Polk County sheriff's searchers find body of missing 9-year-old in Lake Annie near Dundee

Two Brothers From Lakeland Killed In Motorcycle Crash On Harden Boulevard
LAKELAND, FLA. – Two Lakeland brothers were killed in a crash that happened on Thursday, and police are asking any witnesses to come forward. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 2100 block of State Road
click orlando
State Road 60 reopened in Polk County after fatal crash shut down lanes
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday morning forced the temporary partial closure of a stretch of State Road 60 near Lake Wales, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. The crash occurred on SR 60 at West Lake Wales Road, Judd...
WESH
Brevard County deputies searching wooded area for 2 after pursuit
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are searching a wooded area for two people following a pursuit. One of the individuals is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred in the city of Cocoa. A traffic stop was attempted in Volusia County and sparked a chase.
Missing-Runaway Teen Last Seen In Zephyrhills On Nov. 25 Found Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – 15-year-old Davee Biddle has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Davee Biddle, a missing-runaway 15-year-old. Biddle is 5’4”, around 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen on
Sheriff Searching For Missing-Endangered Man, May Be In Wesley Chapel Or Land O’ Lakes
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Antwan Miller, a missing/endangered 43-year-old man. Miller is 5’9″, bald, and has brown eyes, according to deputies. Investigators say Miller was last heard from on Nov. 29 around 2 p.m. and may be in
fox35orlando.com
9-year-old Florida boy still missing after falling into Polk County lake, hitting boat propeller
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A dive team is continuing to search for a child who fell overboard into a lake in Polk County on Saturday afternoon. The 9-year-old boy was reportedly with his two brothers on their father's pontoon when he fell into Lake Annie. His father says the boy hit a boat propeller after he fell. The father immediately jumped into the water to look for his son, while one of the boy's brothers called 911.
Tampa police chief placed on leave after golf cart traffic stop
The police chief of Tampa, Fla., has been placed on administrative leave after flashing her badge at a deputy who had stopped her while she and her husband were riding golf cart.
fox35orlando.com
Woman found stabbed to death at Kissimmee home, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A woman was found stabbed to death in her Kissimmee home Tuesday, according to Osceola County Sheriff's Office. During a news conference, Sheriff Marcos Lopez told reporters that deputies responded to a home on Myrtle Oak Lane and Oak Hill Trail and found the woman dead on the living room floor.
Woman dies during test drive at Florida car dealership
An elderly woman was killed while test driving a vehicle at a Florida car dealership on Saturday.
fox35orlando.com
'Unimaginable nightmare': Florida boy missing after falling off boat, sheriff says
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A search is underway for a 9-year-old Florida boy who reportedly fell from a boat and was struck by the boat's propeller during a family outing on Lake Annie in Polk County. Divers with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are searching the lake south of Dundee.
Georgia Couple Arrested In Florida Driving Stolen Car Packed With Drugs
A Georgia couple was arrested in Florida while driving in a stolen vehicle with a plethora of drugs. On November 22, 2022, at 9:48 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff deputies were conducting proactive patrol along U.S 19 in Spring Hill when they saw a vehicle that
UPDATE: Ocoee police identify local man killed in hit & run crash
OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department is still looking for the driver involved in a crash that left one person dead early Friday morning. Police responded to the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive near the Forestbrooke community just after 3:30 a.m. for reports of a man lying in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital but didn’t survive his injuries.
'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop
LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Bradenton police locate missing 7-year-old girl
Police have located a 7-year-old girl who went missing in Bradenton on Monday.
WINKNEWS.com
Tampa woman killed in crash on I-75 in Collier County
The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman from Tampa died after a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-75 Tuesday morning. Troopers say the 56-year-old Tampa woman was driving north on I-75 just before Exit 111 to Immokalee Road at around 6 a.m. when her SUV traveled off the roadway and hit several trees.
10NEWS
Polk prosecutors drop drug charges against Lakeland man in case highlighted by 10 Tampa Bay
LAKELAND, Fla. — Prosecutors in Polk County have dropped drug charges against a Lakeland man who questioned the honesty of the police officers who arrested him. “I just want a sense of peace, honestly," 32-year-old Joshua Chatmon said. Chatmon says he’s relieved the charges against him have been dropped...
villages-news.com
Fired employee arrested after unwelcome return to country club in The Villages
A man who was fired earlier this year after a dispute at a country club in The Villages was arrested last week after his unwelcome return to his former workplace. Steven Michael Pruchniak, 32, of Leesburg, showed up Wednesday morning at the Orange Blossom Hills Country Club on the Historic Side of The Villages. Pruchniak was banned from the restaurant earlier this year after he became belligerent and aggressive toward law enforcement. The Illinois native was tasered in that incident.
Lakeland Police Searching For Woman Who Put Dachshund Puppy In Her Purse
LAKELAND, Fla. – Police in Lakeland are searching for a woman who stole a puppy by placing it in her purse and fleeing the store location. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m., an unidentified woman was captured on surveillance video stealing a
Polk County declares state of emergency for trash pickup, again
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – For the second time this year, county commissioners declared a state of emergency regarding trash pickup delays. The difference this time – it involves the eastern half of the county, where services are provided by Waste Management (WM). “We’re trying to find somebody that can come in quickly and do […]
Missing 5-year-old Florida boy found dead, officials say
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed a 5-year-old boy has been found dead hours after he was reported missing from his home in Orange County.
The Ledger
