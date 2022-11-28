ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rand scores 13, Milwaukee beats Green Bay 81-67

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Ahmad Rand's 13 points helped Milwaukee defeat Green Bay 81-67 on Thursday night to open Horizon League play. Rand also added six rebounds and four blocks for the Panthers (6-3). Markeith Browning II scored 12 points and added four steals. Jalen Johnson recorded 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kopitar scores twice, Kings rally for 5-3 win over Coyotes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a rough 48-hour stretch that saw them give up nine goals Tuesday and one of their goaltenders placed on waivers Wednesday, Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings knew they would have to dig deep to prevent things from spiraling even further. Kopitar and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Matty Beniers scores in OT, Kraken rally past Capitals 3-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Matty Beniers scored seven seconds into overtime and the Seattle Kraken rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 for their seventh straight victory Thursday night. Beniers won a faceoff scrum to begin the overtime, got a tip from Andre Burakovsky and beat Darcy Kuemper for his...
SEATTLE, WA
Oregon 74, Washington St. 60

WASHINGTON ST. (3-3) Gueye 8-12 2-2 19, Rodman 2-7 0-0 5, Bamba 5-13 4-5 14, Darling 1-4 0-0 3, Powell 4-10 1-1 9, Houinsou 3-5 0-0 6, Rosario 1-1 0-0 2, Diongue 1-1 0-0 2, Hamon-Crespin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 7-8 60.
WASHINGTON, DC
Murray St. 70, Illinois St. 67, OT

ILLINOIS ST. (2-6) Lewis 5-12 2-2 13, McChesney 5-7 0-0 11, Burford 2-8 1-1 6, Knight 8-13 2-2 20, Poindexter 5-11 0-0 13, Kasubke 2-4 0-1 4, Petrakis 0-3 0-0 0, Sandage 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 5-6 67.
ILLINOIS STATE

