'Will Finally Bring Relief': Work Begins On $3.8M Improvements At Busy LI Intersection

A notoriously busy intersection on Long Island is getting a massive makeover.

Work has begun on a $3.8 million improvement project in the Village of Westbury, at the intersection of Glen Cove Road, Jericho Turnpike (State Route 25), and the Northern State Parkway, transportation officials announced Monday, Nov. 28.

With enhanced safety and mobility in mind, the project will see the addition of several new lanes, a raised median, upgraded signals, and other improvements designed to reduce congestion and ease travel, officials said.

Pedestrians will enjoy new sidewalks, curb ramps, and a raised pedestrian island on the southwest part of the intersection, according to plans.

The project will entail widening the ramp connecting the Northern State Parkway to the surface streets in order to improve traffic flow, along with a new turn lane for drivers going from northbound Glen Cove Road to westbound Jericho Turnpike.

Plans also call for a raised median on Glen Cove Road meant to eliminate illegal left turns from the Northern State Parkway exit ramp.

Existing traffic signals and pedestrian crossings will undergo “modernization” upgrades that include new countdown timers, sidewalks, and curb ramps.

"Far too many Long Islanders are all too familiar with the sense of hopeless despair that comes from trying to get on or off of the Northern Parkway at Glen Cove Road and Jericho Turnpike at rush hour, so it's welcome news that construction on this long overdue project to fix the problem will finally bring relief to local drivers,” State Senator Anna Kaplan said.

“I'm proud to have helped deliver the funding to get it done and I'm grateful for Governor Hochul giving it the priority it deserves."

The bulk of the work will be done at night in an effort to minimize traffic disruptions and officials warned drivers to prepare for possible delays.

The project is expected to wrap up by summer of 2023.