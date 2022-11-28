ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

How Your Child Tax Credit Could Stay Big in 2022 After All

However, the amounts reverted back downward in 2022. Lawmakers hope to extend previous benefits to apply in 2022 and future years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a Family Emergency Happens

If you have kids, you know that emergencies happen. You glance away for a split second and somehow your 2-year-old has managed to flush your keys down the toilet. While most of these little surprises are not the end of the world, some can be quite costly. Have Any $200...
NBC News

Why your 2023 tax refund might be smaller than this year's

The Internal Revenue Service is alerting taxpayers about a number of changes hitting in the 2023 tax filing year. Among the most significant: Your tax refund, if you are eligible for one, may be smaller than the one you received in 2022. That's because there were no federal stimulus payments...
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Increase in 2023

Social Security recipients will soon see a noticeable bump in their checks, when the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, kicks in. The increase, announced in October, is 8.7% above this year -- the largest increase since 1981, when checks went up by a record 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is...
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $1,200 coming from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Did you know that the state of Hawaii is currently sending tax refunds back to residents? It's true and the money should be on it's way to you. There was a slight delay recently due to a printing issue, but that issue has been taken care of now.
HAWAII STATE
The HD Post

Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans

NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
North Platte Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
CNET

Social Security COLA: When Will My Checks Be Increased?

Social Security beneficiaries will see the largest payment increase on their checks in more than 40 years in 2023. As a result of ongoing inflation, the 2023 cost of living adjustment, or COLA, will be 8.7%, the biggest bump since 1981 when it went up by 11.2%, the all-time record.
CNET

SSI Beneficiaries: You're Getting Your First COLA Increase Next Month. Here's Why

Supplemental Security Income recipients, listen up. You're getting your first cost of living adjustment increase of 8.7% in December. All others, including people who receive Social Security payments, will get their checks in January 2023. We'll explain the reason below. Not sure how much of a benefit bump you're getting?...

