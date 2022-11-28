Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Christmas by the Sea Weekend 2022 launches in Camden with a celebratory crowd
CAMDEN — Downtown Camden was packed to the gills Friday evening as holiday cheer spilled into the street with an annual holiday parade, and tree-lighting at the head of the harbor. Organized by the Camden Area Business Group, the 36th annual Christmas By the Sea weekend includes the arrival...
penbaypilot.com
Town of Lincolnville receives Community Heart & Soul grant
LINCOLNVILLE — The Select Board has authorized Town Administrator David Kinney to sign a grant agreement with Community Heart & Soul for $10,000. Developed and field-tested over a decade in partnership with over 100 small cities and towns across America, Community Heart & Soul is a proven process for engaging a community in shaping its future, according to Lincolnville, in a news release.
penbaypilot.com
South School students earn bragging rights for food pantry donations
ROCKLAND — Students and staff at South School (RSU 13) participated in a friendly competition during National Gratitude Month to donate non-perishable food items to the AIO Food and Energy Assistance Food Market. Grades worked together (Kindergarten and 3rd, 2nd and 5th, and 1st and 4th) to collect a total of 585 pounds of food with grades 2 and 5 earning bragging rights for collecting the most items.
penbaypilot.com
Edna St. Vincent Millay House: Before and After
ROCKLAND—Five years ago I took a tour of the house where Edna St. Vincent Millay was born in and wrote a story, A peek inside the Rockland house where Edna St. Vincent Millay was born. The Rockland Historical Society bought the property in March 2016 and it has taken more than six years to raise the capital to completely renovate the historic site.
penbaypilot.com
Free Community Event: Watch the World Cup Soccer Games at The Waldo Theatre on Sunday, December 4th at 10am
Please join us while we watch the live Stream of the FIFA World Cup Soccer Game: Match #52: 1D versus 2C, which will be Live Streamed on Sunday, December 4th at 10:00 am! This is a FREE EVENT!. Doors open at 9:50am. Concessions will be available for purchase. Free Parking...
penbaypilot.com
Thomas Boscia, obituary
SOUTH THOMASTON — Thomas ‘Tommy’ ‘Tom’ ‘Grampy’ Anthony Bosica, Jr, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on November 21, 2022, at the Sussman House in Rockport. He lived with multiple sclerosis for the last 19 years of his life and made the most of his time on earth despite the challenges of this condition.
penbaypilot.com
Andrew W. Seidner, notice
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Andrew W. Seidner, 51, formerly of Rockland, the son of G. Tony Seidner and Carol Strollo and her husband Ed, died unexpectedly at his home. A full obituary will be published. To share a memory or see additional service information as it becomes available, please...
penbaypilot.com
Unable to sustain itself with donations, St. George nonprofit ambulance service looks to town for help
ST. GEORGE — After almost 70 years, the last nonprofit ambulance service in Knox County is no longer able to sustain itself through fundraising efforts, grants, and volunteer personnel. Now, the Town must decide whether to incorporate the emergency service into a municipal department. In a preliminary public discussion...
penbaypilot.com
Skin by Skyler NOW OPEN at Ashley Kate Aesthetics & Co.
Announcing the opening of Skin by Skyler located at Ashley Kate Aesthetics & Co in Wiscasset!. Skyler O’Rourke is a Certified Medical Aesthetician that specializes in facial services, wedding and event makeup, waxing, and more . . . Check out her new winter Limited Edition Hot Cocoa Specialty Facial! It’s a great facial for all skin types, especially those who have skin that gets drier with the onset of colder weather. Full of natural antioxidants, this facial is designed to hydrate, nourish, protect, and boost healing. Skin by Skyler is celebrating her opening and the holiday season right now with 40% OFF ALL FACIALS for the entire month of December!
penbaypilot.com
Joseph D. Donahue, obituary
ROCKLAND — Joseph D. Donahue, 85, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2022, at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia, and his children, Mark Donahue and Laurie Fulton (Mark) and two grandsons, Tripp and Danny Fulton. He is also survived by his loving sister, Darrylle Curran.
penbaypilot.com
Bridge to Employment Program Coordinator
The Five Town CSD is an exceptional school district located in a scenic coastal community and provides a highly competitive salary and benefits package. As a district, we are committed to equity, excellence, the environment, and forward thinking. Our goal is to foster intellectual and creative excellence while building strong character. We highly value our sense of place and surroundings which boast mountains, lakes, rivers, a ski hill, and the ocean.
penbaypilot.com
Nursing Information Session at UMA Rockland Center
ROCKLAND — People interested in a career in nursing are invited to attend one of the many statewide information sessions that the University of Maine at Augusta is hosting on Thursday, December 8, from 5 -7 p.m. The information session will have both in-person and virtual options. Prospective students will learn about local options for earning UMA’s 4-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree, how to transfer credits from the State Community College system, and will be able to view the simulation labs at the various locations.
penbaypilot.com
Camden issues violation notice to property owners for alleged herbicide application, killing of trees
CAMDEN — The Town of Camden has issued a violation notice to Amelia Bond and Arthur Bond, III, of St. Louis, Missouri, who own property near Laite Beach, in Camden, for allegedly applying an herbicide on their neighbor’s vegetation and topping trees on that land. “Take notice that...
penbaypilot.com
Gordon E. Grinnell
Gordon Earl Grinnell, originally from Washington, Maine, and more recently from Boothbay Harbor, passed away on Nov. 25, 2022. He and his wife Jeanette (“Ginny” Upham) were married nearly 70 years and raised their boys Barry and Bobby in Wells, Maine, where they lived for 25 years. Born...
penbaypilot.com
Dec. 3 update: Midcoast adds eight new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Nov. 28-Dec. 1. Donald P. Palmer and Gayle E. Palmer to Gayle E. Palmer. Michael A. Valente and Kathleen A. Valente to Jan Urik Leth and Ariel Hall. Kari E. Phillips and Khalid Muslih...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 17-22. Jeffrey H. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts negotiating a worthless instrument in Belfast July 28, 2020, and Aug. 2, 2020, two years in prison with all but 15 days suspended and two years of probation for each count.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 19-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 19. Shawn Kelley, 35 of Unity, was...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Nov. 20-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 24. Kathleen A. Winslow, 37, of Swanville, was arrested...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland Police charge man with robbery at Shaws Supermarket
ROCKLAND — Rockland police responded to Shaw’s Supermarket at 11:35 a.m. Dec. 2 for a report of a male stealing from the store and fighting with employees. Upon the officer's arrival, Rockland Police made contact with 25-year-old Lucas Ross, who was trying to flee the scene, according to a news release.
