CT
Middletown is a small city in Middlesex County, Connecticut, with an area of just around 40 square miles. What the city lacks in size is recouped by its quintessential New England charm that unlocks plenty of exciting activities. English settlers established it as a town in 1651 and named it...
Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
connecticuthistory.org
Goshen’s Animal Pound
The History of Litchfield County, published in 1881 by the J.W. Lewis Company in Philadelphia, suggests that North Goshen was once a thriving community. The book offers a house-by-house guide, describing the area’s residents as well as their commercial and religious activities. Nearly all vestiges of the community are...
Middlefield manufacturing facility to layoff workers, closing early 2023
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. — Emerson announced that they will be closing their Cooper-Atkins manufacturing and distribution facility permanently Tuesday. The facility located at 33 Reeds Gap Rd. in Middlefield will be closing its doors on March 31, 2022. About 68 hourly and salary employees will be laid off. The operations...
hk-now.com
Festive Times at the Haddam Senior Center
Submitted by Colleen Totman, JoAnn Woickelman and Marge DeBold. (December 2, 2022) —The Haddam Senior Center is one of Haddam’s special places of interest, especially for those of us sixty years of age and older. Let us tell you a little about one of the special things that went on just last month.
Lots of Charges for 132 MPH Speeder in Colchester
I see them on I-84 all the time. People going 90 to 100 MPH weaving in and out of traffic. Honestly, I don't know how some of you sleep at night the way you drive out there each and every morning, but I digress. According to a press release by...
hk-now.com
December 2022 Events at Brainerd Memorial Library in Haddam
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Join us for some tasty holiday fun! Construct your own gingerbread house using materials provided by the library, then take home your creation to display — or eat — for the holidays. Open to individuals and families of all ages. Please click to register, and specify how many kits you will need.
Boy, 16, Struck, Seriously Injured By Pickup In New Milford
A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck Tuesday night in New Milford, authorities confirmed. The boy was apparently headed across Madison Avenue at River Road when he was struck by the utility company vehicle shortly before 6 p.m., Police Chief Brian Clancy said.
Holiday light shows and events throughout Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!. Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.
