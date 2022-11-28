Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Women’s Center end of the year fundraising
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The end of the year is upon us, but it is not too late to donate to support a local cause. The Women’s Center of Marquette has just launched their final donation campaign of the year. The Women’s Center has a plethora of options for...
WLUC
Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp receives ‘CoVantage Cares’ Foundation grant
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County summer camp is fundraising for renovations. Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp will have charity events across the U.P. until Dec. 13. Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp has been in Iron County for more than 90 years. The camp has been selected by the Crystal Falls CoVantage Credit Union as the “CoVantage Cares” Foundation grant recipient.
WLUC
Sunday fundraiser to help bring lost dogs home
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, a group is fundraising to make it easier to find lost dogs in the central U.P. A “Bring them Home” event on Sunday will raise money to buy large live traps to catch bigger dogs on the loose. The traps would go to animal shelters in Alger and Delta counties, as well as the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter.
WLUC
Spend a night ‘inn’ while raising funds for two UP non-profits
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Model Towne Inn is getting ready for its second annual Girl’s Night Inn event. Starting at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, the Gwinn hotel will be filled with ladies looking to shop, get pampered, play games, eat and drink, and win prizes. Businesses...
WLUC
UPAWS joins 275+ shelters participating in the “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) -BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is bringing hope to the nation’s shelter pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” adoption event Dec. 1 – 11. BISSELL Pet Foundation helps...
WLUC
Ahmed Shriners to host Feztival of Trees
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Christmas celebration is coming to Marquette. Marquette’s first-ever Feztival of Trees will take over the Masonic Center beginning this weekend. Participants will stroll through a winter wonderland full of raffles, gift bags, Christmas trees and wreaths. U.P. businesses and organizations donated trees complete with decorations and gifts that will be raffled off to participants. Proceeds from the event will go to Ahmed Shrine to benefit Shrine hospitals.
WLUC
Christmas in the Village returns to Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba Christmas tradition returned Friday to the U.P. State Fairgrounds and you can check it out again Saturday. The Antique Village takes you back in time with old-fashioned stores and atmosphere. But this time, it’s Christmas. “Hopefully we get a few snowflakes. We don’t...
WLUC
‘Giving tree’ returns to Florence County St. Vincent DePaul chapter
FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - Returning this year in Florence County is the annual “giving tree” hosted by St. Vincent DePaul. For nearly 30 years, the St. Vincent DePaul chapter in Florence has looked to connect with those in need. Last year alone more than 40 families, including 100 children, received toys, clothes and food vouchers through the giving tree.
WLUC
TV6 Christmas Craft Show kicks off in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Christmas Craft show kicked off Friday night in Marquette. The Northern Michigan University Superior Dome is filled with 300 booths and vendors. Shoppers can find a host of one-of-a-kind items from paintings to metalwork, woodwork, clothing, decorations, jewelry, maple syrup and more. One vendor,...
WLUC
NMU’s new cosmetology department gives students real salon experience
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This semester, students in Northern Michigan University’s cosmetology department have a brand new space to learn and grow in. Upper Michigan Today took its show on the road to the full-service salon located inside the Northern Center. The new location is a much welcomed and...
WLUC
NMU hosts FIRST Lego League State Qualifier
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The qualifier for the FIRST Lego Legue State Contest took place in NMU’s Seaborg Center on Saturday. A total of 14 different robotics teams from elementary schools all over the U.P. were present at the event. The robots attempted to complete a variety of difficult tasks to gain points.
WLUC
UP Children’s Museum hosts 19th annual Celebrity Art Auction
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum hosted its 19th annual Celebrity Art Auction Thursday. The auction was in-person for the first time since the pandemic. Local celebrities put handmade art pieces up for bid including everything from furniture to food. This year, artists were selected from the “All-Star” lineup of former artists to honor the museum’s former director Nheena Weyer Ittner.
WLUC
Jeffrey’s restaurant highlights giving season with third ‘Giving Tree’ event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last month, Jeffrey’s restaurant in Marquette started its third annual “Giving Tree” program. On Thursday, we checked back in on what the progress looked like. Right now, at Jeffrey’s restaurant, you can come in and take a tag off the tree and begin shopping for a lucky child. On the tag, there will be a few lines of information. The child’s gender and age will be listed along with their wants and needs. Owner Jeff Erickson said this year looks promising.
WLUC
New piers open at Founders Landing
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette has two new piers for residents and visitors to enjoy. The Founders Landing Pier Project utilized funds from the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority to erect the piers. The piers opened just after Thanksgiving, but there are a few small items left to be completed in the spring. Construction on the project started last summer and cost $5.7 million to complete.
WLUC
Negaunee students hold final rehearsal before ‘Scrooge the Musical’ performances
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, Negaunee High School students are set to put on four performances of the ‘Scrooge the Musical.’. On Thursday night, the students gathered for one final rehearsal prior to showtime. Play participants began their practice with a performance of ‘Thank You Very Much (Reprise)’ which is the final song from the musical.
WLUC
Children’s book author uses beloved cat to tell tales of resilience
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today starts its Thursday morning episode with an update on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption and takes a look at the Rockefeller Center’s Christmas Tree lighting. And... It’s National Rosa Parks Day- a day to honor and recognize the work of the Civil...
WLUC
Besse Forest Products contract negotiation approaches deadline
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Besse Forest Products and the Local 800 Union are 38 days into contract negotiations and the deadline is this Saturday. “If we haven’t come to terms that we can live with then the contract expires and we have to make a decision as a membership what our fate is,” said Richard Shorter, IUE-CWA staff representative.
WLUC
Marquette galleries, studios hold holiday art tour
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ten different art locations or studios around Marquette held art sales and demos to help check off participants’ holiday shopping lists. The City of Marquette Office of Arts & Culture held its First Thursdays Holiday Art Tour Thursday evening. Wintergreen Hill is the newest gallery...
WLUC
UPDATE: Marquette man arrested for hospital bomb threat has prior conviction of similar crime
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The Marquette man arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat to UPHS-Marquette Friday has served prison time for making similar threats before. Patrick Bassett, 70, of Marquette is in the Marquette County jail facing charges of false report or threat of a bomb. He is...
WLUC
Children were in apartment when woman was fatally shot, Marinette police say
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette police are holding a 31-year-old man in connection with a woman’s shooting death Thursday afternoon in what police tell us was a domestic situation. Police were told there was a woman with a gunshot wound at Trolley Station Apartments on Main St. just after...
