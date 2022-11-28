ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

No injuries reported in apartment fire on Pond Street in Quincy

By Patriot Ledger staff
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 5 days ago

QUINCY − A fire broke out in the bedroom of a third-floor apartment at 39 Pond St. on Sunday night. No one was injured, officials said.

Firefighters with Engine 1 knocked down the fire shortly after arriving at the three-story building. Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Bythrow, who was not on duty at the time of the fire, said no firefighters or civilians were injured. No damage to the outside of the building could be seen Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HqRrG_0jQGtqRp00

Bythrow said first responders had to help evacuate the building.

"A lot of people don't come out when the alarm rings because there are so many false alarms at apartment buildings, so they did have to go in and get them, and of course we always go in to help disabled folks get out," he said.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, Bythrow said.

Apple CEO visits victims: All we know about the fatal Derby Street crash

Braintree officer added to Brady List; video shows use of force against woman in custody

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: No injuries reported in apartment fire on Pond Street in Quincy

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

2 dead after crash on Grafton Street in Worcester

WORCESTER -- Two people have died after a crash in Worcester overnight. It happened near 982 Grafton Street just around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver was trying to avoid capture.Police responded on Water Street for a report of an assault with a gun. When they arrived, they were told that two men had been walking along the street when they were nearly hit by a Toyota Highlander. One of the men waved his arms at the drive. The driver stopped his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man. The victim called 911 and got into his...
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man accused of breaking into, damaging, and stealing from Somerset business

SOMERSET — Chief Todd Costa and the Somerset Police Department report that a suspect allegedly involved in a break-in last month has been arrested and charged. On Tuesday, November 23, at approximately 3:15 a.m., Somerset Police were dispatched to Lit Vape Smoke Shop, 1140 Riverside Avenue, for a report of a break-in. The reporting party told police that she heard glass breaking in the store and then observed a male suspect — later identified as 39-year-old Nicholas Spano of Fall River — fleeing south on Riverside Avenue.
SOMERSET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road

Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cruisers blocked the...
MARSHFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man wanted in double homicide of Marshfield couple

A man is wanted in connection with the double homicide of a well-known couple in Marshfield. According to a Wednesday press conference, police were dispatched to a home on 75 Gotham Hill Drive at approximately 9:19 p.m. on Tuesday for a well-being check. Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of...
MARSHFIELD, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Body of Missing Massachusetts Woman Found Near I-95 Bridge

The body of a woman who parked her car on the I-95 Whittier Bridge in Newburyport late Tuesday morning was found several hours later along the Merrimack River below. Massachusetts State Police troopers found the empty vehicle parked in the northbound breakdown of the bridge around 11:20 a.m. Several personal items were found inside that allowed trooper to identify the driver as a 70-year-old woman from Beverly, Massachusetts.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Flooded out Lowell residents still can’t go home

LOWELL -- Monday’s water main break in the Acre neighborhood was repaired in a matter of hours. But residents of a mid-rise Lowell Housing Authority building still can’t go home -- because of damage to basement utilities. Many residents of the 192-unit structure are elderly and/or disabled. “We’ve...
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

State Police searching area of Newburyport bridge after woman’s car found abandoned nearby

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Authorities searched the area around a Newburyport bridge Tuesday afternoon for a potential missing woman after her car was found abandoned, police say. Responding officers found an idle car on Route 95 South just south of the Whittier Bridge that belongs to a 70-year-old woman, according to State Police. Officials say the woman is “potentially” missing.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man killed in fiery crash on Route 195 remembered as special human being

A 22-year-old Fall River man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. According to Gregg Miliiote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, just after 2:00 a.m. on November 24th, a motorist contacted emergency services to report a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 195 West just prior to Exit 16 in Westport. The caller advised that the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
FALL RIVER, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy