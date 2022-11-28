Read full article on original website
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?Aneka DuncanCleveland, OH
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
What the owner of ‘A Christmas Story’ House is telling NBC about selling iconic property: 'TODAY' show in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Cleveland is back in the national spotlight as the TODAY show visits Tremont to talk with the owner of A Christmas Story House about putting the iconic property up for sale. We spoke with NBC's Maggie Vespa early Tuesday morning before national coverage aired on TODAY about...
Former Cleveland guitarist Todd Sharp ‘shocked,’ ‘heartbroken’ over Christine McVie’s death
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In 1983, a dream came true for former Cleveland musician Todd Sharp when Christine McVie invited him to play lead guitar and help her write songs for a solo album she wanted to record while Fleetwood Mac was on hiatus. “I did a double take,” Sharp said...
WTOL-TV
Medina’s Castle Noel featured in national spotlight as 'TODAY' show visits the Christmas attraction
MEDINA, Ohio — Northeast Ohio was back in the national spotlight Friday morning courtesy of the TODAY show as NBC paid a visit to Castle Noel in Medina. The coverage came as NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reported on the overwhelming demand for Santas across the country. “Santa has as...
Angels For Animals holding Christmas sale
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Angels for Animals is having its 20th annual antique collectibles and Christmas sale. You can shop from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Canfield. It’s at Andrews Hall in their facility on West South Range Road. To go it’ll cost you $5 The sale continues Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. […]
WKYC
Fire at historic Kent landmark still burning
The blaze started Friday morning. Firefighters are expected to still be putting out the Star of the West Mill Fire at least 24 hours later.
Last chance: Details on Bath & Body Works annual Candle Day
Candle lovers, your favorite day is back! The Bath & Body Works Annual Candle Day is back this week for its 11th year in a row.
Man accused in death of Cleveland teen barricades himself in home before surrendering to U.S. Marshals
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was arrested Friday in connection with the slaying of a 16-year-old boy in November, according to authorities. Darrion Malone, 19, was wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police on charges of aggravated murder because of his involvement in the death of Jamil Tell Jr. of Cleveland. On Nov. 1, an argument broke out between two teens in an apartment in the 1500 block of Ansel Road. After the argument, Malone and two other individuals entered the apartment and shot and killed Tell Jr., police said.
What are some rich neighborhoods in Akron to find some free stuff?
I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
cleveland19.com
Man dies from shooting at Cleveland gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded to a gas station Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Police reported to the Shell gas station located at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and East 110th Street around 5:30 p.m. According to police, the victim, a 50-year-old man, was...
New details released on Parma shelter in place alert
New details have been released on the incident that prompted Parma police to ask residents to shelter in place Wednesday.
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
I-Team: Cleveland police commander demoted after investigation, union says
The head of the supervisors union for Cleveland police tells the FOX 8 I-Team that a commander under internal investigation has been demoted.
Viral video shows Akron officers removing Jayland Walker poster
Amanda Bryant recorded the video showing Akron police carrying what she says is a Justice for Jayland Walker poster after officers cut it off a utility pole. The video has now gone viral.
Person suspected of damaging Browns field identified
The Cleveland Division of Police says it has identified a suspect who broke into FirstEnergy Stadium and drove a pickup truck onto the field, causing damage.
Missing Lorain County man found
The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing and endangered male.
Body of old homeowner found in Cleveland Heights basement by new homeowner
Cleveland Heights police officers responded to a home Tuesday after its new owner called and said they found a body in the basement.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If so, you should visit these local restaurants in the Akron area. Since 1986, this family-owned restaurant has been offering delicious all-day breakfast. As early as 5:30 in the morning and as late as the early evening, you can grab a tasty 3-egg omelet, buttermilk pancakes, and Texas French toast. Customers recommend the gyro omelet with feta cheese, chili cheese omelet, and country fried steak with spicy sausage gravy.
Oldest record store in Ohio is closing at the end of the year
One of the oldest record stores in Northeast Ohio is closing its doors after more than 50 years of business.
‘Know your surroundings’: Family of murdered Cleveland woman offers warning
On Thanksgiving, the missing Cleveland woman was found unresponsive in the backyard of a Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, home with a gunshot wound to the head.
