Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Rand scores 13, Milwaukee beats Green Bay 81-67
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Ahmad Rand's 13 points helped Milwaukee defeat Green Bay 81-67 on Thursday night to open Horizon League play. Rand also added six rebounds and four blocks for the Panthers (6-3). Markeith Browning II scored 12 points and added four steals. Jalen Johnson recorded 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
WVNews
Kopitar scores twice, Kings rally for 5-3 win over Coyotes
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a rough 48-hour stretch that saw them give up nine goals Tuesday and one of their goaltenders placed on waivers Wednesday, Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings knew they would have to dig deep to prevent things from spiraling even further. Kopitar and...
WVNews
Halle Bland lifts a 3 ball for the visiting HAwks.JPG
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — The preseason No. 3 team in Class A girls basketball opened it…
College football championships - Utah vs. USC live updates, playoff takeaways
It's a high-stakes championship weekend in college football. The Pac-12 title game is the first with huge College Football Playoff implications.
WVNews
Matty Beniers scores in OT, Kraken rally past Capitals 3-2
SEATTLE (AP) — Matty Beniers scored seven seconds into overtime and the Seattle Kraken rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 for their seventh straight victory Thursday night. Beniers won a faceoff scrum to begin the overtime, got a tip from Andre Burakovsky and beat Darcy Kuemper for his...
Sources: Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne intends to enter transfer portal
Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB Drew Pyne intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, sources told ESPN, and will have have three years of eligibility remaining.
WVNews
Oregon 74, Washington St. 60
WASHINGTON ST. (3-3) Gueye 8-12 2-2 19, Rodman 2-7 0-0 5, Bamba 5-13 4-5 14, Darling 1-4 0-0 3, Powell 4-10 1-1 9, Houinsou 3-5 0-0 6, Rosario 1-1 0-0 2, Diongue 1-1 0-0 2, Hamon-Crespin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 7-8 60.
WVNews
Murray St. 70, Illinois St. 67, OT
ILLINOIS ST. (2-6) Lewis 5-12 2-2 13, McChesney 5-7 0-0 11, Burford 2-8 1-1 6, Knight 8-13 2-2 20, Poindexter 5-11 0-0 13, Kasubke 2-4 0-1 4, Petrakis 0-3 0-0 0, Sandage 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 5-6 67.
Comments / 0