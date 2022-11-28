Knoxville police investigating after body found in vacant school building

Knoxville police officers are working to identify a body found Monday morning inside a vacant school building in the Parkridge neighborhood.

There are no obvious signs of foul play, a police department spokesperson said in a press release.

Officers responded to the Knoxville Baptist Christian School property on 2434 E. Fifth Ave. at about 10:20 a.m., the release stated. According to the release, they had received a report that human remains were found inside the vacant building.

Investigators and Medical Examiner’s Office personnel responded and the remains were taken to the Regional Forensic Center.