Vote for the Tuscaloosa area girls high school sports athlete of the week

There were several top performers in Tuscaloosa area girls high school sports, but only one can be voted athlete of the week.

Nyeishia Davis, Hillcrest basketball: Scored 21 points with five 3-pointers in a 70-24 win vs. Midfield.

Aniyah Cabbil, Northridge basketball: Scored 16 points with 13 rebounds in a 52-44 win over McAdory. Scored 15 points with 10 rebounds in a 61-48 win over Helena.

Kilhra Gunter, Central basketball: Scored 16 points with 14 rebounds in a 60-47 win over Vigor.

Faith Bonner, Paul Bryant basketball: Scored 14 points with six rebounds and three assists in a 42-28 win over McAdory. Had 15 points, four rebounds and two assists in a 49-48 win over Hale County.