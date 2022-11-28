Read full article on original website
Updated List Of 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Participants
It's Royal Rumble season in WWE. The annual event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 28. Fightful will keep track of all participants announced for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble in this post. Kofi Kingston announces he will be in the Royal Rumble match (12/2/22) Announced List of...
Viewership Numbers For Jim Crockett Promotions Episode Of Tales From The Territories
The viewership numbers are in for the ninth episode of Tales From The Territories. According to Wrestlenomics, episode nine of Tales From The Territories drew 98,000 viewers. The episode focused on Jim Crockett Promotions and aired at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 29 on VICE TV. This number is up from episode seven, which drew 77,000 viewers. Episode eight focused on Dallas' World Class Championship Wrestling.
AEW Dynamite Records Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating On 11/30/22
Viewership numbers for the November 30 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 870,000 viewers on November 30. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 880,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.26 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Tegan Nox Returns On 12/2 WWE SmackDown
Tegan Nox made her return to WWE on the December 2 episode of WWE SmackDown. Nox made the save for Liv Morgan, who confronted Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, & Dakota Kai), but was outnumbered three to one. Nox was overwhelmed by the numbers at first, but Morgan introduced a...
Viewership Decreases For Episode 10 Of WOW In Syndication, Key Demo Rating Holds Steady
Viewership information has been revealed for the tenth syndicated episode of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the tenth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on November 20 was watched by 218,000 viewers in syndication, down from the 247,000 viewers on November 13. The episode garnered a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, with 56,000 viewers in the demo. The same as the previous week.
IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Sinks Back Below 100,000 Viewers On 12/1/22
The numbers are in for the December 1 edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Brandon Thurston reports that IMPACT Wrestling on December 1 drew 74,000 viewers. This number is down big from the 109,000 viewers that the show recorded on November 17. Viewership for the November 24 episode of IMPACT has yet to be reported.
Court Bauer: WWE Once Spent $30,000 On Worms For A Boogeyman Segment
Court Bauer looks back on the time WWE spent $30,000 dollars on worms for a Boogeyman segment. In recent years, Bauer as built up Major League Wrestling into what it is today, as he is the company's CEO. But years ago, Bauer worked as a writer for WWE, where Vince McMahon was his boss. Of course, this experience left him with plenty of memorable stories.
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Rochester, NY (12/3): Austin Theory, The Usos, GUNTHER, More
WWE held a live event on December 3 from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Rochester, New York (12/3) Matt Riddle & Elias def. Imperium (Ludvig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) Emma def. Xia...
AEW Files A Trademark On 'Hat Trick'
AEW has filed a new trademark. On November 30, AEW filed to trademark "Hat Trick" for entertainment services. Mark For: HAT TRICK trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.
Viewership Info For Young Rock And NJPW, The Latest SmackDown LowDown, More | Fight Size Update
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, December 3, 2022. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock scored 1.392 million viewers on 12/2. The 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demo remains consistent. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NJPW On AXS on Thursday, December 1 was watched by 58,000 people. New...
Randy Orton Underwent Back Fusion Surgery, Forced WWE Absence
Randy Orton probably isn't headed back any time soon. Randy Orton has been out of action since late May when he and RKBro teammate Matt Riddle dropped the Raw Tag Team Championships to the Usos. Shortly after, Fightful Select reported that Orton had a "significant" injury and that he was expected out through the end of the year. We've learned even more on that.
Report: CM Punk Will Stay On AEW: Fight Forever Roster, Game Set To Be Rated T For Teen
CM Punk is reportedly set to stay on the AEW: Fight Forever game roster. Although some fans have speculated that CM Punk could be removed from AEW: Fight Forever video game following the events of the backstage brawl at All Out between himself and The Elite, a new report from SportsKeeda is suggesting that is not true.
The IInspiration Launch A Makeup Line, AEW Symphony Series II Drops, GCW J-Cup Update | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 1, 2022. - The IInspiration has announced a limited edition makeup line in collaboration with Christian Audette. - GCW has announced the first 4 Jersey J-Cup entrants:. Fightful Select, AEW has remixed several themes for talent, but we haven't heard any...
World Cup Winner!| Smackdown/AEW Rampage Post Show 12/2/2022 | Full Show Review & Results
Kate (@MissKatefabe) and Alex Cardoza (@_AlexisCardoza) discuss tonight's episodes of Smackdown and AEW Rampage, including:. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your...
Mikey Rukus Says Adam Cole's Theme Has Been Made Into Sheet Music For School Concerts
Mikey Rukus is behind the majority of the music fans hear on AEW television both as a producer and singing on tracks. Some of the most popular tracks in AEW are Adam Cole's theme, FTR's theme, and Keith Lee's theme. Along with creating themes, Rukus enhances the music through storytelling and albums like Who We Are and the Symphony Series.
Fuego Del Sol Says 'Son' Fuego 2 Is Presumed Dead, Likely Not Related To Cody Rhodes' AEW Departure
Fuego Del Sol provides an update on his "son," Fuego Del Sol 2. At one point, Too Fast Too Fuego, the tandem of Fuego Del Sol and his son, Fuego 2, appeared poised to take over the AEW tag team division. Then, one day, Fuego disappeared. The disappearance occurred suspiciously as Cody and Brandi Rhodes left AEW. Now, Fuego has provided a heartbreaking update on his son, telling AJ Awesome that Fuego 2 is presumed dead.
Tom Rinaldi Discusses Possibility Of Working With WWE, Relationship With Nick Khan
Tom Rinaldi is known as one of the best reporters in the sports field with a history that also covers non-sporting events such as 9/11. In sports, Rinaldi has covered everything from the World Cup to the World Series to the Super Bowl, and famously conducted the first interview with Tiger Woods after his extra-marital affairs were made public in November 2009.
Joe Hendry Recalls A Past Interview Where Scott D'Amore Called Him A Future World Champion
Do you believe in Joe Hendry's chances at becoming a world champion?. Many fans around the world of wrestling were excited when it was revealed back in September that Joe Hendry would be joining the IMPACT Wrestling roster. In just two quick months with the promotion, Hendry has already captured the company's Digital Media Championship and is featured heavily on weekly IMPACT programming.
Bhupinder Gujjar Wants To Be The First Indian World Champion In IMPACT Wrestling
Bhupinder Gujjar has big goals in IMPACT Wrestling. Bhupinder Gujjar continues to improve with each week on IMPACT Wrestling. In 2022, he nearly became IMPACT Digital Media Champion, coming up short against Brian Myers in a Ladder Match back on September 8. Despite the fact that he came up short...
Tag Team Title Match, Josh Alexander, More Set For 12/8 IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling continues to load up its cards as 2022 nears its end. IMPACT Wrestling on Thursday, December 8, 2022, will feature a Tag Team Championship match, an appearance by the World Champion, and more. Heath and Rhino will defend their titles against the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.
