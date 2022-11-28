Read full article on original website
Appeal dismissed for Brittany Williams, found guilty of misdemeanor after teeth broken in scuffle with JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An appeal filed by the legal team for a woman found guilty of resisting an officer in an incident that resulted in her front teeth being broken has been rejected. A jury found Brittany Williams, 31, guilty of a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer without...
JSO makes 33 DUI arrests over Thanksgiving weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a press conference on Friday about their "renewed focus" on traffic fatalities and driving under the influence. Over Thanksgiving weekend, 33 DUI related arrests were made. New Sheriff T.K. Waters and a specialized unit of officers spoke to the media about...
JSO responding to reported shooting on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported shooting on the Westside. The incident happened in the 7500 block of Jana Lane North, police say. Police are expected to give additional information at 9 p.m.
Nassau County Sheriffs Office starts new cold case unit dedicated to giving families closure
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — This week marked 35 years since Linda Anderson’s body was found near I-10 in Nassau County. But until 2011, she was known only as “Jane Doe.”. It wasn’t until Anderson’s children submitted their DNA decades later that the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify her.
JSO: Man dead after stabbing in Brentwood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a fight in the Brentwood area Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 3:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight with injuries in the 500 block of Linwood Avenue. When they arrived, police say they located an...
JSO: Man dead after shooting on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says they initially received a call of a reported shooting around 6 p.m. in the 700 block of Jana Lane North. When they arrived at the scene,...
JSO: Man on scooter killed trying to cross Merrill Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a traffic crash on Merrill Road Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 9:15 p.m., an elderly male was riding a scooter and trying to cross Merrill Road in the 7000 block. That's when police say a...
Update: Missing man found safe near Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has located a missing and endangered man. Police previously said Joseph Williams, 84, was last seen in the 4500 block of San Pablo Road South. He had been found safe, police say.
More complaints of animal neglect under investigation at Lake Butler slaughterhouse
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — More complaints of animal neglect under investigation at a First Coast game processing facility, according to Union County Animal Control. You might recall, First Coast News exclusively reported the owner of Wild Game Processing in Lake Butler was charged with animal neglect in November. According...
First in Florida: Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside enrolling for new AFib trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s an opportunity on the first coast to take part in a medical trial only offered at 20 locations around the country and one is in Jacksonville. Ascension St. Vincent's is once again leading the state in Atrial Fibrillation research. Patients with AFib experience their...
'Don't drop the soap:' Judge calls comments by uncle of Ashlee Rucker inappropriate during sentencing for her killer
Chad Absher was convicted last month in the Jacksonville murder of his ex-girlfriend, Ashlee Rucker. After he was convicted, he blew kisses and winked at her family.
Volunteer patient escorts needed at Jacksonville abortion clinic as demand increases
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Months after Roe v Wade was overturned, A Jacksonville women's clinic is experiencing a rise in the number of patients. They tell First Coast News women are coming from states where abortions are no longer available to them, but they face another hurdle when they get to the clinic.
Black Santa opens studio for the holiday season in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Once a year Robert Gresham reaches into the back of his closet and dusts off his red Santa coat. For him, it's not just a seasonal side-gig, it has a deeper meaning. "Our slogan here at Black Santa Jax is Representation Matters," Robert Gresham previously told...
Deadly crash on Merrill Road closes all EB lanes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a traffic crash on Merrill Road Thursday night. First Coast News has learned that a man on a scooter was hit by a vehicle and killed in the 7000 block Merrill Road. All EB lanes are closed due to a traffic...
Gov. DeSantis to release autobiography in the new year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to release a memoir in the new year on the heels of his re-election and amid speculation about a potential presidential campaign. His book will be titled "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival," according to the...
1800's shipwreck revealed on Little Talbot Island
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shipwreck has been revealed on the First Coast. Wooded beams protrude out of the sand, the remnants of a ship from the 1800’s, according to Archaeologist Chuck Meide with the St. Augustine Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program. They are investigating the wreckage this week, now...
Local doctors think JU medical school will be massive benefit to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a first of its kind institution for the city of Jacksonville. On Wednesday Jacksonville University announced that they are starting a four-year medical school in conjunction with LECOM, which is already the largest medical college in the country. One day after the announcement local doctors...
Veterans Village of Northeast Florida plans retreat for veterans this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — "A weekend of community" is how the founder of a group to help Northeast Florida's veterans describes a weekend-long event. Veterans Village of Northeast Florida is hosting a Stand Down retreat to connect veterans to resources and provide a sense of community. All veterans are welcome, but they are especially focusing on helping those who are at-risk or homeless.
Nocatee fitness group warns about dangers of busy intersection after collision with distracted driver
NOCATEE, Fla. — A popular Nocatee fitness group is warning about the dangers of a busy intersection after they say a distracted driver drove into the crowd of walkers Wednesday night. Members of NocRucks gathered for their weekly group walk and headed to the Willow Cove neighborhood to look...
Yes, Lakeshore Middle was on lockdown, but no threat was found
Duval County Schools has determined there is no threat on campus at Lake Shore Middle. Online rumors are circling about a weapon on campus or a suspicious person.
