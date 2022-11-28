Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Schnepf Farms for ChristmasMomJunkyQueen Creek, AZ
Fast-Casual Pizza Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Couple pays for grandma and grandson's dinner: "Enjoy each other"Amy ChristieChandler, AZ
Casa Grande Ruins continue to mystify visitors and expertsTimothy RawlesCasa Grande, AZ
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say officers shot a man reportedly carrying a knife while he approached a vehicle with a driver Saturday morning. Two officers responded to a call, made around 9:36 a.m., about a man allegedly threatening someone with a knife near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, says Sgt. Brian Bower, Phoenix police spokesperson.
AZFamily
Cows run loose on Glendale freeway after trailer crashes into median
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A herd of loose cattle shut down the Loop 101 freeway near Glendale Avenue in Glendale Friday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck trailer carrying around 100 cows crashed into the freeway’s median after the driver possibly fell asleep at the wheel. Troopers said after the crash, the trailer door somehow opened, and about 15 of the 100 cows walked out of the trailer and started running around on the freeway. DPS troopers and ADOT personnel wrangled them up and corralled them off the highway while arrangements were made for another trailer to pick them up.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect arrested in Phoenix crash that left man dead
PHOENIX - Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a crash earlier this year that left a man dead. Phoenix Police say the crash happened during the early-morning hours of June 1 near 31st and Northern Avenues. When officers got to the scene, they learned that an...
ABC 15 News
Police investigating shooting death at home near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to investigate the scene near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive around 3:30 p.m. At the home, 38-year-old David Sepulveda Chavez suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He died...
AZFamily
No suspect found after reported armed person put Scottsdale schools into lockdown
Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school. Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101...
AZFamily
Young girl, man hospitalized after ATV accident at east Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people, including a 5-year-old girl, were rushed to the hospital after an apparent ATV accident at a Phoenix apartment complex Friday morning. Initial reports of a single-vehicle crash near 48th Street and McDowell Road came in around 9:30 a.m. Phoenix fire crews say three people were injured, including a man in his 60s who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A woman in her 60s and a five-year-old girl were hospitalized but in stable condition. Details on what led up to the crash are still under investigation, but authorities say they don’t believe any of them were wearing helmets when the accident happened.
AZFamily
Man dead after drive-by shooting at west Phoenix bus stop
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after being shot at west Phoenix bus stop late Thursday night. Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that officers were called out just before midnight to 67th Avenue and McDowell. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. At this time investigators believe someone drove by in a car and shot the man. The man, who has only been identified as a 34-year-old, was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, and no other information has been released. It’s unclear if police are actively looking for a suspect.
AZFamily
Reward increased for information on unsolved double murder of Phoenix roommates
Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school. Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101...
12news.com
Fire in Rio Verde Foothills leaves woman dead
A woman is dead after an SUV and travel trailer caught fire near 140th Street in the Rio Verde Foothills Friday morning. Here's the initial information.
KTAR.com
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in SUV in West Valley
PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside an SUV in the West Valley, authorities said. Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle near MC 85 and Cotton Lane just after 9 a.m. on Friday, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
ABC 15 News
Body set on fire near downtown Phoenix, police investigating
PHOENIX — Arson and homicide detectives are asking the public for help after a man’s body was set on fire in Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Officers in the area saw smoke from a small fire near 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street around 3 p.m. Officers were able to quickly...
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting in north Phoenix home, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was shot to death in a north Phoenix home Thursday afternoon. Phoenix police responded to a shooting call around 3:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive. Officers arrived at the house and found 38-year-old David Chavez with an apparent gunshot. Paramedics said Chavez died from his injuries at the home.
Authorities identify family members killed in rollover crash on Arizona freeway
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the seven people were traveling in a pickup truck from...
Police release body-cam footage of shooting
The Maricopa Police DepartmentPhoto byInMaricopa - Maricopa Police. The Maricopa Police Department on Nov. 30 released four body-worn camera videos in connection with an officer-involved shooting at West Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and North Porter Road on Aug. 7.
AZFamily
Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101 in Glendale
Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school. Rent prices in Phoenix starting to drop. Updated: 7...
AZFamily
Man shot, killed himself after pursuit led to officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police the man involved in an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix earlier this week died after shooting himself. According to police, 34-year-old Enrique Alcarez shot and killed himself before police found him inside a stolen car on Tuesday. Just before 11 p.m., officers found Alcarez and 27-year-old...
AZFamily
Phoenix police officers who nearly died on duty urge public to donate blood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix’s Hall of Flame turned into the place to donate on Thursday, with first responders giving more than what they provide daily. “It’s the least I can do, to do my part,” said Phoenix Officer Chase McCance. Officer McCance was hit by...
3 People Killed and 4 People Injured In A Fatal Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Phoenix. Authorities confirmed that 3 people died and 4 people were injured due to the accident.
AZFamily
MCSO identifies 2 bodies found in SUV parked along road near Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has identified two bodies found in an SUV near Goodyear last week as 54-year-old Jorge Guadalupe Rodriguez-Leyva and 48-year-old Violeta Amado-Correa. Just after 9 a.m. on Nov. 25, a passerby called 911 about a white Ford Expedition parked...
Comments / 1