DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) - For the second straight year, the Southeastern Savage Storm are headed to the Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Texas to play Emporia State. On Thursday, fans came to Paul Laird Field by the dozens to send the team off as they look to repeat as champions of that game. In 2021, the Savage Storm beat the Hornets 37-34 on a late field goal.

DURANT, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO