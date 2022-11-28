Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco police will use killer robots to assist police with violent suspects like mass shootersVictorSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco’s plan to limit traffic stops revised, to be voted on at later dateRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco approves police to use lethal force with robotsRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
Richmond police dispatcher commended for guiding delivery of baby
While Richmond police dispatcher Esmeralda Rodriguez coached a new mother through the delivery of her baby, she continued to field other radio requests and calls from field units. Rodriguez’s ability to remain calm while multitasking through an intense period on the job is all the more remarkable considering she is...
23rd Street Bridge conceptual design to be unveiled during ‘Bridge Week’
Iron Triangle-based nonprofit Pogo Park is unveiling the conceptual design for a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge on the Richmond Greenway that would cross over 23rd Street, the Union Pacific railroad tracks and Carlson Boulevard, closing a significant trail gap. The design will be unveiled during “Bridge Week,” a series...
Richmond’s Cherie Carson produces Solstice, a winter’s celebration
Upswing Aerial Dance Company’s “Solstice,” an East Bay holiday fave, will return to Studio 12 at 2525 Eighth Street in Berkeley for its 10th production Wed., Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Produced by Richmond choreographer, Cherie Carson, Solstice is touted as celebrating the longest...
Richmond fire stations welcome toy donations
The annual Richmond Fire and Police toy program is in full swing, with the aim of providing hundreds of local families in need with food and toys for the holidays. To make this possible, help is needed. Community members are encouraged to drop by any Richmond fire station to donate toys that will be distributed to registered families at an event on Dec. 17.
Missing man with special needs found in Pinole, reunited on Thanksgiving
A missing man with special needs, later identified as Eleandri Palisoc, 20, was found wandering in-and-out of traffic in Pinole Thursday morning, according to a report by NBC Bay Area. The young man, who is non-verbal and has autism, was fortunately discovered by Pinole residents and connected to police, who...
Richmond police patrol activity report: Nov. 28-Dec. 1
Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to approx. 790 calls for service during this period. Please note that activities shared in these segments are provided only as an overview, and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
Richmond human trafficker’s victims included 15-year-old girl
A 37-year-old Richmond man faces a minimum prison sentence of 25 years to life on human trafficking charges in a case in which one of the victims is 15 years old, according to the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office. In November last year, Richmond police became suspicious of Jerry...
Chamberlin Education Foundation to deliver 46 grants to West County nonprofits
On #GivingTuesday, Chamberlin Education Foundation (CEF) announced 46 grant awards to nonprofit organizations serving West Contra Costa County youth. The grants of up to $15,000 are part of CEF’s Community Giving Initiative. A record number of organizations applied for CGI funding this year. This year also saw a record...
Person suffers moderate injuries in crash on McBryde Ave.
One person suffered moderate injuries after a vehicle collided into the back of a parked box truck in Richmond just before 3 p.m. today, according to Richmond Firefirefighters Local 188, the union that represents Richmond firefighters. Engine 66 responded to the area of McByrde Avenue and 30th Street and quickly...
Masa Taqueria plans expansion to second Richmond location
A Richmond Annex building formerly occupied by Jack-in-the-Box might soon be home to a popular local taqueria. Jonathan Bermudez, owner of the popular Masa Taqueria at 199 Park Place in Point Richmond, is seeking to expand his business to include a second location at 10409 San Pablo Ave. in Richmond’s Annex neighborhood, across the street from El Cerrito Natural Grocery.
Volunteers distribute 1,000 turkeys from Booker T. Anderson Park
One thousand turkeys were making their way to Richmond families in need Monday thanks to a partnership involving Hilco Redevelopment Partners, Richmond Mayor Tom Butt’s office and other community partners. About 25 volunteers from local community organizations met at Booker T. Anderson Park Monday to distribute the turkeys to...
Pinole police seek vehicle of interest in homicide investigation
Pinole police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that was seen leaving the area of a homicide that occurred on Bay View Farm Road in September. At 9:14 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, police responded to a call about multiple gunshots in the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road and found Lamont Carter, 40, of Pinole, suffering from a gunshot wound. Carter was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Richmond Metro By T-Mobile announces Black Friday, Christmas giveaways
This Richmond cellular store has a direct line to the North Pole. The Metro By T-Mobile store in Richmond says it is giving out free tablets and phones now through Thursday, Nov. 25, and will host its annual Christmas toy giveaway and free photos with Santa Claus event on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to Ian Taha, co-owner of the family business.
Cal althletes to help distribute holiday dinners at Bay Area Rescue Mission
Members of the U.C. Berkeley baseball, volleyball, and beach volleyball teams be in Richmond on Tuesday to help distribute holiday dinners to financially distressed families at the Bay Area Rescue Mission (BARM). BARM is hosting its annual turkey dinner giveaway from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at its facility at...
Richmond Chamber to ring in holiday season with free Mixer
The Richmond Chamber of Commerce is readying to ring in the holiday season with the return of its Holiday Mixer at Mechanics Bank Thurs., Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Food will be served during the event. “We are very excited to announce the return of our beloved...
Native American group honors Richmond resident for feeding the unhoused
The Richmond chapter of the United Urban Warrior Society honored local resident Tiffany Powell on Saturday for her annual efforts to feed unhoused residents during the Thanksgiving holiday. The Native American organization at a ceremony held at this reporter’s Richmond home (I serve as National Vice Chairperson for the United...
Blanket Drive aims to spread warmth for families and pets
They say sharing is caring, and the “Spread the Warmth Blanket Drive” is offering a warm way for local residents to show family and pet shelters in Contra Costa County how much they care. Taking place now through December 18, and overseen by Love Apparent Senior Services, the...
Rich City Rides to host bridge bike path anniversary party
Rich City Rides is calling out to community members to join them at the Richmond BART plaza Sun., Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. for the “3rd Anniversary of Richmond San Rafael Bridge Trail Ride & Party.”. All wheels are welcome and they’ll get rolling at noon. A post-ride party...
French Bulldog stolen in armed home-invasion robbery in Pinole
Three suspects were arrested in connection with an armed home-invasion robbery in Pinole last week during which a pet French Bulldog named Chanel was stolen. But while suspects are in custody, Chanel has not been found, according to the Pinole Police Department. The victim and a witness said multiple suspects...
‘The Backyard’ opens in Richmond
A new restaurant called “The Backyard” is serving up breakfast and lunch adjacent to Whale Point Marine & Hardware in Richmond, according to the Richmond City Manager’s Office. The Backyard is located at 205 Cutting Blvd. (at 2nd St.) and opens Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m....
The Richmond Standard
Richmond, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.https://richmondstandard.com/
Comments / 0