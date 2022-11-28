Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Syracuse men’s lacrosse releases 15-game 2023 schedule
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse men’s lacrosse announced its 15-game regular season schedule for 2023, where it will face four 2022 NCAA Tournament teams and play six Atlantic Coast Conference games. The Orange come off a 4-10 season, the most losses in a year in program history and their worst season , as head coach Gary Gait enters his second year in charge of the men’s program.
Beat writers split on outcome between Syracuse and Notre Dame
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse’s losing streak hit three in a 29-point blowout loss at No. 16 Illinois on Tuesday night. The Orange struggled shooting for all 40 minutes, recording their fewest amount of points since a November 2019 loss against Virginia. No SU player reached double-digit points, with Joe Girard III held scoreless for the second time in his career, and Judah Mintz going 3-of-16 from the field.
Smith: Syracuse’s November woes persist because of lack of depth, discipline
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Garrett Shrader’s kneel at the end of Syracuse’s win over Boston College Saturday snapped a streak. And it wasn’t a pretty one. The last time the Orange won a November...
Observations from SU’s 87-78 loss to Purdue: Teisha Hyman dominates, depth struggles
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. The first time Syracuse played a Big Ten opponent this year, the Orange coughed up a huge double-digit lead that lasted up until the midpoint of the third quarter. A fourth quarter collapse led to its first loss of the season, falling to Penn State 82-69.
Lack of secondary scoring hurts Syracuse in thrashing against No. 16 Illinois
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. It was a three-minute, 36-second stretch midway through the second half that sealed Syracuse’s fate Tuesday night at No. 16 Illinois. The Fighting Illini, already up 11 with eight minutes left, hit a...
What to know about Purdue before Syracuse’s final ACC/Big Ten challenge
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse already had some experience against a Big Ten opponent this season, and it didn’t end well. The Orange held a 21-point lead two minutes into the third quarter, but still lost by double digits after Penn State outscored them 37-14 in the fourth quarter. Following the 82-69 loss to the Nittany Lions, SU rebounded with a home win over Buckell.
Large franchises like Popeyes are harming local Syracuse businesses
I won’t lie, I joined the mass of Syracuse University students who flocked to the newest addition to the Marshall Street storefronts — Popeye’s — soon after its opening in early November. With its sign emblazoned in Syracuse orange, and fried chicken that will no doubt be a late-night fixture for many students, the restaurant will definitely be a hit. But it’s important to consider the effect that companies like Popeye’s have on local businesses in Syracuse.
Common Council looks to redefine the word ‘family’ for Syracuse under ReZone project
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. In Syracuse, zoning ordinances are the only documents which actively define the concept of family. But because the city has not been rezoned since 1967, Syracuse City Common Councilors Jimmy Monto and Patrick Hogan want to pass a new ordinance with new and changed definitions to ensure they’re inclusive.
Josh Walls highlights women of color in SU community with Black and Gold pageant
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. When Josh Walls was growing up in Philadelphia, he loved watching “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The award-winning TV show was a source of entertainment for many people, but for Walls, it was something more — the inspiration for his lifelong dream of attending law school.
Jingle bell rock out at these 4 concerts this weekend
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Three musicians from central New York join forces under the name King Squiddy and the Sethlapods at the Lost Horizon this weekend. Seth Panebianco, the band’s bassist and vocalist, formed the group alongside guitarist Chris Watson and drummer Evan Gray. The show is open to attendees 16 years old and older.
12 years of BROCKHAMPTON, from “ALL-AMERICAN TRASH” to “TM”
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Formed in 2010 by Corpus Christi native Kevin Abstract, the “best boy band since One Direction” has swept the music scene with unique styles and genres intertwined in their music, showcasing the interesting focal points the group had to offer. But after almost a decade, the 13-man band has come to an end.
Advocates aim to reinvent area around Shoppingtown Mall into sustainable space
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Dennis Payne remembers long lines in every store during Christmas time at the Shoppingtown Mall. But as the years went on, Payne, chair of the DeWitt Advisory Conservation Commission, watched the local hotspot...
In midst of increased mass shootings nationwide, SPD, SU remain vigilant
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Since 1966, there have been nine mass shootings on college campuses, with six taking place in the last 15 years. Since the start of the 21st century, shootings on college campuses have risen...
SU alumna Shanti Das advocates for mental health through non-profit
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Content Warning: This story contains mentions of suicidal thoughts. On the surface, Shanti Das was the portrait of success. She had a six-figure job, drove an expensive car and worked with top-notch hip-hop and R&B artists like Usher and Outkast. She held numerous leadership positions at the prestigious recording labels Capitol Records, LaFace Records, Sony Music and more. But Das stepped away from music when her mental health deteriorated, and she knew something needed to change.
3-day Art Market offers students opportunity to sell original work
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Unconventional jewelry and humorous tote bags filled the Shaffer Art Building, along with an extensive display of colorful bowls, animal-faced cups and dynamic prints. But for Janice Sheridan, a graduate pottery student, the most important part of the Art Market was the students.
SU’s independent appeals board regarding DPS conduct welcomes 1st cases
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse University created the Community Review Board — which is made up of students, faculty, staff and administrators — in the fall 2021 semester. A year later, the CRB is now starting to handle its first cases.
Students rally outside HBC in rain and wind in support of ongoing protests in Iran
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Pushed onto the patio of Huntington Beard Crouse Hall by wind and rain, around 20 people holding signs which read “WOMAN. LIFE. FREEDOM,” rallied in support of protests in Iran against the country’s “morality police” on Wednesday.
