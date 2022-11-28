ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

StyleCaster

7 Supremely Stylish Plus-Size Clothing Brands to Shop This Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by Black Friday shopportunities right now, this is your reminder to take a breath. In and out, thank you very much! There’s simply no way you can hit up every single sale, whether you’re out and about at the mall or scoping out sites from the comfort of your couch, laptop in hand. That said, there are definitely some sales that deserve your attention in a big way—so we’ve rounded up the top six plus-size retailers...
TODAY.com

19 body-shaping jeans on Amazon that are easy to wear, according to shoppers

'Tis the season. Temperatures are cooling down, signaling for us to replace summer's shorts and dresses with the most timeless piece in our closets: jeans. If you've been living in sweatsuits, leggings and anything else with an elastic waistband for the past few years, those jeans of yore just might not cut it anymore. And stiff denim is the last thing we want to put on at the end of the day, which is where Shop TODAY's list comes in. But, we're not stopping there — all of our picks you can find on sale right now, thanks to Black Friday deals at Amazon. Hurry! With only a few hours left in Black Friday, you'll want to get these deals before they're gone.
ETOnline.com

Shop the Michael Kors Holiday Full Price Event: Up to 60% off Gifts — Purses, Watches, Jewelry and More

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but it's not too late to save on gifts for the holidays! Starting today, Michael Kors is offering 25% off full-priced items through December 17 — plus 60% off sale. Whether you're looking to score a gorgeous new leather bag at a discount or save on presents for your loved ones, this sale is a great opportunity to snag some designer goods for less.
hypebeast.com

Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign

Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
intheknow.com

8 classic handbags to snag while they’re on sale at Nordstrom

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Luckily for fashion lovers, there’s really no bad...
TheDailyBeast

A Pair For Anyone: These Denim Brands Are Having the Most Epic Sales

Surely, no clothing article is more a staple of American wardrobes than the humble blue jean. And we’ve found so many ways to wear them, making them both work and evening-appropriate. While it seems the fashion industry wants us to keep up with every new style, the classics never go out of style (or if they do–hold onto them long enough, and they’ll come back in vogue!). Whether you prefer yours paired with a double-breasted blazer or work boots, some of the current Black Friday jeans sales going on right now are not to be missed. Let Scouted guide you...
Footwear News

Bowling Inspires End. Clothing and Bape’s New Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A Bathing Ape (Bape) has tapped End. Clothing for a new sneaker and apparel collection. The legendary Japanese streetwear brand and the UK-based retailer announced they have joined forces for the first time with their inaugural “Bowling” capsule hitting retail before week’s end. As the name of the collection suggests, the pieces from the inaugural Bape x End. Clothing collab draws inspiration from the sport bowling. The End. Clothing x Bape Sta collab features a split maroon and pine green color...
Refinery29

All Of Everlane’s Cashmere Sweaters Are 40% Off For Cyber Monday

Get ready to cozy up with the softest sweaters on sale right now. For Cyber Monday, Everlane — best known for its high-quality sustainable basics — has all cashmere sweaters on sale for 40% off. Plus, get other select styles for up to 50% off. No promo codes are needed to get this super discount. Whether it's a turtleneck or a cardigan, stock up on the all cashmere your heart desires (and your closet can hold) for a totally-can't-miss-it deal — some are even under $100! We suggest adding your favorite to cart before they all sell out.
Vogue

How The Dior Saddle Bag Became A Vintage Classic

For vintage fiends, John Galliano-era Dior is like gold dust in 2022 – particularly the designer’s iterations of the house’s Saddle bag. The fashion world sat up and paid attention when Galliano debuted the style at his spring/summer 2000 show. As its name suggests, the bag’s shape calls to mind a horse’s saddle, with a flap closure and shoulder strap. Shortly after its launch, its It-bag status was affirmed when Carrie Bradshaw nonchalantly carried a denim style in an episode of Sex and the City.
Upworthy

This elderly couple from Taiwan curates high-fashion from clothes left behind at their laundry store

So often, people forget to pick up their laundry from the store. It's worth wondering what must happen to the discarded and forgotten laundry. Well, rest assured, if you live in Taiwan and frequent this couple's laundry store, your clothes will at least find a mention on their eccentric Instagram page. For the past two years, 84-year-old Hsu Hsiu-e and 83-year-old Chang Wan-ji, owners of the laundry store Wan Sho Laundry, have been designing elegant fashion ensembles and posting them on Instagram (with the help of their grandson) using clothes left behind at their shop. They pull off a variety of stary looks, sometimes layering bulky sweaters and sometimes oversized button-downs over pants and skirts. "I never would've thought at my age so many people would want to look at pictures of me," Hsu Hsiu-e said to BBC.
CNET

Don't Forget to Spin the Wheel to Win $20 in Amazon Credit for Cyber Monday

The early Cyber Monday deals you can find on Amazon are great. But if you're looking to save even more, the online giant currently has a Spin & Win game you can play on its Amazon app with six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily Gift Guide: Dancefloor-approved Shoes For The Footwear Fanatic

It’s been a long year, non? With the holiday season well and truly underway, we’re ready to hit our Q4 deadlines ASAP and hotfoot it out on the town for some well-deserved revelry. In our books, covetable footwear always make for a good gift—either for yourself or your dancing partner in crime. Here’s what’s caught our eye at every price point—so whether they’re more likely to be found sipping a pre-dinner martini at Bemelmans or slinging back a midnight Tequila shot at Soho Grand, you’ll find something to suit every sartorial taste and budget.
WWD

Macy’s Fitting Approach to Bras

Macy’s is trying out new technology geared to make the right match between body and bra. Acknowledging that buying bras that fit properly can be frustrating for shoppers, Macy’s, in 10 of its larger volume department stores, has launched Fit:Match, a bra-fitting solution where associates use their iPhones, equipped with Lidar body mapping technology, to scan shoppers in the privacy of fitting rooms, and within seconds can access information suggesting bra styles, sizes and brands presumed to be best based on their body shape.
MAINE STATE

