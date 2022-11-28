ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protestor with rainbow flag runs onto field at World Cup

 5 days ago
LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — A protestor ran onto the field Monday carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said "SAVE UKRAINE" on the front and "RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN" on the back during a World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay.

Security officials chased the protestor down and the flag was dropped on the field before the person was escorted away. The referee then picked up the flag and left it on the sideline, where it stayed for a few moments before a worker came and collected it.

The protestor was ushered away through a tunnel. It wasn’t immediately clear if the person faced any charges or had been detained by police.

FIFA had no immediate comment on the incident.

In the first week of the tournament in Qatar, seven European teams lost the battle to wear multi-colored "One Love" armbands during World Cup matches. Fans also complained they weren't allowed to bring items with rainbow colors, a symbol of LGBTQ rights, into the stadiums of the conservative Islamic emirate.

Qatar’s laws against gay sex and treatment of LGBTQ people were flashpoints in the run-up to the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East. Qatar has said everyone was welcome, including LGBTQ fans, but that visitors should respect the nation’s culture.

The incident occurred during the second half of the game at Lusail Stadium.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Fans’ wild World Cup fashion draws praise, scorn in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup in Qatar has become a political lightning rod, so it comes as no surprise that soccer fans’ sartorial style has sparked controversy. Forget your classic soccer jerseys - the streets of Doha have been transformed into a chaotic runway show in terms of fashion.
US eliminated from World Cup, Netherlands advances

The U.S. men’s national soccer team lost its World Cup match Saturday 3-1 against the Netherlands, ending its time in Qatar after reaching the round of 16. After the match, U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter praised his team for the strides they’ve made in recent years, saying he was “really proud.”
Same old result, different outlook for USMNT after World Cup exit: 'We can be giants eventually'

DOHA, Qatar — Frustration crippled Tyler Adams in the first few minutes of the next four years. It knocked him down to a knee here at the Khalifa International Stadium, shortly after a final whistle had foiled his World Cup dreams. It forced him into a crouch as the Netherlands huddled and celebrated a 3-1 victory over his United States. It eventually pulled him all the way to the grass.
World Cup economics: winners, losers and big money

What is the biggest sporting event in the world? The Olympics? No! The Super Bowl? No! The FIFA Men’s World Cup? Yes! Soccer, or real football, is the most popular sport in the world. According to various sources, the Super Bowl draws around 100 million viewers, the Olympic Games draw about 2 billion, and the FIFA World Cup (soccer) is watched by around 3.5 billion people — almost half the planet. This is not counting people...
AP PHOTOS: Camels a common sight for World Cup visitors

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Two weeks into the first World Cup in the Middle East, fewer teams are at the tournament and some fans are starting to make long journeys home. But there is still plenty to see and do in Qatar for those who remain. Camels are a common sight in Doha. In front of Qatari government palace Amiri Diwan, guards ride camels to patrol the area with the...
England vs Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news, starting 11 and latest build-up

England face Senegal in a World Cup last-16 clash tonight in Qatar. After finishing top of Group B to qualify for the knockout stages, England’s bid to win the World Cup starts to get serious with a place in the quarter-finals on the line. England had to endure penalties as they beat Colombia at this stage in Russia four years ago, and Gareth Southgate will be hoping there is less tension tonight against Senegal.In what has been a wildly unpredictable World Cup so far, England’s path to the last 16 was rather more serene than some of the other...
Messi scores again, Argentina into World Cup quarterfinals

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Lionel Messi was pushed into the middle of a joyous post-match huddle as Argentina's players jumped up and down to celebrate reaching the World Cup quarterfinals. Messi delivered again for his country, marking the 1,000th game of his era-defining career with his...
US knocked out of World Cup, loses to the Netherlands 3-1

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Christian Pulisic covered his face as he walked off. Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Kellyn Acosta gathered for a group hug. Tim Weah, DeAndre Yedlin and Sean Johnson sat on the field in a small circle with their cleats off. “It hurts...
World Cup 2022: U.S. bounced from tourney in 3-1 loss to Netherlands

DOHA, Qatar — The devastating blow that knocked the U.S. out of the 2022 World Cup was a 21-pass Dutch masterpiece. It was class and ruthlessness personified, clockwork orange from front to back to front. It crushed American optimism that had swelled throughout two weeks in Qatar, and eventually sent the American team trudging toward their traditional exit.
Neymar trains ahead of Brazil's game in last 16 of World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar was back training on Saturday, doing drills with the ball and taking shots on goal only two days before Brazil's match against South Korea in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The good news for the five-time champions came the...
New 48-team World Cup format fails to impress Poland coach

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The high drama of split-screen tension during simultaneous matches in the final set of World Cup group games is now a thing of the past. The next tournament in 2026 will feature 48 teams — 16 more than this year in Qatar — and use a different format that will do away with group rivals playing at the same time with advancement and elimination swinging on late goals.
World Cup 2022 scores, results: Argentina vs. Australia

The second game of the day involves Lionel Messi and Argentina against a surprise Australia squad that finished second in Group D. As you can imagine, the Socceroos are even bigger underdogs than the United States was against Netherlands earlier in the day. Argentina vs. Australia. 2 p.m. ET, Fox.
Stéphanie Frappart makes history as 1st female World Cup ref

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — French referee Stéphanie Frappart became the first woman to take charge of a men's World Cup game on Thursday as she blew her whistle to start Germany's game against Costa Rica. Frappart also had two women as assistants — Neuza Back...
World court: Bolivia, Chile close together in river dispute

THE HAGUE — (AP) — The International Court of Justice on Thursday found little to rule on in a long-running dispute over a small river which flows from Bolivia to Chile as the Latin American neighbors had mostly resolved their conflict during the proceedings. The United Nations’ highest...
