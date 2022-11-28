Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Doris Ann McFerron
Doris Ann McFerron of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 75. No formal services will be held. Arrangements are through Cozean Memorial Funeral Home in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Travis James Boettcher – Graveside Service 12/06/22 at 10 a.m.
Travis James Boettcher of Perryville died November 29th at the age of 25. A graveside service will be held Tuesday morning, December 6th at 10 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville. Visitation for Travis Boettcher is Monday evening from 4 until 8 and Tuesday morning the 6th from 8...
mymoinfo.com
Stanley Mashek – Service 3pm 12/3/22
Stanley Mashek of Farmington died Monday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be 3:00 Saturday at Cozean Chapel in Farmington. Full military honors will follow the service. Visitation for Stanley Mashek will be noon to 3 Saturday at the funeral home.
mymoinfo.com
Virgil Eugene DeClue — Memorial Gathering 12/10/22 10 A.M. until Noon
Virgil Eugene DeClue of Herculaneum passed away Monday, November 28th, at the age of 91. A memorial gathering for Virgil DeClue will be Saturday morning, December 10th, from 10 until Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Wilma Marie Miller — Services TBA
Wilma Marie Miller of Festus passed away on November 22nd, she was 74 years old. The family is planning a celebration of life for Wilma in the spring around her birthday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
William “Bill” McKee — Service 2/17/22 1 P.M.
William “Bill” Louis McKee of Festus passed away Monday, November 28th, he was 82 years old. A memorial visitation will be Saturday morning, December 17th, from 11 until the time of the memorial service at 1 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. The interment will be in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
mymoinfo.com
Terry “Kink” Ray Vierse
Terry “Kink” Ray Vierse of Farmington died Monday at the age of 75. Per his request, no formal services will be held. Any arrangements will be through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. e.
mymoinfo.com
James Michael Fiedler — Service 12/3/22 Noon
James Michael Fiedler of Festus passed away Monday (11/28) at the age of 45. The visitation for James Fiedler will be Saturday (12/3) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto.
mymoinfo.com
William Owen Harvey — Service 12/7/22 1 P.M.
William Owen Harvey of Herculaneum, passed away, Monday, November 28th, at the age of 78. The funeral services will be held Wednesday (12/7) afternoon at 1 in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The visitation for William Harvey will be Tuesday (12/6) afternoon from 3 until 6 at the Mahn Twin...
mymoinfo.com
Mary Lou Vineyard — Funeral Mass 12/2/22 10 A.M.
Mary Lou Vineyard of Festus passed away Monday (11/28), she was 83 years old. The funeral mass will be Friday (12/2) morning at 10 at Our Lady Church in Festus. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. The visitation for Mary Lou Vineyard will be Thursday (12/1) evening...
mymoinfo.com
Michael Patrick Floyd — Service 12/11/22 4 P.M.
Michael Patrick Floyd of De Soto passed away Tuesday, November 29th, he was 51 years old. The memorial visitation for Michael Floyd will be Sunday afternoon, December 11th from 1 until the time of the memorial service at 4 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
mymoinfo.com
Albert Lloyd “Butch” Halter – Service 12/1/22 At 1 P.M.
Albert Lloyd “Butch” Halter of Pevely died Tuesday at the age of 77. The funeral service is tomorrow (Thursday) at 1 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Albert “Butch” Halter is tomorrow (Thursday) at noon.
mymoinfo.com
Art Goede – Service 9am 12/2/22
Art Goede of St. Louis formerly of Farmington, died Monday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be 9:00 Friday at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. A graveside service to be held at 12:30 at Polk Memorial Cemetery in Ellington. Visitation for Art Goede will...
mymoinfo.com
Mark Reese – Service 1pm 12/3/22
Mark Reese of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 62. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Visitation for Mark Reese will be 11 to 1 Saturday at the funeral home.
mymoinfo.com
Chris Bullock On Being The New Farmington Chief Of Police
(Farmington) Chris Bullock is set to take over next month as the new chief of police for the city of Farmington. Bullock has been with the department for 29 years and will take over for Rick Baker who is retiring. Bullock says he has well over 30 years experience in law enforcement.
mymoinfo.com
Kevin Dement – Service 12/2/22 3 p.m.
Kevin Dement of Farmington died Thursday at the age of 57. His funeral service will be Friday at 3 o’clock at the First Free Will Baptist Church in Farmington. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation is Friday at 11:30 at the church. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral...
mymoinfo.com
Janet Coker – Celebration at a Later Date
Janet Coker of Desloge died Monday at the age of 64. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
mymoinfo.com
Big Fundraiser Underway at Washington-Franklin Elementary School in Farmington
(Farmington) A group of students at Washington-Franklin Elementary School in Farmington is leading the charge in a special fundraising effort currently underway at the school. Maddy Ramsey is a 4th grade math and science teacher at Washington-Franklin. She says students on the Character Council are hard at work right now.
mymoinfo.com
Red Cross Needs Blood Donations
(Farmington) The American Red Cross is putting out a call for more blood donations. Joe Zydlo is a regional communications specialist with the Red Cross. He says with winter right around the corner and schools getting ready to let out for the holidays, supplies are lagging. There’s a blood drive...
mymoinfo.com
Pevely-Herculaneum Christmas parade is tonight
Photo showing a Christmas carnival float complete with Santa Claus and his team of reindeer pulling the sleigh through the streets on onlookers. (Pevely, Herculanuem) The annual Pevely-Herculaneum Christmas parade is taking place tomorrow (Thursday) night. The parade begins at Herculaneum City Park and travels along Joachim Avenue, crossing Highway 61/67 and finishing off near Pevely City Hall. Herculaneum Mayor Bill Haggard says they will be awarding the best floats.
Comments / 0