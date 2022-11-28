Read full article on original website
Maverick Insider: MSU's Sandelin previews series against Ferris State (Part II)
A special show is opening this weekend at the Carnegie Art Center in Mankato. Kelsey and Lisa visited the venue to see all the amazing talent on display!
Sports Extra: VOTE for this week’s Play of the Night
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Vote for this week’s Sports Extra Play of the Night!. Voting ends at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Annual Dakota 38 + 2 memorial ride started as a dream
Due to recent heavy snow, a downtown snow emergency begins at 10 p.m., tonight (Thursday, Dec. 1) and expires at 8 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2. Today is the day for the annual Toys for Tots spaghetti fundraiser at South Central College. KEYC News Now's Maddie Paul joined the show live from SCC.
Sports Extra: Winter Week One
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Sports Extra highlights from Thursday, December 1, 2022.
United Way Fire and Ice Gala
Some gas retailers within Minnesota are lowering gas prices much faster than others- St. Peter is the prime example for low gas prices. Mankato Area Foundation releases 2022 report on grant money distribution. The report shows the foundation has given 626 grants totaling close to $2.5...
Art House: a Mankato destination brings creativity to the community
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A love of the arts has helped restore an important community venue into a wonderful Mankato destination. A special show is opening this weekend at the Carnegie Art Center in downtown Mankato. Kelsey and Lisa visited the venue to see all the amazing talent on display!
Winter Storm Update: Tuesday 11/29 | 2PM
KEYC News Now's Aaron Stuve joins us live from North Mankato. Local alternative folk musician, Nate Boots, visited the Kato Living studio and shared his passion for music, giving a memorable live performance in the studio. Dog toys: some seasonal ideas to chew on. Dr. Nelson...
O’Neill Brothers new non-profit looks to bring hope to those in need
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The O’Neill Brothers, Tim and Ryan O’Neill, are Minnesota’s nationally known piano-playing duo, and they have a new non-profit. It’s called The O’Neill Foundation of Hope and launched earlier. The goal is to bring hope and support to anyone in need.
LIVE: SCC hosts Toys for Tots fundraiser
Windy with blowing snow Friday night, a cold weekend ahead. A new skin treatment, Dermaplaning uses an exfoliating...
Bethany withstands Simpson’s second-half comeback in thriller
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team played host to Simpson in a non-conference match-up Wednesday night. Bethany wins 99-96 in a thriller. The Vikings improve to 6-0 on the season. The team is back in action for another non-conference test against Wartburg on Saturday.
Springfield seeks first state title since 2005
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Springfield Tigers football team is one win away from winning their first state championship since 2005. The Tigers put up 54 points on Deer River in the semifinals to advance to Friday’s Class A title game against Minneota. With an extra week of...
Quick Hits: MSU returns home for weekend in-conference series
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 11 Minnesota State men’s hockey program (8-5-1) returns home for a CCHA match up inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center against Ferris State while the MSU women’s hockey team entertains the 7th-ranked Minnesota Gophers for a home-and-home series starting in Minneapolis on Friday.
MSU women's basketball off to hot start
The end of No Shave November is upon Mankato and will be celebrated at tonight's GrowMANkato Mustache Bash, from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Historic Masonic Hall. 2022 Minnesota election results certified; 61% voter turnout. The Minnesota Secretary of States office says 61% of Minnesotans...
MSU basketball programs rising in latest polls
Volunteers are needed for what has been announced as the final Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride. KEYC News Now's Aaron Stuve joins us live from North Mankato. Local alternative folk musician, Nate Boots, visited the Kato Living studio and shared his passion for music, giving a memorable live performance in the studio.
Greater Mankato Area United Way Fire and Ice Gala to be held Saturday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way expects record turnout for their upcoming annual Fire and Ice Gala taking place this weekend. Fire & Ice is United Way’s largest fundraising event of the year, made possible by sponsors, donors and volunteers. The event has grown each year since its inception in 2015, netting more than $230,000 in 2021. A volunteer committee of more than 20 has been working on the event planning all year.
Mankato SCHEELS hosting ice fest event
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato SCHEELS store is hosting their 2022 Ice Fest this Saturday, December 3. The full-day event is presented by Clam and will be held from 9:30 AM - 4:00 PM in the Mankato SCHEELS parking lot. The event is free and all are welcome to...
Downtown snow emergency for city of Mankato
A new skin treatment, Dermaplaning uses an exfoliating blade to skim dead skin cells and hair from your face. To get a closer look at what dermaplaning is all about, Kato Living had Geri Swenstad, with the Aesthetic Loft in studio to give a demonstration.
Plow drivers: 'Nasty day out'
The end of No Shave November is upon Mankato and will be celebrated at tonight's GrowMANkato Mustache Bash, from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Historic Masonic Hall. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-30-2022 - clipped version. Strong winds will lead to reduced visibility...
Be a Santa to a Senior returns to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the 2022 holiday season approaches, Home Instead’s Be a Santa to a senior program encourages local residents to share the holiday spirit with older residents who may not have family and feel alone. “A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-01-2022 - clipped version
Annual Dakota 38 + 2 memorial ride started as a dream. The last 4 senior riders from the original ride will be retiring, which will mark the end for the Dakota 38 + 2 memorial ride. MN Nurses are claiming unfair labor practices at 16 hospitals...
