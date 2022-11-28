Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Content Warning: This story contains mentions of suicidal thoughts. On the surface, Shanti Das was the portrait of success. She had a six-figure job, drove an expensive car and worked with top-notch hip-hop and R&B artists like Usher and Outkast. She held numerous leadership positions at the prestigious recording labels Capitol Records, LaFace Records, Sony Music and more. But Das stepped away from music when her mental health deteriorated, and she knew something needed to change.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO