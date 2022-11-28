Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that resulted in the deaths of four individuals in the New Castle area late Wednesday night. On November 30, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of Interstate 495 in the area of Route 13. At the time, a 2020 Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound on Interstate 495 in the left lane. The Ford continued to travel southbound within the northbound lanes of Interstate 495 directly into the path of the Toyota resulting in a head-on collision. Following the collision, both vehicles slightly rotated counterclockwise and came to rest a short distance from the point of impact.

