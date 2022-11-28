Leona (Onie) E. Schmidt (Winchel) age 89 years of Baraboo passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 23rd at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. She was born on February 9th, 1933, to Louis and Agnes (Sebranek) Fronk in Hillsboro Wisconsin. Leona grew up on a farm in Hillsboro with 6 siblings. She grew to adulthood in Hillsboro and graduated from Hillsboro Highschool in 1950. On October 10, 1953, she married Emmo (Walt) Winchel of Ontario and had 3 Children. In 1957 they relocated to LaCrosse Wisconsin. Leona worked at Badger Ordinance in the lab testing powder and went on to become a homemaker for many years. In 1974 Leona and family moved to Roscoe, Illinois and later to McNabb, Illinois. On April 24th, 1992 she married Robert (Bob) Schmidt from Baraboo and lived there until she passed. She enjoyed many things including gardening, feeding and watching birds and playing gambling machines at many casinos and was often called Lucky Leona as she often won.

