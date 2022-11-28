ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton City, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.7 KORD

Half of ‘Older’ Gang Duo Captured, Other Still on Loose

Back around November 17th, we reported on a non-typical pair of gang-related suspects sought by Kennewick Police. They did not fit the usual age bracket for this kind of activity. One suspect captured, the other still sought. Kennewick Police are reporting half of the duo, 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, known as...
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

Police: Search Underway After Girl Nearly Kidnapped in Walla Walla

(Walla Walla, WA) -- The search is on for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl told Walla Walla Police that a man approached her while she was walking home from an after-class event at Prospect Point School, and tried dragging her off by her hair. This happened Thursday night around 5:30pm off the area near Ransom and Cottonwood Roads. The girl told officers she ran to a nearby home with the suspect chasing her. But after knocking on the home's door, the suspect retreated to a dark colored van and fled. Police said the suspect is said to be a white male, 60 to 70 years old He has short brown hair with blond tips, and sideburns and was wearing a black colored sweatshirt with dark colored blue jeans.
WALLA WALLA, WA
102.7 KORD

Driver Who Hit and Killed Elderly Pedestrian in Pasco Captured

Pasco Police say the driver of a stolen car who hit and killed an elderly woman has been caught. Man stuck woman November 22nd. The man, driving a car that was previously reported stolen to police, slammed into the elderly 73-year-old woman around 6 PM near the intersection of North 20th Ave. and Nixon Streets, then sped off.
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

Pasco Suspect Nabbed Thanks to ‘Outstanding’ Store Cameras

Pasco PD is thanking Walgreens for having such good surveillance cameras. Pasco PD reported this woman is in custody following an alleged theft from Walgreen. They did not specify if it was the one in mid-town or by Road 68. Nevertheless, this woman allegedly made off with merchandise on Tuesday,...
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

Yakima Police Need Your Help to Identify Slippery Suspect

Yakima Police need your help ti to identify the man in the photo. Police warn you NOT to approach the suspect. He's considered armed and dangerous. The suspect is wanted in connection to a vehicle theft, attempted carjacking, and a hit-and-run accident. If you know who the suspect is or...
YAKIMA, WA
102.7 KORD

Fire Threatens Homes, Burns Shed in Pasco

(Pasco, WA) -- Fire crews in Pasco were called out to a blaze that broke out in a shed in the backyard of a home off 711 W. Yakima Wednesday night. It sent smoke and flames high into the air and threatened both the house the shed was in back and another home it was next to. Firefighters arrived on scene and blocked off West Sylvester Ave for several blocks around 7th Ave and were able to get the fire under control in fairly short order. No one was hurt, though the shed was destroyed. Authorities were unable to determine the cause of the fire, which is under investigation.
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

Bold Pasco Burglars Captured on Video in Family Living Room

Pasco Police are seeking to identify these two burglary suspects, captured on video this weekend. The word was put out by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The suspects were captured on a Ring doorbell interior security camera, at a home located on Glade Road near the intersection of Alder Road. The time of the break-in was around 11 AM on Saturday, November 26th.
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

Prolific Oregon Poachers Finally Face Justice

Two prolific Oregon poachers are facing charges following a 2-year investigation by the Oregon Fish & Wildlife Department. Authorities received information concerning the two, who were unlawfully taking big game animals. In the summer of 2020 officials began collecting evidence and that led to a search at a Pendleton residence in December 2021.
PENDLETON, OR
102.7 KORD

Forget Batteries–Is Your Smoke Detector Too Old? Pasco Fire

Franklin County Fire District 3 assisted Pasco Fire with a smoking house issue early Tuesday morning. Fortunately, no severe damage was done, but the reason it was not detected is a wake-up call, say fire officials. The smoke detector did not go off, despite new batteries. Early Tuesday morning, fire...
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

Do You Remember the Snowiest Christmas Day in Tri-Cities?

Snow has been the talk of the town in Tri-Cities as of late, as it should be. Folks have their opinions on it and everyone is right to a degree in how they feel. Some people enjoy the snow and the cozy feeling it brings while others will cite Snoqualmie Pass and their commute as the reason they don't like snow. A lot of people would say that snow is a key ingredient for a picture-perfect Coca-Cola-style Christmas.
TRI-CITIES, WA
102.7 KORD

Homeless, Kennewick Teens, Need Your Stocking Stuffers

The Kennewick teen shelter, My Friend's Place, is always accepting donations, however, one local business is stepping up to give these teens the Christmas they deserve!. The Jackalope Bar & Grill in Kennewick is accepting donations, to fill stockings for homeless teenagers in our area. So many of these teens are victims of circumstance and the employees of the Jackalope Bar & Grill are stepping in to be sure these kids have a good Christmas. But they need our help! They are asking for stocking stuffers targeted at teenagers. They have compiled a list to help give you inspiration while shopping!
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

7th Annual Winter Wonderland Welcomed in Richland on Friday

It's the countdown to the lighting of Richland's Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights. All the fun begins THIS Friday at 5 pm. The official countdown happens at 6 pm when thousands of lights will be turned on and the holiday music begins. Since moving to Richland a few years ago, a visit to the HAPO Festival of Lights at John Dam Plaza is a definite must.
RICHLAND, WA
102.7 KORD

Richland’s Little Fence of Hope Has Winter-Wear for Children in Need

The Little Fence of Hope in Richland has been re-stocked for kids in need this winter. The Little Fence of Hope was created in 2018 at 1507 Lee Boulevard in Richland. We live 2 blocks from an elementary school, 2 blocks from a middle school, and 3 blocks from a high school. Tons of kids walk past our house every weekday, and many of them seemed underdressed for the winter. My family and I thought it would be nice to hang hats and gloves on the fence. It would keep them a little warmer and let them know someone cared.
RICHLAND, WA
102.7 KORD

Why Bill Gates Has Given MILLIONS of Dollars to Tri-Cities

For years, he was the richest man in the world. Then he was bumped down to the richest man in America. Now, he's "just a billionaire." Bill Gates made his billions when he co-founded Microsoft and sought to bring personal computing to the everyman's home. Along with (now) ex-wife Melinda, Gates started the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, and more than twenty years later, the foundation has become the second-most charitable foundation on the planet.
TRI-CITIES, WA
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy