Gamespot
A Cyberpunk 2077 Game Of The Year Edition Is Reportedly Coming In 2023
It appears that CD Projekt Red plans on releasing a Game of the Year edition for its most recent game, Cyberpunk 2077. In an investor meeting reported on by Insider Gaming, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kicinski stated that the studio intends to release a Game of the Year edition after the launch of the game's upcoming DLC Phantom Liberty.
Gamespot
Lost Ark's Limited-Time Witcher Event Sees Players Team Up With Geralt To Solve An Interdimensional Mystery
The world of The Witcher will soon collide with that of Amazon and Smilegate RPG's free-to-play MMORPG Lost Ark, with a free limited-time event set to introduce a new storyline featuring iconic characters from CD Projekt Red's fantasy RPG series. Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, Triss Merigold, Dandelion, and...
Gamespot
Get Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope For Its Lowest Price Ever
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope may have just launched in October, but it’s already seeing a generous discount at Walmart. Right now, you can pick up the popular strategy game for just $40, down from $60. You’ll also find a bundle that includes a Rabbids sticker set for $50 if you’re looking to get some collectibles with your purchase. Pricing may vary by location--but be sure to check out your local listings to see if the impressive deal is valid in your area.
Hydrogen cars have now all but disappeared.
Gamespot
The Best PlayStation Games Of 2022 According To Metacritic
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. It has been another blockbuster year for video games, as AAA exclusives and indie darlings have raised the bar for quality. From lush remakes to astonishingly original titles, the PlayStation library grew this year with the addition of these titles, and we've rounded the best of the best together according to the critical numbers gathered from GameSpot's sister site Metacritic.
Gamespot
Nintendo Promises To "Seriously" Address Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Performance Issues
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been regularly criticized since launch for arriving in a rough state, and in an update, Nintendo has said that it's taking fan feedback "seriously" as it works on improvements for the game. "We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games' performance,"...
Gamespot
2022's Biggest Gaming News: Huge GTA 6 Leak, PS5 Price Hike, E3 Returns
It's the end of the year, so let's look back at 2022's biggest gaming news. 2022 is coming to a close, and it was another whirlwind, unpredictable, and exciting year in the video game industry. A lot happened this year, so much so that anyone could be forgiven for forgetting some of the year's biggest gaming news. In this gallery we're looking back at 2022's biggest news stories, including Microsoft's proposed bid to buy Activision Blizzard, E3 being canceled (and then resurrected), developers pushing to form labor unions, and more.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Adding These 11 Games In First Half Of December
It's a new month, and that means Microsoft is updating the Xbox Game Pass catalog by adding more titles to the subscription service (and removing some as well). There are 11 titles coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the first half of December, including three day-one new releases.
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Mirage Reportedly Releasing in August 2023
While only broadly stamped with a 2023 release, a new report states Assassin's Creed Mirage is eagle eying an August launch. However, it is possible that it won't stick to that reported release window. That's because the game has already been delayed internally twice, according to Insider Gaming. Apparently Ubisoft...
Gamespot
Monster Hunter Rise Confirmed For Xbox, PlayStation, And Game Pass Release In January
Monster Hunter Rise is officially coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5, and it'll be available on both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. It'll arrive for both services and on all platforms on January 20, 2023. The news was confirmed by the official Xbox Twitter...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 PC Update: Fixes Crashes, FPS Drops
The PC versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 received a patch this week. According to developer Beenox, the patch fixes an issue that was causing multiple crashes. The update also improved an issue that was causing the game's performance to drop while placing your cursor...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Is Getting A Metal Gear Solid 5-Style Extraction Balloon
Remember the delightful Fulton balloons from Metal Gear Solid 5, which let you rip soldiers and equipment into the sky with the push of a button? Well, it looks like Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is getting its own version, and it's probably a lot more grounded than the imaginative MGS5 take on the concept.
Gamespot
The Best NES Games Of All Time
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The NES is perhaps the most important video game console ever made. Before its launch in 1983, the industry had experienced a massive decline, leading some to believe the video games were just another fad that had peaked before falling off a cliff. But then the Nintendo Entertainment System came along and changed everything. With the help of a few iconic series, including a plumber who doesn't seem to actually ever fix toilets, the NES rejuvenated the industry. The NES's library was filled with standouts, many of which are still a blast to play today. We've rounded up the best NES games of all time (in alphabetical order).
Gamespot
The Best PlayStation Fighting Games For PS5 And PS4
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. As long as PlayStation has been around, it has been seen as one of the best consoles to have for fighting game fans. A rock-solid line-up of games, legacy franchises, and one of the best controller D-pads for multiple generations has made Sony's gaming hardware the default choice for some of the greatest fighting games of the era, and right now, not much has changed on that front. We've rounded up the best PlayStation fighting games for PS5 and PS4.
Gamespot
Valve Is Giving Out Free Steam Decks During The Game Awards
Next week's The Game Awards show looks set to be a big event, and as usual, it'll be available to watch on a wide range of platforms. If you need some motivation to watch it through Valve's PC client Steam, the company plans to give users a few hundred reasons as to why they should ditch YouTube, Twitch, and IMAX for its platform.
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed And Destiny 2 Crossover Will Introduce Some Trendy Cosmetics To Both Games
Destiny 2 developer Bungie has announced an official collaboration with Ubisoft and its Assassin's Creed franchise, which will see new cosmetics available in the respective games from December 6. The teaser image below reveals that Assassin's Creed Valhalla fans will be able to don outfits inspired by PvP heavyweights Lord...
Gamespot
The Biggest Games Of December 2022 - Marvel's Midnight Suns, The Callisto Protocol, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Congratulations! It's the end of the year and you've survived to see it through to the end. December is typically a relaxed month when it comes to video game releases, but this year has a few high-profile games looking to take advantage of that annual lull in activity. We've rounded up thee biggest games of December 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Whether you're looking for something for yourself or are trying to find a gift for the gamer in your life, December's schedule has a number of notable games that could be of interest.
Gamespot
Hyenas Alpha Test Begins Today On PC, Here's How To Sign Up
Hyenas, the upcoming shooter from Creative Assembly, isn't set to launch until 2023, but some PC players can jump into the game starting today, December 2, through an alpha. A alpha--which is an early, unfinished version--is starting December 2 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. It runs through the same time on Sunday, December 4. The alpha lets players test the newest publicly available version of the game, alpha 1.10, which includes improved UI and HUD, along with controller updates and end-of-match changes, compared to an earlier alpha.
Gamespot
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Comes To Game Pass On December 6
[UPDATE] Following a tease, Microsoft has officially announced that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is coming to Xbox Game Pass on December 6. The game was originally released in April behind pretty good reviews, including a 7/10 from GameSpot. You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. The...
Gamespot
How To Win A Free Steam Deck | GameSpot News
Don’t have a Steam Deck yet? No worries. Valve might give you one for free!. On December 8, during the Game Awards, the maker of the Steam Deck Valve will be giving away the most expensive version of the Steam Deck, with 512GB, every minute to viewers of the livestream event.
