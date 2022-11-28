Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTEN.com
Durant woman sentenced in manslaughter case
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Four years in an Oklahoma Department of Corrections prison is the punishment for Makayla Patino, who was found guilty of first degree manslaughter in the death of her friend, Nichole Humphres. The Bryan County District Attorney's office said Humphres was staying with Patino in July...
KTEN.com
Tulsa man arrested in Davis on drug charges
DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) — A Tulsa man was arrested in Davis earlier this week for possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnathan Williams was pulled over for a traffic violation in Murray County, where a Davis police K-9 discovered 24 grams of methamphetamine. Williams was booked into the Murray County Jail...
KTEN.com
Pedestrians killed on Denison highway
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed in Denison Thursday night while attempting to cross U.S. 75. Police said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway just north of the FM 691 intersection and across from Texoma Medical Center.
KTEN.com
Active shooter response course taught in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- An active shooter response organization taught a course in Denison Saturday afternoon. Protect His House is an organization that began helping church staff members protecting their congregation from violent attacks. With mass shootings happening all around the country, a group of people with military and law...
KTEN.com
Two vets honored by Texoma Hero program
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — As the end of the year approaches, two veterans were recognized as a Texoma Hero. James Perris Jr. grew up in a small town in Bloomingdale, New York. In 1965, Perris was accepted into the FBI and moved to Washington D.C. After a year working...
KTEN.com
Drone show highlights Durant tree-lighting ceremony
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Durant residents flocked to City Hall Friday evening for the kickoff event of Christmas 2022 celebrations. And although things started off quietly, it certainly didn't stay that way. "The traffic was really great, because everybody just kind of stopped and parked, and got out and...
KTEN.com
Texoma holiday event calendar
(KTEN) — Here is a roundup of holiday events across Texoma. Chickasaw Cultural Center Celebration of Lights, nightly through December 31. Free. Grayson County Holiday Lights, Loy Lake Park in Denison, nightly through December 25; donations accepted. Sherman Holiday Nights of Lights, Pecan Grove Park West, 3200 Canyon Creek...
KTEN.com
Sherman has annual Snowflake festival
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Sherman had their annual Snowflake festival and Christmas parade Saturday evening. The festival took place at the Grayson County Courthouse square. "It's kind of like a little Christmas market and fun stuff to do with kiddos," said Sherman's Tourism Manager, Sarah McRae.
KTEN.com
Southeastern fans show up for Live United Bowl send off
DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) - For the second straight year, the Southeastern Savage Storm are headed to the Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Texas to play Emporia State. On Thursday, fans came to Paul Laird Field by the dozens to send the team off as they look to repeat as champions of that game. In 2021, the Savage Storm beat the Hornets 37-34 on a late field goal.
KTEN.com
Whitesboro falls short against Brock once again
DENTON, Texas (KTEN) - The Whitesboro Bearcats fell to Brock for the second straight year in the regional finals 30-19. Whitesboro was up 12-7 at the half, and it was a close game until late in the fourth when the Eagles scored two quick touchdowns. This was the sixth meeting...
KTEN.com
Once again, Gunter beats Holliday in UIL playoffs
FRISCO, Texas (KTEN) - If Gunter vs. Holliday was a heavyweight bout, once again the defending champions held their belt. For the fifth time in six seasons Gunter sent Holliday home in the UIL playoffs, this time with a 31-7 win over the Eagles at the Ford Center. Both teams...
KTEN.com
GlobalWafers breaks ground for Sherman expansion
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Another multi-billion dollar project broke ground Thursday in Sherman. The GlobalWafers silicon wafer manufacturing facility will be built in four phases; the Taiwan-based company said it will eventually support 1,500 high tech jobs producing 1.2 million wafers every month. The end product will be used...
Comments / 0