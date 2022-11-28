ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Jim Leonhard should be Browns' defensive coordinator target after getting passed up by Wisconsin

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HDm5h_0jQGr4OI00

A year ago, the Baltimore Ravens found their defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan after firing Wink Martindale. They have jumped into the top 10 in DVOA this season after falling as the 28th-best defense by the same metric in 2021. The Cleveland Browns may have similar success by reaching to the college ranks and plucking Jim Leonhard after he was denied the head coaching gig at the University of Wisconsin.

Hiring former Ohio State interim head coach and Cincinnati Bearcats’ head coach Luke Fickell as their head coach, the Badgers left Leonhard hanging despite rallying the team to a winning record after being named interim head coach. A former safety for the Browns as well, there is a bit of nostalgia and legacy there to lure Leonhard to Cleveland. He and Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters would be slam-dunk hires for the Browns as they inevitably replace Joe Woods this offseason.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football won the Big Ten

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Who would have thought at this time, two years ago, that Michigan football would be back-to-back Big Ten champions?. After a devastating 2020 season, the prevailing thought was that Jim Harbaugh was on the hot seat, and that the Wolverines were becoming an also-ran given how things had gone in recent years. However, it’s been nothing short of a miraculous turnaround, with two-straight years of beating Ohio State, and now two-straight wins in the Big Ten Championship game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charles Barkley comments on Auburn's hiring of Hugh Freeze

It took nearly three weeks for former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley to share his top candidate for the Auburn head coaching job. In an interview on the daily streaming show “The Next Round” last month, Barkley told hosts Lance Taylor, Jim Dunaway and Ryan Brown that his choice would be Deion Sanders, although he would support whoever was named head coach.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn suffers first decommit of Hugh Freeze era

Auburn Football suffered a hit to its’ 2023 recruiting class on Thursday. Four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins announced via Twitter that he has de-committed from Auburn, and his recruitment has officially reopened. His de-commitment is reportedly due to Hugh Freeze’s decision to not retain wide receivers coach, Ike Hilliard,...
AUBURN, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Quotes from Lincoln Riley after stinging loss to Utah in Pac-12 Championship Game

Lincoln Riley hasn’t had to do this very much in 2022: Talk to the media after a USC loss. In fact, he hasn’t had to do this except after games against Utah. The Utes had the Trojans’ number. They geared up for USC and provided a physical standard the Trojans’ defense could not match. In Game 1 on October 15, the Utes threw the ball all game and were able to keep quarterback Cam Rising clean. In Game 2 on Friday night in Las Vegas, the Utes were able to run the ball and eventually wear down the USC defense with a sledgehammer attack and enough third-down passes to keep the Trojans on the field.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: LSU defensive coordinator Matt House could be a candidate in this head coaching search

As much credit as coach Brian Kelly deserves for turning around the LSU program in less than one year, much of that praise deserves to be showered on his coordinator hires. Namely, defensive coordinator Matt House, who has taken a transfer and youth-heavy group and turned it into one of the better units in the SEC. However, House may not be around for too long.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

181K+
Followers
238K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy