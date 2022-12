Highland completed a fourth-quarter comeback at Fredericktown on Tuesday with a Brock Church buzzer-beating three-pointer to claim a 39-36 win. After the teams both scored eight points in the first quarter, the Freddies took a 22-21 lead into the half and held a 30-28 advantage after three periods. However, they would take the fourth by an 11-6 margin to finish on top by three.

FREDERICKTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO