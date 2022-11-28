ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JSO makes 33 DUI arrests over Thanksgiving weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a press conference on Friday about their "renewed focus" on traffic fatalities and driving under the influence. Over Thanksgiving weekend, 33 DUI related arrests were made. New Sheriff T.K. Waters and a specialized unit of officers spoke to the media about...
JSO: Man dead after stabbing in Brentwood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a fight in the Brentwood area Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 3:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight with injuries in the 500 block of Linwood Avenue. When they arrived, police say they located an...
JSO: Man dead after shooting on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says they initially received a call of a reported shooting around 6 p.m. in the 700 block of Jana Lane North. When they arrived at the scene,...
1800's shipwreck revealed on Little Talbot Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shipwreck has been revealed on the First Coast. Wooded beams protrude out of the sand, the remnants of a ship from the 1800’s, according to Archaeologist Chuck Meide with the St. Augustine Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program. They are investigating the wreckage this week, now...
Veterans Village of Northeast Florida plans retreat for veterans this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — "A weekend of community" is how the founder of a group to help Northeast Florida's veterans describes a weekend-long event. Veterans Village of Northeast Florida is hosting a Stand Down retreat to connect veterans to resources and provide a sense of community. All veterans are welcome, but they are especially focusing on helping those who are at-risk or homeless.
