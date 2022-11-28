Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Crash with injuries reported on I-695
TOWSON, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday morning crash on I-695. The crash was reported at around 11:30 a.m. along the inner loop at Providence Road. Injuries have been reported and at least two medic units are responding to the scene. Several lanes are also blocked on...
Tractor Trailer Fire Brings Traffic To Halt On I-476
A tractor trailer that caught fire brought traffic to a standstill on Interstate 476 in Delaware County during rush hour on Friday, Dec. 2. The fire closed all southbound lanes between exits 9 and 13 in Marple Township around 4:45 p.m., the state's DOT said. to follow Daily Voice Delaware...
Portion of I-95 in Delaware closed due to police activity
firststateupdate.com
Driver To Trauma Center After Striking A Utility Pole In New Castle
Just after 5:00 rescue crews responded to Route 273 and Robert Road in New Castle for reports of a motor vehicle accident. Initial reports from the scene indicate that the driver of an SUV struck a utility pole and sustained serious injuries. The patient was transported by ground with county medics accompanying.
Nottingham MD
Fatal industrial accident reported in Fallston
FALLSTON, MD—Medics are on the scene of a fatal industrial accident in the Fallston area. The incident was reported at around 10:15 a.m. on Friday morning. Initial reports indicate that a male victim was crushed by industrial equipment at The Mill, located in the 2800-block of Reckord Road. The...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Update Shootout That Closed I-95 On Friday
firststateupdate.com
Route 40 Reopens Hours After Crash That Sent Three To The Hospital
The New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services Unit is currently investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of Walther Road and Pulaski Highway. Officials said on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 12:39 PM officers responded to the area in reference to a motor vehicle...
WDEL 1150AM
Newark fire injures woman; two boys evaluated for smoke inhalation
A woman and two boys were being treated following a kitchen fire that spread through a Newark townhouse Friday morning. According to the Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company, its members responded to a blaze on Madison Drive in College Park Townhouses at 7:06 a.m. Occupants of the townhouse tried to put out the fire using an extinguisher.
fox29.com
Delaware State Police: 4 killed in head-on crash on I-495 in New Castle
NBC Philadelphia
Suspect Dead After 2 Carjackings, Police Shootout Causes Chaos Along I-95 in Delaware
Pennsylvania State Police investigating deadly shooting on I-95 NB at Academy Road
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia.
firststateupdate.com
Four Killed In Wrong Way Head-On Collison On I-495
Wbaltv.com
Elkton man among 4 dead in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Delaware
firststateupdate.com
Mini-Van Driver In Serious Condition After Fiery Crash Monday
At approximately 3:10 p.m. the Mill Creek Fire Company, Cranston Heights Fire Company, Minquas Fire. Company of Newport and New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS) were dispatched to Telegraph Road and Route 7, in Stanton for the report of a motor vehicle collision with injuries. NCCEMS S/Sergeant Abigail Haas said a...
2 seemed OK after car crashes, but died days later. Cops are trying to figure out why.
Authorities are investigating two recent crashes in which vehicle occupants suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injures but died days later. It’s not clear if either death was related to the crashes, which both occurred Nov. 14 in Salem County, according to New Jersey State Police. The first...
firststateupdate.com
Officials: Tuesday’s Route 40 Crash Caused By Suspect Fleeing From Police, Warrant Issued
New Castle County Police have charged a 19-year-old Wilmington man following a pursuit that sent two others to the hospital. Police said that they have obtained an arrest warrant for Salvador Ayala of Wilmington following a pursuit and crash on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.. At 12:39 PM a New Castle...
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Car Crashes Through Delaware County Deli
Andy Park doesn’t care that his business was nearly destroyed Thursday morning. Instead, he’s glad his wife is okay after a terrifying close call that was caught on camera. Park, his wife, Suzie Park, and three customers were inside his business, Boccella’s Deli on West Eagle Road in...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Man Killed In Glasgow Head-On Collision Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 27, 2022, in the Newark area as Matthew Doran, 45, of Elkton, Maryland. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Sunday night in the...
Suspect fatally shot after leading Delaware State Police on pursuit on I-95 south
4 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Delaware
