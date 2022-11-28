Alternative indie-rock band Rainbow Kitten Surprise will return to Madison for the first time since 2019, performing a sold out show at the Sylvee on Sunday. Rainbow Kitten Surprise is often described as genre-defying, and it fits. Though they certainly have indie rock at their core, tracks vary from upbeat and invigorating to mellow and soothing. Lead singer Ela Melo is a certified crooner, with hypnotic vocals that scale easily from a whisper to a belt. Songs by Rainbow Kitten Surprise are invariably strong lyrically and musically, revealing new layers with each listen.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO