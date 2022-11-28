ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Polk County sheriff's searchers find body of missing 9-year-old in Lake Annie near Dundee

By Ledger staff
The Ledger
The Ledger
 5 days ago

Related
fox35orlando.com

9-year-old Florida boy still missing after falling into Polk County lake, hitting boat propeller

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A dive team is continuing to search for a child who fell overboard into a lake in Polk County on Saturday afternoon. The 9-year-old boy was reportedly with his two brothers on their father's pontoon when he fell into Lake Annie. His father says the boy hit a boat propeller after he fell. The father immediately jumped into the water to look for his son, while one of the boy's brothers called 911.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman found stabbed to death at Kissimmee home, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A woman was found stabbed to death in her Kissimmee home Tuesday, according to Osceola County Sheriff's Office. During a news conference, Sheriff Marcos Lopez told reporters that deputies responded to a home on Myrtle Oak Lane and Oak Hill Trail and found the woman dead on the living room floor.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

UPDATE: Ocoee police identify local man killed in hit & run crash

OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department is still looking for the driver involved in a crash that left one person dead early Friday morning. Police responded to the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive near the Forestbrooke community just after 3:30 a.m. for reports of a man lying in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital but didn’t survive his injuries.
OCOEE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tampa woman killed in crash on I-75 in Collier County

The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman from Tampa died after a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-75 Tuesday morning. Troopers say the 56-year-old Tampa woman was driving north on I-75 just before Exit 111 to Immokalee Road at around 6 a.m. when her SUV traveled off the roadway and hit several trees.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Fired employee arrested after unwelcome return to country club in The Villages

A man who was fired earlier this year after a dispute at a country club in The Villages was arrested last week after his unwelcome return to his former workplace. Steven Michael Pruchniak, 32, of Leesburg, showed up Wednesday morning at the Orange Blossom Hills Country Club on the Historic Side of The Villages. Pruchniak was banned from the restaurant earlier this year after he became belligerent and aggressive toward law enforcement. The Illinois native was tasered in that incident.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFLA

Polk County declares state of emergency for trash pickup, again

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – For the second time this year, county commissioners declared a state of emergency regarding trash pickup delays. The difference this time – it involves the eastern half of the county, where services are provided by Waste Management (WM). “We’re trying to find somebody that can come in quickly and do […]
POLK COUNTY, FL
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

