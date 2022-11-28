Announcing the opening of Skin by Skyler located at Ashley Kate Aesthetics & Co in Wiscasset!. Skyler O’Rourke is a Certified Medical Aesthetician that specializes in facial services, wedding and event makeup, waxing, and more . . . Check out her new winter Limited Edition Hot Cocoa Specialty Facial! It’s a great facial for all skin types, especially those who have skin that gets drier with the onset of colder weather. Full of natural antioxidants, this facial is designed to hydrate, nourish, protect, and boost healing. Skin by Skyler is celebrating her opening and the holiday season right now with 40% OFF ALL FACIALS for the entire month of December!

WISCASSET, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO