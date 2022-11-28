DA’s Office requests assistance from TBI in the investigation of a fatal shooting in Hawkins County

Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
EPD says two persons of interest in Thursday shooting death in custody, victim has been identified.
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department reported Saturday morning that the two persons of interest in the Thursday morning shooting death are now in custody and the dead man found at the scene of the shooting on Oakmont Drive has been identified. The deceased man has been identified as...
Kingsport Times-News
Hall, Davis swap duties in Wise Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office
WISE — Assistant Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Brett Hall swapped duties with his boss on Friday as he took the oath as the new Commonwealth’s Attorney. Hall, who ran unopposed in a November special election to fill the remaining year of Chuck Slemp III’s term, was sworn in at Wise County Circuit Court as interim Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis took the oath as Hall’s chief deputy prosecutor.
Kingsport Times-News
EPD names two persons of interest in Thursday morning shooting death
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department has named two persons of interest in a Thursday morning shooting death on Oakmont Drive. The two are: Cody Alan Miller, who is described as 23 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair; and Kimberly Nicole Thomas, 20 years old, five feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.
Kingsport Times-News
Sheriff's department warns of scammers posing as Washington County deputies
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be aware of a phone scam currently active in the area. Deputies have received reports from residents stating that callers contact them claiming to be members of the sheriff’s department. The caller states the residents need to send money or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
Kingsport Times-News
Have you seen Katherine Carrico? KPD seeks woman missing since September
KINGSPORT — City police are looking for a missing 50-year-old woman who was last seen in September. Katherine E. Carrico was reported missing on Oct. 22, but the last time anyone saw her was around mid-September, a press release from the Kingsport Police Department stated.
Kingsport Times-News
WCSO apprehends fugitive from Wisconsin
JONESBOROUGH — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended a fugitive from Wisconsin during a routine traffic stop. Robert Daniel Beck, 33, Madison, is wanted on a full extradition parole violation where he was charged with aggravated battery (intended great bodily harm), habitual criminality/strangulation and suffocation, and habitual criminality/bail jumping-felony, according to a press release.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Rescue Squad to hold a fireworks fundraiser for New Years
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad will host a fireworks fundraiser for New Years. The sale will begin on Dec. 19 and run through Jan. 1. To purchase fireworks, individuals can visit the lower lot of the HCRS station located at 955 E. McKinney Ave. in Rogersville.
Kingsport Times-News
Fundraising underway for family of late Sullivan Heights student, 12
KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School students and the school community continue to mourn a seventh-grade football player. The 12-year-old from Kingsport died in a tragic shooting accident last week in Rogersville two days before his 13th birthday. He was buried on Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (Dec. 4-10)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
Kingsport Times-News
City says winter won't affect Main Street rebuild
KINGSPORT — The Main Street rebuilding project, which is expected to last two years, should not be delayed as winter weather moves in, a city official said this week. “While some construction activities are not feasible during cold weather, the current, initial work activities are not expected to be hindered,” said Michael Thompson, public works director.
Kingsport Times-News
Creekside Behavioral Health breaks ground on mental health hospital expansion
KINGSPORT — Creekside Behavioral Health, an acute behavioral health hospital, will soon expand its footprint across Northeast Tennessee, adding 24 beds to its Kings- port facility. “It puts us as the largest freestanding psychiatric facility in this region,” Ric McAllister, CEO for Creekside Behavioral Health, said. “We’re very proud...
Kingsport Times-News
Town of Unicoi cuts ribbon on remodeled CRR 1111 caboose
Town of Unicoi officials and railroad aficionados gathered at the Tourist Information Center to cut the ribbon on the town’s newly-remodeled Clinchfield CRR 1111 caboose Thursday afternoon. The CRR 1111 was the last caboose to be commissioned by the Clinchfield Railroad. It later operated for CSX and was donated...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Carter and Davis chosen finalists for Sullivan County Schools director
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Schools this year may have an early Christmas present: a new director of schools-elect in its stocking before the holiday. Either Charles “Chuck” Carter or Joshua “Josh” Davis may be offered the position of the next Sullivan County director of schools before Christmas, the Board of Education has decided.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City commissioners talk Keebler Annexation in work session
Ahead of a possible final vote and public hearing on the Keebler Annexation in two weeks, the Johnson City Commission met in a work session Thursday to discuss the proposed 494-unit development that's poised to be the largest Gray has seen in decades — if it's approved. Commissioners met...
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County being asked to make changes to its economic development structure
Washington County commissioners are being asked to make specific changes to the county’s economic development structure. The makeover comes as an economic development organization, helmed by leaders of Northeast Tennessee’s largest employers, aims to boost workforce and economic development opportunities across eight counties. The newly-created NETNHub will include the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, which covers Carter, Washington and Unicoi counties and NETWORKS-Sullivan Partnership, which covers Sullivan County.
Kingsport Times-News
Colonial Heights Middle purchase completed
BLOUNTVILLE — It is official: Lakeway Christian Schools has purchased the former Colonial Heights Middle School from Sullivan County Schools for $2.3 million. It is to be used as a future location for Tri-Cities Christian Academy, part of the Lakeway family of private schools.
Kingsport Times-News
Bobbie B. Manning, III
BLOUNTVILLE - Bobbie B. Manning, III, 61, of Blountville area of Sullivan County, passed away, Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch is in charge of the arrangements.
Kingsport Times-News
Hard Rock Bristol to break ground on permanent casino next week
BRISTOL, Va. — After months of planning, Hard Rock Bristol will break ground next week on the permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. The groundbreaking festivities for the permanent hotel and casino are slated for Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport announces road closures for Saturday's Christmas Parade
The city of Kingsport announced road closures for Saturday in preparation for the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., road closures will occur on Clinchfield Street from West Center Street to Market Street, on West Center Street from Clinchfield Street to Sullivan Street and on East Center Street from Sullivan Street to Clinchfield Street and other side streets within this area.
Comments / 0