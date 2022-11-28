QUINCY − A fire broke out in the bedroom of a third-floor apartment at 39 Pond St. on Sunday night. No one was injured, officials said.

Firefighters with Engine 1 knocked down the fire shortly after arriving at the three-story building. Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Bythrow, who was not on duty at the time of the fire, said no firefighters or civilians were injured. No damage to the outside of the building could be seen Monday.

Bythrow said first responders had to help evacuate the building.

"A lot of people don't come out when the alarm rings because there are so many false alarms at apartment buildings, so they did have to go in and get them, and of course we always go in to help disabled folks get out," he said.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, Bythrow said.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: No injuries reported in apartment fire on Pond Street in Quincy