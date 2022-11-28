Read full article on original website
Cubs eyeing the perfect response to likely losing Willson Contreras
The Cubs have a plan to backfill Willson Contreras, should they lose him. If we’re being honest, the Chicago Cubs are probably not going to be able to re-sign Willson Contreras. Contreras, an All-Star last season, is going to have several suitors, and reportedly the Houston Astros are already making advances toward the catcher.
Christian Arroyo lightened up tense Red Sox clubhouse by joking he was traded for Shohei Ohtani (podcast)
Tensions were high in the visitors clubhouse at Minute Maid Park on Aug. 2. A flailing Red Sox club had just traded starting catcher Christian Vázquez less than 24 hours earlier and rumors were swirling that other veterans, like J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha and Rich Hill, could be next out the door.
Chicago Cubs Interested in Free Agent Catcher that isn't Willson Contreras
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly interested in a free agent catcher, that isn't seven-year veteran Willson Contreras. USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale is reporting that the Cubs are 'showing interest' in Christian Vazquez. This report coming just days after The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Houston Astros will meet with Contreras next week at the winter meetings in San Diego, to discuss the potential of signing Contreras to play left field.
Could Cubs, Astros swap catchers in MLB free agency?
It’s been reported this week the Astros have held discussions with Willson Contreras, and earlier in the offseason the Cubs have internally discussed Christian Vazquez. And Thursday, one more national writer weighed in on the intriguing possibility this offseason’s top two free agent catchers could swap teams. USA...
Gaylord Perry, Legendary MLB Pitcher, Dead at 84
Gaylord Perry, a Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher who is considered the master of the spitball, died on Thursday. He was 84 years old. According to the Associated Press, Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina at 5 a.m. local time of natural causes. No additional details were provided.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Paul Pierce bumps the Cavs down a whole tier after calling them title contenders last month: ‘They slowing down’
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been winning games at a very consistent pace recently, but that hasn’t stopped former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce from moving them down a peg in his personal rankings. Around the middle of November, Pierce declared that the Cavs were among the few teams that...
Cleveland Browns’ top offensive target out Sunday
Watson will make his regular-season debut for Cleveland against the Texans, who drafted the quarterback in 2017.
Texas Rangers Remember Gaylord Perry as ‘a Fierce Competitor,' ‘Loyal Teammate'
The Texas Rangers are joining Major League Baseball in remembering the life of Gaylord Perry, a Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner, who died early Thursday morning at the age of 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney at about 5 a.m. Thursday, Cherokee County...
Guardians Emerge As Favorites For Top Available Catcher
With the offseason in full swing, many fans around baseball have been disappointed with the lack of activity in the trade and free agent markets. But as the Winter Meetings draw nearer, we can expect to see more moves made in the coming weeks. One player who will very likely...
Brewers, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade
The Mariners and Brewers have agreed to a trade involving two-time Gold Glove winner Kolten Wong. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Brewers are sending Wong to the Mariners for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. As part of this deal, Milwaukee will send roughly $1.75 million in...
Cleveland sports radio host blasts Browns' Deshaun Watson over press conference
Local sports media personalities are not taking it easy on quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of his Cleveland Browns regular-season debut. Watson generated headlines when he spoke with reporters on Thursday and vowed to take "only football questions" coming off his 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Nick Wilson of Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan ripped the signal-caller for his antics ahead of Sunday's game at the 1-9-1 Houston Texans.
Guardians Analyst Makes Bold Free Agency Prediction
After a 92-win season and an AL Central title, the Cleveland Guardians barely had to break a sweat to get over the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round. The team advanced to the ALDS, where they would ultimately fall short against the New York Yankees in a five-game thriller.
Chuck Kyle turns to Browns as his legacy hovers over 50th anniversary of OHSAA football finals
Chuck Kyle − venerable, benevolent, wise − approached the end of his coaching run half seeming like Father Christmas. Except, his voice lacks man of myth boom. Also, there was no way of delivering to his people, in perpetuity, the gift of an Ohio football championship. There were "only" state 11 titles in Kyle's...
Jarrett Allen's Injury Status For Magic-Cavs Game
Jarrett Allen is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Texas Rangers Great Gaylord Perry Dies
Gaylord Perry, the Hall of Fame pitcher who spent two different stints with the Texas Rangers, died on Thursday at the age of 84. The New York Post reported that Perry died of natural causes. Perry spent 22 years in Major League Baseball and was one of the game’s most...
KC adds former Cleveland pitching guru to staff
KANSAS CITY -- The pager sits on Brian Sweeney’s desk inside his home office. When it buzzes, he must decide immediately if he’ll head to his local fire station to lend a hand as a volunteer firefighter, a job he began doing in the baseball offseasons to honor his father, who was a firefighter for 35 years in Yonkers, N.Y.
Camryn Justice- The Browns believe Watson is "The Guy"!
Camryn Justice of WEWS Cleveland Ch 5 joined G Bush in the Barbershop to discuss Deshaun Watson returning this week for the Browns. How does Camryn balance the job of being a journalist when discussing the Watson allegations.
