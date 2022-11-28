ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Don’t Understand This Partial Lunar Treat

It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
See Live Reindeer and Polar Bears in Upstate New York This Season

There is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing a reindeer up close and personal during the holiday season. It's that magic moment that every kid dreams of growing up and it really does bring out the kid in all of us adults too. The holiday season is already a special time, but we have a few ideas that can bring all of those magical feelings to life this year.
How The Addams Family And Wednesday Are Connected To Northern New York

Is there any sort of connection between the Addams Family and Wednesday to Northern New York? We found a connection, but it'll cost you. If you have been binge watching the Wednesday series on Netflix, you are not alone. However, not everyone has been a fan of the show. Gizmodo wrote an article titled "Wednesday Misunderstands Its Misunderstood Protagonist" where it dives into some of the complaints viewers have had for the show. For just as many negative reviews you'll read there, the show has many positive reviews too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Sad But True Story of New York’s “Great Cat Massacre” of 1916

Dogs may be a man's best friend, but cats are a close second. That's what makes this story from 1916 particularly sad and horrifying. The 1916 New York City polio epidemic was a frightening period for residents of the Big Apple. A severe outbreak saw several thousands of people stricken by the disease beginning in June of 1916 and lasting through the winter. The borough that was most closely affected was Brooklyn. The disease claimed over 2,000 lives during this period.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession

It's well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.

UTICA, NY
UTICA, NY
5 Fashionable & Warm Winter Outfits for Your Hairless Cat

Here in Upstate New York, it can get pretty cold for hairless cats in the winter. You gotta scrape ice out of their flesh folds, it's a big to-do. Not their favorite. I probably get 10-15 messages an hour from hairless cat owners asking me, "Will, how do I keep my hairless cat warm during winter, but also keep them looking sexy?" Ask any mad scientist, looks are everything to hairless cats. Just like the babes down at the DMV, hairless cats love to look good. That's why we found 5 of the best winter outfits for hairless cats that are both fashionable and warm:
Getting To Know Your New Afternoon Host On 96.1 The Eagle

Hey there. I’m Hyde. You’ve probably heard me a few times over the last few weeks hanging out between 2 – 7p on 96.1 The Eagle. When I’m not playing all of Central New York's Greatest Hits, I’m probably watching Seinfeld and Turner Classic Movies. You may find me walking around my neighborhood in Clinton as I love getting up and getting out there.
TENNESSEE STATE
Does Downtown Utica New York Show Up In A Hallmark Christmas Movie?

Tis the season of Hallmark Christmas movies. Does Utica make an appearance? Yes, and no. So, it's no shocker that Utica New York isn't the only Utica in America. There are 20 places named Utica in America. You can find Utica in the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
UTICA, NY
Massive Cash Payout Coming In New York State

Christmas is now just a couple of weeks away and the rush to get the shopping done is also here! With Small Business Saturday behind us and Cyber Monday here, the shopping continues online this week. But if that bank account takes a hit, there may be good news this week.
BUFFALO, NY
Marcy, NY
