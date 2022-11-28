Read full article on original website
Lois M. (Steinke) Sobyak
Windsor—Lois M. (Steinke) Sobyak, age 86, passed away peacefully from dementia at The Legacy of DeForest on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. She was born July 9, 1936, in rural Mondovi on the family farm to Victor and Erna Steinke. She attended rural grade school and graduated from Mondovi High School in 1953. She worked at Berg Drug Store in Mondovi before moving to Eau Claire to work at American National Bank. She met Larry Sobyak in 1958 in Fairchild and they were married in 1960. They moved to Madison in 1961 and she worked at First National Bank until December 1970 when she retired to become a full-time mom and homemaker.
Richard Scott “Rich” Buck
Richard S. “Rich” Buck, age 62, of Mineral Point, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his fiancé, Pamela Baker-Boss; his best friend of 18 years, Adela Ramirez; his stepmother, Nancy Buck; Pamela’s daughter, Andrea Dalton and Fr. Pat from St. Mary’s hospital. Rich was born on September 11, 1960, in Belle Fourche, SD to Robert and Sandra (Gossard) Buck. He grew up in Dodgeville where in high school, he was an All-Conference Football Player and an avid Basketball Player. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1979 until 1981. In his spare time, he enjoyed drawing, coin collecting, comic books and metal detecting. He worked in the Hotel Industry for many years. Rich and Pam had sold their home in Eau Claire and planned on spending their silver years in their hometown by their families.
James “Jimbo” Joseph Scullion
Madison – James “Jimbo” Joseph Scullion, age 72, passed away at Agrace after a strong-fought battle with cancer on Nov. 29, 2022. James was born in Dodgeville, WI, to parents June Olson Scullion and Charles Scullion on Jan. 3, 1950. Jim and his brother Scott and their parents moved to Madison in 1951. Jim attended St. James Grade School and graduated from Madison Central High School in 1968. Jim worked for many years at the Villa Tap and Echo Tavern. He retired from JSM properties in 2015. Jim enjoyed following the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers. He loved Badger basketball. He enjoyed working around his home, taking his dog, Tessie, for long walks, and spending time with his two nephews and niece.
William J. O’Connor, Jr.
Madison/Belleville, WI — William J. O’Connor, Jr. age 94 passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Heritage Senior Living in Middleton. He was born on June 18, 1928, in the Town of Primrose a son of William and Mathilda (Goebel) O’Connor, Sr. Bill attended the Harker School in Primrose and graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1946. On March 31, 1951, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Eagan at St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church in Belleville, she preceded him in death in 2008. On June 12, 2010, Bill married Gwen Kalscheur-Bowar at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville. Bill was a lifelong farmer. He also served his community for many years as board member, town chair, and clerk for the Town of Exeter and as a member of the Belleville School District Board. He was an avid bowler and softball player in the community leagues. Bill was a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville.
Charlotte Gloria Kalish
Charlotte Gloria Kalish, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 8, 1930, in Madison, the daughter of Clarence and Rose (Boehm) Legrey. Charlotte graduated from Madison East High School in 1949. She met Merle Kalish while...
Robert “Bob” A. Gutwiler
Robert “Bob” A. Gutwiler, 79, of Arena died unexpectedly on his birthday while deer hunting. He was born Nov. 25, 1943 in Dodgeville, WI. Bob was united in marriage to Patricia “Patti” Royston June 9, 1964. He had a wild youth, racing cars and boats, snowmobiling,...
Carl Frederick Arneson
Carl Frederick Arneson, age 93, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born Nov. 18, 1929, the sixth child of Anton S. and Agnes (Grimstad) Arneson, Sr. of Barneveld. He was married in 1952 in Primrose Lutheran Church to Lois M. Melland who predeceased him in 2014. He is survived by their daughters, Susan Arneson and husband Allen Weaks of Lathrup Village, MI, and Karen Arneson and husband Charles Pfalzer of Walnut Creek, CA.
Paul M. Beerkircher
Paul M. Beerkircher, age 84, passed away Nov. 29, 2022. He was born in Dodgeville on June 3, 1938 to the late Merlyn and Sally Beerkircher. Paul met his loving wife, Midge, in 1992. They were companions, partners and sweethearts; together they had many wonderful adventures. He was a member...
Philip A. Greene
Johnson Creek – Philip A. Greene, age 58, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at his home in Johnson Creek. He was born in Boscobel, WI, on March 9, 1964, the son of Arnold and Joan Greene. Philip loved to spend time on the family farm in Boscobel, where he would help with the animals. He was an animal lover his entire life and he was known to always have an orange tabby cat. Philip was also an avid outdoorsman. He liked to fish and hunt for morel mushrooms which he would use while cooking. He loved to cook and to share his food with others. Philip would make his own recipes and he had the best chili which he entered into many competitions and often won. Philip was a very generous and charitable guy with both his time and money. He often gave to Toys for Tots or other local charities. He enjoyed gambling, especially playing the slots. He was a very lucky gambler and always came home a winner.
Margaret G. (Palzkill) Roberts
MADISON/MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Margaret G. (Palzkill) Roberts, known as Peg by her friends, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Margaret was born on August 3, 1930, to George and Margaret Palzkill. They lived on a farm outside of Ridgeway, WI, until her parents moved to a farm outside of Mineral Point, WI, where she graduated from high school.
Leona Evelyn Schmidt
Leona (Onie) E. Schmidt (Winchel) age 89 years of Baraboo passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 23rd at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. She was born on February 9th, 1933, to Louis and Agnes (Sebranek) Fronk in Hillsboro Wisconsin. Leona grew up on a farm in Hillsboro with 6 siblings. She grew to adulthood in Hillsboro and graduated from Hillsboro Highschool in 1950. On October 10, 1953, she married Emmo (Walt) Winchel of Ontario and had 3 Children. In 1957 they relocated to LaCrosse Wisconsin. Leona worked at Badger Ordinance in the lab testing powder and went on to become a homemaker for many years. In 1974 Leona and family moved to Roscoe, Illinois and later to McNabb, Illinois. On April 24th, 1992 she married Robert (Bob) Schmidt from Baraboo and lived there until she passed. She enjoyed many things including gardening, feeding and watching birds and playing gambling machines at many casinos and was often called Lucky Leona as she often won.
DePaul R. Zimmerman
DePaul R. Zimmerman, age 86, of DeForest, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. He was born on June 1, 1936, in Canby, Minn., the son of Thomas and Rita (Willette) Zimmerman. His family moved to Blue Earth, Minn., in 1939. He graduated from Blue Earth High School in 1954. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1955-1959, where he served as a Sonarman 3rd Class before being honorably discharged. He then attended Mankato State College until accepting a position with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in 1962.
Steve K. Marcov
Steve K. Marcov, 69 of Platteville, WI, formerly of Dubuque, IA, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Per Steve’s wishes, there will be no services. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family. Steve was born on July 17, 1953, to...
WATCH: Before the world met Chris Farley
MADISON, Wis. — Freelance writer Kurt Stream joins Live at Four to discuss his article about Chris Farley from the December issue of Madison Magazine.
Find unique, artistic gifts for everyone on your list at 17 local holiday markets
“Support local” is probably a phrase you hear a lot this time of year. Purchasing holiday gifts from local artisans and makers is a great way to give back to the community. It keeps money circulating locally (which will inevitably benefit you!) and maintains the vibrancy of the local arts scene. Plus, what’s more festive than feeling like you’re shopping directly from Santa’s North Pole workshop? Mark your calendar for these opportunities to support local artists, community causes and craftspeople at holiday markets popping up around town.
WATCH: Why are there so many wild turkeys in Madison?
MADISON, Wis. — Have you ever wondered why there are so many wild turkeys in Madison? David Drake, an extension wildlife specialist and a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, joins Live at Four to talk turkey.
Middleton beats Madison Memorial, starts season 1-0
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Madison Magazine December Hot List
Did you know Madison has a pinball club for women? We didn’t either until we saw this rad vintage-style poster on Instagram promoting Belles & Chimes. The club, which is the Madison chapter of an international network of women’s pinball leagues started in California, meets the second Wednesday of every month and offers prizes for the top winners. The group, open to female-identifying and nonbinary people, frequents places including I/O Arcade Bar, NerdHaven Arcade and Blue Moon Bar & Grill.
Traveler Throwback Thursday: Truck parachuting
PORTAGE, Wis. — This week's Traveler Throwback Thursday from 1982 revisits Jim Wade and his friends, who enjoyed truck parachuting.
5 tips to make the most of your Van Gogh experience
The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition has made its big debut in the Madison area, and if you didn’t know that, you’ve likely been living under a craggy rock like the ones in the famed painter’s 1888 work, “The Rocks.”. Marketing for the multi-city exhibit that opened...
