Harlem Globetrotters returning to Spokane in 2023

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hooptown USA will see some fun entertainment in January from one of the most popular teams in the country.

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Spokane! They will be taking on the Washington Generals. Spokane is one of the many stops for the team on their 2023 World Tour!

The Globetrotters will be showing off their skill, athleticism and laughs at the Spokane Arena on Jan. 23 at the Spokane Arena.

Tickets range from $25.50- $111.50. They are on sale now! You can buy them at TicketsWest.com.

