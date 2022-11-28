Read full article on original website
liveboston617.org
Officers Arrest 18-Year-Old Suspect on Firearm Charges in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
WCVB
Man struck by Massachusetts driver who racially abused him, family says
QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says she and her family were the victims of a violent hate crime that was committed by a Quincy man. Authorities said 77-year-old John Sullivan is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury and a civil rights violation.
Suspect wanted in connection with Chicopee shooting arrested
The Springfield Police arrested a man that had a warrant in connection with a shooting in Chicopee.
Gun, pursuit, and wrong way collision leave two dead in Worcester
Two people are dead in Worcester after a fatal accident stemming from a police chase and an assaults with a gun.
nbcboston.com
Cambridge Police Looking for Woman Who Used Cigarette as Weapon in Assault
Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who allegedly used a cigarette as a weapon during an assault inside a shopping mall in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The incident happened back on Oct. 15 but Cambridge police just released four images Saturday morning as they continue searching for the woman who allegedly pressed a lit cigarette into the back of another woman's neck inside the CambridgeSide Galleria.
whdh.com
Police investigating violent rollover crash in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating a violent crash overnight that left a vehicle crumpled and overturned. Officers responding to a reported crash on Grafton Street could be seen looking over the damaged vehicle. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with...
2 dead after crash on Grafton Street in Worcester
WORCESTER -- Two people have died after a crash in Worcester overnight. It happened near 982 Grafton Street just around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver was trying to avoid capture.Police responded on Water Street for a report of an assault with a gun. When they arrived, they were told that two men had been walking along the street when they were nearly hit by a Toyota Highlander. One of the men waved his arms at the drive. The driver stopped his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man. The victim called 911 and got into his...
Worcester police: 2 people dead in Grafton Street crash that followed roadside run-in
WORCESTER — Two people are dead and several others injured Saturday after a motor vehicle crash on Grafton Street that followed a confrontation in the Canal District, police said. The two people that died were among seven people in an SUV that overturned in the area of 1015 Grafton St., near Pine...
Bullet-riddled car involved in crash near Stoughton plaza, injures 2
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a multicar crash in Stoughton Friday afternoon was caused by a bullet-riddled vehicle that may have been involved in a crime scene, according to officials. Stoughton Police say they responded to Park Street in front of the RK Plaza around 1:45 p.m....
“Give up all Hundreds! AN 50’s Robbery!” Suspect pled guilty to robbing Cambridge bank
A man from Boston pleaded guilty in connection with the robbery of a TD Bank branch in Cambridge.
South Boston boat owner will stand trial on criminal charges for fatal harbor crash back in July of 2021
Universal Hub is reporting that earlier this week, a judge ruled that there is enough evidence to warrant a criminal trial for a fatal boat crash in Boston Harbor back in July of 2021. On July 17th, 2021, a boat – the Make it Go Away – crashed into a...
WCVB
Massachusetts man wanted for murdering Marshfield couple arrested in Miami Beach
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was wanted in connection with the murders of a married Marshfield couple is in custody in Florida. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz announced Saturday morning that 27-year-old Christopher Keeley, of Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach at about 8:20 p.m. Friday.
NECN
4 Cars Crash Near Shopping Center in Stoughton, Including 1 With Several Bullet Holes
Two people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near a busy shopping center in Stoughton, Massachusetts, that included one vehicle with several bullet holes in it, according to police. Stoughton police were called to Park Street, in front of RK Plaza, around 1:45 p.m. and found four vehicles...
Suspect found on roof during narcotics investigation in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested on Wednesday during an illegal firearms and narcotics investigation.
bpdnews.com
15-Year-Old Juvenile Male from Lawrence arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges in Roxbury
At about 3:45 PM, on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, officers assigned to the District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), arrested a 15-year-old juvenile male from Lawrence, MA, on Drug Trafficking charges. Officers were in the area of Walnut Park and Walnut Avenue conducting an ongoing drug investigation when they observed...
NBC Connecticut
Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Hartford
A man in his 30s is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Friday night. Hartford police officers responded to Russ Street at 10:51 p.m. after someone called to report that a person has been shot and they found a victim with gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries are not...
Hunter found dead in Chesterfield Friday
A search in Chesterfield for a missing hunter has ended.
WCVB
2 men to face federal charges in armed Martha's Vineyard bank heist
BOSTON — Two men were charged Friday in federal court in Boston in connection with an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Miquel Antonio Jones, 39, of Edgartown, and Omar Odion Johnson, 32 of Canterbury, New Hampshire, were charged with one count each of armed bank robbery. The...
valleypatriot.com
Correction Officers’ Union Exposes Stabbing at Middleton Prison
AN OPEN LETTER FROM THE ESSEX COUNTY CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS UNION. I am contacting you on behalf of the Essex County Correctional Officers Association (ECCOA), the union that represents correctional officers and sergeants employed by the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, including at the Middleton Jail. As you know, on Saturday,...
