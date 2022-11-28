BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. Tonight is the 13th Annual River of Light Parade in Waterbury. The procession begins at 5:00 p.m. from Brookside Primary School, and will make its way down Stowe Street to Dac Rowe Park. Students from local schools will show off their handmade lanterns, and you can join in for an enchanting evening of music, light, and community spirit. There is no admission fee.

WATERBURY, VT ・ 22 HOURS AGO