Hawkins County, TN

DA’s Office requests assistance from TBI in the investigation of a fatal shooting in Hawkins County

By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago
Kingsport Times-News

Hall, Davis swap duties in Wise Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office

WISE — Assistant Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Brett Hall swapped duties with his boss on Friday as he took the oath as the new Commonwealth’s Attorney. Hall, who ran unopposed in a November special election to fill the remaining year of Chuck Slemp III’s term, was sworn in at Wise County Circuit Court as interim Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis took the oath as Hall’s chief deputy prosecutor.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

EPD names two persons of interest in Thursday morning shooting death

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department has named two persons of interest in a Thursday morning shooting death on Oakmont Drive. The two are: Cody Alan Miller, who is described as 23 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair; and Kimberly Nicole Thomas, 20 years old, five feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sheriff's department warns of scammers posing as Washington County deputies

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be aware of a phone scam currently active in the area. Deputies have received reports from residents stating that callers contact them claiming to be members of the sheriff’s department. The caller states the residents need to send money or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

WCSO apprehends fugitive from Wisconsin

JONESBOROUGH — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended a fugitive from Wisconsin during a routine traffic stop. Robert Daniel Beck, 33, Madison, is wanted on a full extradition parole violation where he was charged with aggravated battery (intended great bodily harm), habitual criminality/strangulation and suffocation, and habitual criminality/bail jumping-felony, according to a press release.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

City says winter won't affect Main Street rebuild

KINGSPORT — The Main Street rebuilding project, which is expected to last two years, should not be delayed as winter weather moves in, a city official said this week. “While some construction activities are not feasible during cold weather, the current, initial work activities are not expected to be hindered,” said Michael Thompson, public works director.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Creekside Behavioral Health breaks ground on mental health hospital expansion

KINGSPORT — Creekside Behavioral Health, an acute behavioral health hospital, will soon expand its footprint across Northeast Tennessee, adding 24 beds to its Kings- port facility. “It puts us as the largest freestanding psychiatric facility in this region,” Ric McAllister, CEO for Creekside Behavioral Health, said. “We’re very proud...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Town of Unicoi cuts ribbon on remodeled CRR 1111 caboose

Town of Unicoi officials and railroad aficionados gathered at the Tourist Information Center to cut the ribbon on the town’s newly-remodeled Clinchfield CRR 1111 caboose Thursday afternoon. The CRR 1111 was the last caboose to be commissioned by the Clinchfield Railroad. It later operated for CSX and was donated...
UNICOI, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City commissioners talk Keebler Annexation in work session

Ahead of a possible final vote and public hearing on the Keebler Annexation in two weeks, the Johnson City Commission met in a work session Thursday to discuss the proposed 494-unit development that's poised to be the largest Gray has seen in decades — if it's approved. Commissioners met...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Washington County being asked to make changes to its economic development structure

Washington County commissioners are being asked to make specific changes to the county’s economic development structure. The makeover comes as an economic development organization, helmed by leaders of Northeast Tennessee’s largest employers, aims to boost workforce and economic development opportunities across eight counties. The newly-created NETNHub will include the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, which covers Carter, Washington and Unicoi counties and NETWORKS-Sullivan Partnership, which covers Sullivan County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Colonial Heights Middle purchase completed

BLOUNTVILLE — It is official: Lakeway Christian Schools has purchased the former Colonial Heights Middle School from Sullivan County Schools for $2.3 million. It is to be used as a future location for Tri-Cities Christian Academy, part of the Lakeway family of private schools.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bobbie B. Manning, III

BLOUNTVILLE - Bobbie B. Manning, III, 61, of Blountville area of Sullivan County, passed away, Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch is in charge of the arrangements.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport announces road closures for Saturday's Christmas Parade

The city of Kingsport announced road closures for Saturday in preparation for the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., road closures will occur on Clinchfield Street from West Center Street to Market Street, on West Center Street from Clinchfield Street to Sullivan Street and on East Center Street from Sullivan Street to Clinchfield Street and other side streets within this area.
KINGSPORT, TN

