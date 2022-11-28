ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup 2022: Bruno Fernandes' brace lifts Portugal over Uruguay and into knockout round

By Henry Bushnell, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
LUSAIL, Qatar — Portugal pushed Uruguay to the brink of World Cup elimination here at the Lusail Stadium on Monday night.

Bruno Fernandes’ second-half goal, which Cristiano Ronaldo tried to claim, and Fernandes’ late penalty left the Uruguayans with a 2-0 defeat, and just one point and no goals through two games. They’ll need to beat Ghana on Friday to have hope of advancing.

They benched Luis Suarez in an effort to spark an attack that had looked stale in a tournament-opening 0-0 draw with South Korea. But for much of Monday night, they bored a 88,668-person crowd to tears. Only Rodrigo Bentancur’s burst from midfield into the penalty box enlivened the first half — but he was foiled by a smothering save from Diogo Costa.

Uruguay was disjointed and often dreadful, unable to play through its talented three-man midfield of Bentancur, Federico Valverde and Matias Vecino. Darwin Nuñez and Edinson Cavani, the front two, were disconnected. The back five, by their very existence, suggested that Uruguay manager Diego Alonso would have been perfectly satisfied with a draw.

But soon after halftime — and almost immediately after a fan ran onto the pitch with a rainbow flag and a shirt supporting Iranian women and Ukraine — Portugal broke a dull deadlock. Fernandes floated in a cross. Ronaldo leapt for it, didn't touch it, and ran away with his hand in the air anyway, because the ball had nestled in the back of the net.

Fernandes converted a late and controversial penalty to double the lead and bury Uruguay on the night. He nearly had a third goal as well.

The result takes Portugal through to the Round of 16. It leaves Uruguay needing to answer all sorts of questions about its impotence, and about whether this is the end of the road for Suarez, Cavani and their golden generation on the international stage.

To prolong a brilliant era, they’ll need to beat Ghana and, if South Korea beats Portugal, they’ll need to better Korea’s goal difference.

