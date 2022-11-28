Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Travis James Boettcher – Graveside Service 12/06/22 at 10 a.m.
Travis James Boettcher of Perryville died November 29th at the age of 25. A graveside service will be held Tuesday morning, December 6th at 10 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville. Visitation for Travis Boettcher is Monday evening from 4 until 8 and Tuesday morning the 6th from 8...
mymoinfo.com
Gerald “Jerry” Beck — Funeral Mass 12/5/22 10 A.M.
Gerald “Jerry” Beck of Crystal City passed away Wednesday (11/30), he was 92 years old. The funeral mass for Jerry Beck will be Monday (12/5) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Doris Ann McFerron
Doris Ann McFerron of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 75. No formal services will be held. Arrangements are through Cozean Memorial Funeral Home in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Stanley Mashek – Service 3pm 12/3/22
Stanley Mashek of Farmington died Monday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be 3:00 Saturday at Cozean Chapel in Farmington. Full military honors will follow the service. Visitation for Stanley Mashek will be noon to 3 Saturday at the funeral home.
mymoinfo.com
Virgil Eugene DeClue — Memorial Gathering 12/10/22 10 A.M. until Noon
Virgil Eugene DeClue of Herculaneum passed away Monday, November 28th, at the age of 91. A memorial gathering for Virgil DeClue will be Saturday morning, December 10th, from 10 until Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Mark L. Michael — Service 12/4/22 1 P.M.
Mark L. Michael of Festus passed away on November 19th, at the age of 73. A memorial gathering for Mark Micheal will be Sunday (12/4) afternoon from Noon until the time of the funeral service 1 at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
mymoinfo.com
William Owen Harvey — Service 12/7/22 1 P.M.
William Owen Harvey of Herculaneum, passed away, Monday, November 28th, at the age of 78. The funeral services will be held Wednesday (12/7) afternoon at 1 in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The visitation for William Harvey will be Tuesday (12/6) afternoon from 3 until 6 at the Mahn Twin...
mymoinfo.com
Terry “Kink” Ray Vierse
Terry “Kink” Ray Vierse of Farmington died Monday at the age of 75. Per his request, no formal services will be held. Any arrangements will be through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. e.
mymoinfo.com
Kevin Dement – Service 12/2/22 3 p.m.
Kevin Dement of Farmington died Thursday at the age of 57. His funeral service will be Friday at 3 o’clock at the First Free Will Baptist Church in Farmington. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation is Friday at 11:30 at the church. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral...
mymoinfo.com
Mark Reese – Service 1pm 12/3/22
Mark Reese of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 62. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Visitation for Mark Reese will be 11 to 1 Saturday at the funeral home.
mymoinfo.com
Herculaneum outdoor lighting contest is ongoing
(Herculaneum) The Outdoor Christmas Lighting contest is now underway for those living in the City of Herculaneum. Herculaneum Mayor Bill Haggard says residents can register by contacting City Hall, it’s free to take part, and there will be prizes for the top three house displays. The 23rd annual City...
mymoinfo.com
Winterfest in Festus on Saturday
(Festus) Winterfest in Festus will take place all day tomorrow (Saturday). A portion of Festus Main Street from Walnut Street east to Mill Street will be closed for all outdoor activities. Barb Lowry, the Director of Tourism and Recreation for the City of Festus, says they will be lots to do for the kids and adults too.
mymoinfo.com
Chris Bullock On Being The New Farmington Chief Of Police
(Farmington) Chris Bullock is set to take over next month as the new chief of police for the city of Farmington. Bullock has been with the department for 29 years and will take over for Rick Baker who is retiring. Bullock says he has well over 30 years experience in law enforcement.
mymoinfo.com
Red Cross Needs Blood Donations
(Farmington) The American Red Cross is putting out a call for more blood donations. Joe Zydlo is a regional communications specialist with the Red Cross. He says with winter right around the corner and schools getting ready to let out for the holidays, supplies are lagging. There’s a blood drive...
mymoinfo.com
mymoinfo.com
De Soto Chamber annual Christmas Parade is on Saturday
Background is my creative handdrawing and you can use it for Christmas, card, season design and etc, made in vector, Adobe Illustrator 10 EPS file, transparency effects used in file. (Jefferson County) The 94th annual De Soto Christmas Parade is coming up on Saturday beginning at 6 that evening. Sarah...
KFVS12
Pedestrian hit, killed in Cape Girardeau identified
Jeff Diederich has been sworn in as the new Williamson County Sheriff. Dozens came out Hayti's Christmas lighting ceremony held on the square Thursday night, Dec. 1. The City of Carbondale held their annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Kick-off on Thursday, December 1. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/2. Updated:...
mymoinfo.com
Big Fundraiser Underway at Washington-Franklin Elementary School in Farmington
(Farmington) A group of students at Washington-Franklin Elementary School in Farmington is leading the charge in a special fundraising effort currently underway at the school. Maddy Ramsey is a 4th grade math and science teacher at Washington-Franklin. She says students on the Character Council are hard at work right now.
mymoinfo.com
Primrose Baptist Church Live Nativity Will Be Open Two Nights Only
(Bonne Terre) The Primrose Baptist Church, located north of Bonne Terre, is just about ready for their Live Christmas Nativity. It will be two nights only…Saturday, December 10th and Sunday the 11th. Church member Debbie Williams says this is more than just one nativity scene. Williams explains what you...
mymoinfo.com
Herculaneum Wins Rolla “Duke” Herbert Basketball Tournament
(CRYSTAL CITY) The Herculaneum Blackcats are the 2022 Rolla “Duke” Herbert Basketball Tournament Champions as they defeated the St. Vincent Indians 51-42 at Crystal City High School. St.Vincent led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter and had a 24-20 lead at halftime. Herculaneum outscored the Indians 16-10 in the third to take a narrow 36-34 lead going into the fourth quarter. Herculaneum was led by Gabe Watkins who scored 25 points and was named the tournament MVP.
Comments / 0