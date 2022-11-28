ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Richmond fire stations welcome toy donations

The annual Richmond Fire and Police toy program is in full swing, with the aim of providing hundreds of local families in need with food and toys for the holidays. To make this possible, help is needed. Community members are encouraged to drop by any Richmond fire station to donate toys that will be distributed to registered families at an event on Dec. 17.
RICHMOND, CA
Richmond police patrol activity report: Nov. 28-Dec. 1

Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to approx. 790 calls for service during this period. Please note that activities shared in these segments are provided only as an overview, and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
RICHMOND, CA
Masa Taqueria plans expansion to second Richmond location

A Richmond Annex building formerly occupied by Jack-in-the-Box might soon be home to a popular local taqueria. Jonathan Bermudez, owner of the popular Masa Taqueria at 199 Park Place in Point Richmond, is seeking to expand his business to include a second location at 10409 San Pablo Ave. in Richmond’s Annex neighborhood, across the street from El Cerrito Natural Grocery.
RICHMOND, CA
Pinole police seek vehicle of interest in homicide investigation

Pinole police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that was seen leaving the area of a homicide that occurred on Bay View Farm Road in September. At 9:14 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, police responded to a call about multiple gunshots in the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road and found Lamont Carter, 40, of Pinole, suffering from a gunshot wound. Carter was pronounced deceased at the scene.
PINOLE, CA
‘The Backyard’ opens in Richmond

A new restaurant called “The Backyard” is serving up breakfast and lunch adjacent to Whale Point Marine & Hardware in Richmond, according to the Richmond City Manager’s Office. The Backyard is located at 205 Cutting Blvd. (at 2nd St.) and opens Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m....
RICHMOND, CA
