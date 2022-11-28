ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FanSided

Cubs eyeing the perfect response to likely losing Willson Contreras

The Cubs have a plan to backfill Willson Contreras, should they lose him. If we’re being honest, the Chicago Cubs are probably not going to be able to re-sign Willson Contreras. Contreras, an All-Star last season, is going to have several suitors, and reportedly the Houston Astros are already making advances toward the catcher.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Cubs Interested in Free Agent Catcher that isn't Willson Contreras

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly interested in a free agent catcher, that isn't seven-year veteran Willson Contreras. USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale is reporting that the Cubs are 'showing interest' in Christian Vazquez. This report coming just days after The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Houston Astros will meet with Contreras next week at the winter meetings in San Diego, to discuss the potential of signing Contreras to play left field.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Could Cubs, Astros swap catchers in MLB free agency?

It’s been reported this week the Astros have held discussions with Willson Contreras, and earlier in the offseason the Cubs have internally discussed Christian Vazquez. And Thursday, one more national writer weighed in on the intriguing possibility this offseason’s top two free agent catchers could swap teams. USA...
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

Gaylord Perry, Legendary MLB Pitcher, Dead at 84

Gaylord Perry, a Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher who is considered the master of the spitball, died on Thursday. He was 84 years old. According to the Associated Press, Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina at 5 a.m. local time of natural causes. No additional details were provided.
GAFFNEY, SC
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Yardbarker

Guardians Emerge As Favorites For Top Available Catcher

With the offseason in full swing, many fans around baseball have been disappointed with the lack of activity in the trade and free agent markets. But as the Winter Meetings draw nearer, we can expect to see more moves made in the coming weeks. One player who will very likely...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Brewers, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade

The Mariners and Brewers have agreed to a trade involving two-time Gold Glove winner Kolten Wong. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Brewers are sending Wong to the Mariners for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. As part of this deal, Milwaukee will send roughly $1.75 million in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Cleveland sports radio host blasts Browns' Deshaun Watson over press conference

Local sports media personalities are not taking it easy on quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of his Cleveland Browns regular-season debut. Watson generated headlines when he spoke with reporters on Thursday and vowed to take "only football questions" coming off his 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Nick Wilson of Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan ripped the signal-caller for his antics ahead of Sunday's game at the 1-9-1 Houston Texans.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Guardians Analyst Makes Bold Free Agency Prediction

After a 92-win season and an AL Central title, the Cleveland Guardians barely had to break a sweat to get over the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round. The team advanced to the ALDS, where they would ultimately fall short against the New York Yankees in a five-game thriller.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Texas Rangers Great Gaylord Perry Dies

Gaylord Perry, the Hall of Fame pitcher who spent two different stints with the Texas Rangers, died on Thursday at the age of 84. The New York Post reported that Perry died of natural causes. Perry spent 22 years in Major League Baseball and was one of the game’s most...
TEXAS STATE
MLB

KC adds former Cleveland pitching guru to staff

KANSAS CITY -- The pager sits on Brian Sweeney’s desk inside his home office. When it buzzes, he must decide immediately if he’ll head to his local fire station to lend a hand as a volunteer firefighter, a job he began doing in the baseball offseasons to honor his father, who was a firefighter for 35 years in Yonkers, N.Y.
KANSAS CITY, MO

