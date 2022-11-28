ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lighting ceremonies for holiday trees begin today in Palm Beach

By Daily News Staff
 5 days ago
It's the season for holiday lights in Palm Beach. Here's a list of which lighting events are happening on the island this week.

In keeping with a longstanding tradition, the lighting ceremonies for town trees in Bradley Park, Memorial Park and on Worth Avenue are on the Monday and Tuesday evenings immediately following Thanksgiving.

Monday

Holiday tree in Bradley Park, 6 p.m. As the town has done over the past few years, there will not be any ceremony at Bradley Park.

Tuesday

First will be the Memorial Park tree at 5 p.m.; followed by the tree at Worth and Hibiscus avenues at 6:29 p.m. Arrive at the Worth Avenue tree by 6:10 for Santa and the tree-lighting countdown.

Worth Avenue's tree lighting will be preceded by nearly two hours of festivities, incuding performances from Palm Beach Day Academy and Rosarian Academy.

Thursday

The Royal Poinciana Plaza will reveal and light its annual surfboard tree from 6 to 8 p.m. at 340 Royal Poinciana Way.

This year's tree features the style and over-the-top embellishments of fashion icon Iris Apfel.

