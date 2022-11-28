ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

liveboston617.org

Officers Arrest 18-Year-Old Suspect on Firearm Charges in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man struck by Massachusetts driver who racially abused him, family says

QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says she and her family were the victims of a violent hate crime that was committed by a Quincy man. Authorities said 77-year-old John Sullivan is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury and a civil rights violation.
QUINCY, MA
nbcboston.com

Cambridge Police Looking for Woman Who Used Cigarette as Weapon in Assault

Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who allegedly used a cigarette as a weapon during an assault inside a shopping mall in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The incident happened back on Oct. 15 but Cambridge police just released four images Saturday morning as they continue searching for the woman who allegedly pressed a lit cigarette into the back of another woman's neck inside the CambridgeSide Galleria.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating violent rollover crash in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating a violent crash overnight that left a vehicle crumpled and overturned. Officers responding to a reported crash on Grafton Street could be seen looking over the damaged vehicle. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

2 dead after crash on Grafton Street in Worcester

WORCESTER -- Two people have died after a crash in Worcester overnight. It happened near 982 Grafton Street just around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver was trying to avoid capture.Police responded on Water Street for a report of an assault with a gun. When they arrived, they were told that two men had been walking along the street when they were nearly hit by a Toyota Highlander. One of the men waved his arms at the drive. The driver stopped his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man. The victim called 911 and got into his...
WORCESTER, MA
NBC Connecticut

Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Hartford

A man in his 30s is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Friday night. Hartford police officers responded to Russ Street at 10:51 p.m. after someone called to report that a person has been shot and they found a victim with gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries are not...
HARTFORD, CT
WCVB

2 men to face federal charges in armed Martha's Vineyard bank heist

BOSTON — Two men were charged Friday in federal court in Boston in connection with an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Miquel Antonio Jones, 39, of Edgartown, and Omar Odion Johnson, 32 of Canterbury, New Hampshire, were charged with one count each of armed bank robbery. The...
BOSTON, MA
valleypatriot.com

Correction Officers’ Union Exposes Stabbing at Middleton Prison

AN OPEN LETTER FROM THE ESSEX COUNTY CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS UNION. I am contacting you on behalf of the Essex County Correctional Officers Association (ECCOA), the union that represents correctional officers and sergeants employed by the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, including at the Middleton Jail. As you know, on Saturday,...
ESSEX COUNTY, MA

