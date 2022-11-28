ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
Names released in Hutchinson County fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Names have been released of the two people who died last Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash north of Scotland, South Dakota. Authorities say that a semi-truck and trailer were traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan.
