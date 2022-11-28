ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Leon Black accused of raping woman in Jeffrey Epstein’s NYC home: suit

By Priscilla DeGregory
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5Eyc_0jQGrJXw00

A struggling single mom filed suit against Leon Black Monday, alleging the billionaire raped her in Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse two decades ago, new court papers show.

Cheri Pierson claims the dead pedophile arranged for her and Black, 71, to meet at his Upper East Side mansion, where the legendary investor and former head of Apollo Global Management assaulted her, according to her Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit.

“She recalls desperately yelling and screaming” and she “tried to kick” but “he was too strong,” the suit states, describing the alleged 2002 incident.

Black’s lawyer Susan Estrich said in a statement that Pierson’s claims are “categorically false” and part of her efforts to “extort money from Mr. Black by threatening to destroy his reputation.”

Pierson — who says she was introduced to Epstein in 2000 by his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell and an unnamed Ukrainian woman — came forward publicly for the first time in the suit, filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hIkSw_0jQGrJXw00
Billionaire Leon Black has been sued by Cheri Pierson, who claims he raped her in Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse in 2002.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

When she was roped into Epstein’s orbit, Pierson was a single mom trying to start a skincare line and struggling to make ends meet. She was paid around $300 for each of roughly five massages she gave to Epstein at the East 71st Street townhouse — where he would masturbate and ask her to perform oral sex on him, which she always refused, the suit claims.

Pierson then stopped seeing Epstein as he “was not happy” that she wouldn’t go further with him. But then in 2002, she called him “in desperate need for money,” the filing states.

The well-connected financier had a messenger bring her a card with $300 and the message “compliments of Jeffrey Epstein.” Shortly after, Epstein called Pierson saying he wanted to introduce someone who could help her — and set up a meeting with Black, the suit claims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30RQGF_0jQGrJXw00
Pierson says she gave Epstein massages in exchange for $300 at his townhouse.
Christopher Sadowski

Black showed up in a business suit and seemed very familiar with Epstein’s home, taking Pierson up to the massage room and having $300 ready for her, the lawsuit alleges.

The hulking 6-foot-four, 300-pound Black allegedly undressed and insisted on giving her oral sex, which he did violently while holding her upside down with her legs over his shoulders, according to the suit, which notes Pierson was much slighter, weighing 125 pounds and being 5 feet 8 inches tall.

During the alleged rape, Black bit her causing “excruciating pain,” the court papers claim.

After, when they both were outside, the former MOMA chairman told her, “Black, my name is Leo Black,” before hopping in a town car and leaving, the lawsuit alleges.

Pierson says she had horrible vaginal swelling, tearing and bleeding that she had to recover from over the next several weeks. She was in pain and had difficulty urinating because of it, the suit claims.

Black reached out to her several times after, and she met up with him on two occasions – the first time she left soon after out of fear and devastation and on the second, he gave her $5,000 cash when they met at the bar of the St. Regis Hotel, the suit alleges.

Black called her soon after, saying he wanted to see her again and when Pierson asked why, he responded, “I just gave you $5,000!” according to the lawsuit.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6Ur8_0jQGrJXw00
Jeffrey Epstein ‘tried to lure’ Prince Andrew to extort the Queen, prince’s crisis adviser claims

Pierson claims Black had become involved with women who Epstein had previously been with when they were underage, the suit says.

But when the women got older, “Epstein simply passed some of these women on to Black, and likely other men,” the filing states.

“Black, thereafter, became involved sexually with these women, at least several of whom had been with Epstein for years while underage.”

Pierson, who now lives in Virginia, is suing Black for sexual assault and other claims. Her suit also names Epstein’s estate, which she accuses of negligence. She is seeking unspecified damages.

Pierson was able to bring the case under the recently enacted Adult Survivors Act which allows adult victims of sexual abuse to file suit during a one-year period – regardless of whether the alleged incidents occurred outside of the statute of limitations.

“Thanks to the passage of the Adult Survivor’s Act, survivors of sexual violence like our client Ms. Pierson can seek the justice they deserve no matter how many years ago their trauma was suffered,” Pierson’s lawyer Jeanne Christensen said in a statement.

“We look forward to holding Black and Epstein’s estate accountable for their appalling unlawful conduct as alleged in the complaint by our client.”

Pierson’s accusations first surfaced in Russian model Guzel Ganieva’s own lawsuit in which Ganieva claims Black was sexually violent toward her for years. Pierson was not named in that suit, rather the incident was described as happening to a “Jane Doe.”

Black has vehemently denied Ganieva’s claims.

Ganieva – and a Jane Doe mentioned in her suit – have also brought their allegations to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which has opened up an investigation into Black, according to court papers filed in Ganieva’s case in October.

The DA’s office declined to confirm or comment on the existence of a probe into Black.

The same firm that represents Ganieva – Wigdor LLP – also represents Pierson.

Estrich, Black’s lawyer, said that Pierson and Ganieva’s suits are part of Wigdor’s efforts to carry out a campaign of false and defamatory accusations against her client.

“We intend to defeat these baseless claims, and to pursue all of our remedies to hold the Wigdor firm legally accountable for their abusive conduct and misuse of the courts,” Estrich said.

Lawyers for Epstein’s estate didn’t return a request for comment Monday.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MarketRealist

Ghislaine Maxwell Is Still a Millionaire Even Though She's in Prison

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been placed at the center of multiple FBI investigations, court cases, and Netflix documentaries since being arrested in 2020. Once considered a part of the elite society, Maxwell’s name and reputation have become quite tarnished over her alleged role in helping the late Jeffrey Epstein carry out multiple sex trafficking crimes involving minors.
RadarOnline

Disgraced Prince Andrew Furious Over The Loss Of His Private Security Following Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Prince Andrew was not pleased to hear that his taxpayer-funded private security detail will be over in December following the scandal over his close ties with Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources said Andrew, 62, demanded that he keep his £3 million per year private security, however, his older brother, King Charles III, did not oblige. "Why should we pander to this over-inflated egotist called Andrew?" said ex-head of Royal protection Dai Davies, on bending to Prince Andrew's wishes to continue his taxpayer-funded security detail. Davies argued that the money could be better spent on solving crimes in London,...
Law & Crime

Judge Dismisses Charges Against Harvey Weinstein in Connection with Gloria Allred’s Client Jane Doe 5

A judge has dismissed four charges against former Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein at the request of prosecutors. The charges are related to an alleged victim who was identified in pre-trial proceedings as Jane Doe 5. Her presence at trial had been in doubt since Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson didn’t mention her in his Oct. 24 opening statement, but Thompson said on Nov. 1 that her testimony was “still a possibility.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ok Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction Appeal In Jeopardy As Ex-Husband Refuses To Cover $1 Million Legal Fees

Ghislaine Maxwell and her legal team have been planning to appeal her conviction after being found guilty of on five out of six sex trafficking related charges, including: conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.
RadarOnline

Chris Brown Demands Trial Be Pushed In $71 Million Battle With Ex-Housekeeper Over Alleged Dog Attack

Chris Brown has demanded the scheduled trial date, in the case where his ex-housekeeper claimed his dog viciously attacked her, be postponed, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brown, 33, and his lawyers have asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to push the January 3 trial date to a later date. Brown said his ex-housekeeper has yet to identify, name, or serve any of the other defendants in the case including his dog breeder. Further, he said that the housekeeper has failed to undergo appropriate medical examinations by an expert of his choosing. The stakes...
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Estranged Husband Refusing to Pay Legal Bills

Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal attempt may be in the garbage as her estranged husband Scott Borgerson is reportedly failing to foot the bill for her legal fees. The 46-year-old tech entrepreneur allegedly failed to pay nearly $1 million in attorney bills for the convicted sex offender, despite holding the purse strings to a £20 million trust fund she set aside prior to her arrest. But the delay may force Maxwell to miss a January deadline to appeal her 20-year sentence, as the Colorado firm that defended her amid the trial, Morgan and Foreman, awaits a $900,000 check for their services. “He thinks if he drags it out, she will give him most of the money,” said one of Maxwell’s friends to the Daily Mail. “She is in jail... not much she can do from there.” Borgerson, who secretly married the socialite in 2019, refused to attend Maxwell’s court proceedings or visit her in the New York jail while she awaited her sentence for grooming and trafficking young girls to her former lover Jeffrey Epstein.Read it at The Daily Mail
COLORADO STATE
TheWrap

‘The View’ Hosts Scoff at ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Sentences: Trump Gets to Run Again ‘And These 2 Idiots Are Going to Prison’

Todd and Julie Chrisley, the couple at the center of USA Network’s original series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in federal prison Monday, after being convicted of tax fraud and various versions of conspiracy to commit fraud. And on Tuesday morning, the hosts of “The View” were a bit gobsmacked that a certain other former reality star hasn’t also gotten charged.
New York Post

Lap-dancing NYPD cop Vera Mekuli poses as villainess in sexy shots

Those are some arresting photos! Bronx rookie cop Vera Mekuli, who made headlines last year when she gave a lap dance to a superior at a holiday party, is melting Instagram with sizzling snaps dressed like DC comics bad girl Harley Quinn. Wearing harlequin makeup, fishnet stockings and carrying an oversized mallet just like the anti-hero, 27-year-old Mekuli posed next to her black Subaru WRX STI. In one image, she stands in front of the car looking back at the camera and in another she is squatting down at the rear of the Subaru, which is outfitted with a spoiler. Mekuli posted three...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
90K+
Followers
65K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy