Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro
Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
WCAX
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
WCAX
“One Church Rutland” opening soon
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - “We want to help everyone experience and share the love of god. One of the best ways we can do that is pray for one,” said One Church Leaders Braden & Lindsey Etcheson. This is Braden and Lindsey Etcheson. They moved here from Kansas...
WCAX
Conference aims to improve conditions for community health workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A conference in Montpelier Thursday was aimed at helping to re-imagine the future of community health workers. Community health workers serve in settings including health centers, hospitals, social service organizations, and prisons. They often serve rural and low-income people and Vermonters of color. But many of...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Cody
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a shy but sweet and spirited dog, meet Cody!. Cody is a three-year-old neutered male. He’s very playful and cuddly, yet tentative, so he may take some time to warm up to his new family. To learn more about...
Addison Independent
Businesses to fill hole in Middlebury’s downtown
MIDDLEBURY — The long-vacant, 4,300-square-foot storefront at 51 Main St. in downtown Middlebury will come back to life next spring with a mixture of food, retail, entertainment, bar and event spaces. It’s going to be known simply as “51 Main” and will be home to two established local enterprises:...
New England is home to the most beautiful town in America
New England is home to the most beautiful and third-most beautiful towns in America, according to a new ranking. The Travel recently published its “10 Most Beautiful Towns In The US As Of 2022″ in an effort to highlight the country’s top “small-town destinations that are a feast for the eyes and then some.”
Dartmouth Health sees financial losses mounting, cites staffing costs
The Lebanon-based organization saw a $22.1 million loss, less than 1%, on a $2.9 billion operating budget in the fiscal year that ended June 30. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dartmouth Health sees financial losses mounting, cites staffing costs.
New England is home to 2 of the best ski towns in North America, according to USA Today readers
The best ski towns are located in New Hampshire and Vermont. New England has some of the best ski towns, resorts, and services on the continent, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the 10 best ski towns in North America on Friday as part of...
WCAX
Deerfield black bear wind turbine study ongoing
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials are sifting through a decade’s worth of data to learn more about the impacts of wind turbine development on black bears. The state commissioned a study on black bears and the Deerfield wind development built back in 2011 in Readsboro and Searsburg. It looked at how the bears interacted with the different phases of the development from baseline studies through the construction of the 15 turbines there now.
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, December 3
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. Tonight is the 13th Annual River of Light Parade in Waterbury. The procession begins at 5:00 p.m. from Brookside Primary School, and will make its way down Stowe Street to Dac Rowe Park. Students from local schools will show off their handmade lanterns, and you can join in for an enchanting evening of music, light, and community spirit. There is no admission fee.
WCAX
Stowe Resort unveils new ticket policy for peak days
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking to ski Stowe this year during popular weekends, the resort is trying something new. Starting this year, the resort will limit lift ticket sales on peak days. Epic Pass holders will still be able to ski during those times, but those looking...
WCAX
Vermont and federal agencies carry out drug bust in Springfield
Part of Valley Street was closed to traffic as police carried out court-ordered arrest warrants and search warrants at three locations. Multiple crews were up late fighting a fire at Fred’s Fuel in Derby Tuesday. The Newport Fire Chief tells us it was reported around 9 last night. Vermont...
The Valley Reporter
Investigators examine items found in Messier disappearance case
Weeks after the pickup truck belonging to Donald Messier was pulled from the Winooski River in Duxbury, investigators continue to pore over newly-found objects in the river that may provide clues in the 2006 missing person case. Vermont State Police divers and several volunteers returned to the river recently to...
New England Today
Tour 15 Vermont Inns Decked Out for the Holidays
Can you visit every decked-out Vermont inn participating in The Shires’ Holiday Inn Tours in a single Saturday? “If you’re fast!” says John Burnham, executive director of the Manchester Business Association, which is organizing and promoting this 30-plus-year-old tradition taking place on two Saturdays, December 3 and 10, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Police say Bennington man found dead in his cell at Springfield prison
A preliminary investigation shows that Charles Mould’s death does not appear to be suspicious, according to Vermont State Police. He is the sixth person to die at the Springfield prison this year. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police say Bennington man found dead in his cell at Springfield prison.
WNYT
“I’m not a monster.” Granville woman speaks up after dozens of her horses were seized
Only on 13: A Washington County woman is telling her side of the story after dozens of her horses were seized in September. Since then, Wendy Murphy said she’s been called a monster. Her attorney, Tucker Stanclift said he questions the validity of how all the pieces of the...
WCAX
Authorities arrest 4 people in Springfield drug raids
Biden calls for 2024 presidential primary lineup change, lawmakers react. At 95, John Dooley isn’t “plugged in” to the latest technology. There were dueling speeches Thursday on Capitol Hill from the Senate’s top Republican and Vermont’s senior senator, but it wasn’t a policy feud that brought the two to the podium.
Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71
Sutherland was known throughout Vermont and beyond as a multi-faceted singer, songwriter and musician who mastered the fiddle but also knew how to play the piano, banjo, the melodeon and guitar. He died this week in Montpelier after battling prostate cancer for over a decade. Read the story on VTDigger here: Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71 .
WMUR.com
Sunapee school officials identify woman killed when tree struck SUV during storms
SUNAPEE, N.H. — The Sunapee School District has identified the womankilled when a falling tree struck her SUV during Wednesday's storms. Mary Moynihan, 22, died when her Toyota Rav4 was struck by the tree on Route 11 near Trow Hill Road around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Moynihan is the daughter...
Comments / 0