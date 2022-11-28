Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Cochise County supervisors prove that Katie Hobbs really stinks at cheating
Either the conspiracy theorists and election deniers are totally wrong about Gov.-elect and current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, or she is really, really bad at cheating. This is a gift, a freebie, a waist-high fastball served right down the middle of the plate just asking for Hobbs to knock it out of the park.
arizonasuntimes.com
Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould Was Told He Must Certify Election by County Attorney and Secretary of State’s Office
Ron Gould, a Mohave County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) member, appeared in a video shared by the Kari Lake Campaign Monday, saying that he had been threatened with being arrested and facing a felony should he vote against canvassing the 2022 General Election. Gould told The Arizona Sun Times via the phone that this warning came to him partially from an official within his county.
AZFamily
Maricopa, Mohave counties certify election results, Cochise delays certification
Katie Hobbs sues Cochise County after refusal to certify election results. Katie Hobbs has filed a lawsuit against Cochise County after Republican election officials refused to certify their election results by the Monday deadline. Maricopa County officials to meet regarding general election canvass. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Monday is...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: What happens if Cochise County continues to refuse vote certification?
Arizona counties are required by law to certify election results, but one county - Cochise County - has refused to do so after the 2022 elections. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak has more on what could happen if they continue to refuse vote certification.
Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office confirms bone found at Lake Mead is human
A bone that was found at Lake Mead in July of last year, has been identified as a human bone, according to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office.
Mohave Daily News
Celebration makes final runs on Colorado River
LAUGHLIN — The venerable Celebration has made its final public voyage, marking the end of one era on the Colorado River but making way for the start of another. The 65-foot cruise ship, operated by Laughlin River Tours, made its last scenic tour of the area from Davis Dam to Bullhead Community Park on Sunday afternoon.
SignalsAZ
Have Coffee with the Lake Havasu City Mayor
Join Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy and City Manager Jess Knudson for coffee on Friday, December 2 from 8:30 am-10:00 am. The coffee event will take place in the Council Chambers at the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 2360 McCulloch Blvd North. Learn about what is happening in...
zachnews.net
Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave Valley Fire Department announces registration is open to local families for the Christmas for Kids Program 2022.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information):. Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave Valley Fire Department has announced registration is open to local families for the Christmas for Kids Program 2022. If you’re a resident of Mohave Valley, Arizona, and would like to register your child for this year’s Christmas for Kids...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Grant brings new possibilities to airshow￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The Laughlin Bullhead Airshow, presented by Findlay Motor Co., received a grant of $150,000 to support the efforts of tourism throughout Mohave County and neighboring Southern Clark County. The Laughlin Bullhead Airshow is a joint effort with the City of Bullhead City, Laughlin Bullhead International Airport,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
LHC approves funding for new municipal courthouse￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Council has awarded a construction contract and approved other expenditures totaling a little more than $8-million for a new municipal courthouse. The city previously purchased a closed fitness facility that will be renovated under a near $6.2-million contract awarded to FCI Constructors.
KOLD-TV
One dead after building fire near Sierra Vista
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a building near Sierra Vista on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29. According to Cochise County sheriff’s deputies, first responders were sent to the 4000 block of Campobello Avenue, south of Sierra Vista, in response to reports of a fire.
Crews responding to wildfire near Carr Canyon
Crews are responding to a wildfire near Carr Canyon south of Sierra Vista Tuesday morning, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fields enters plea for murder case￼
KINGMAN – A Kingman homicide case could be resolved short of trial through a plea agreement entered in Mohave County Superior Court on Tuesday, November 29. Adam Fields, 31, pleaded guilty to second degree murder and endangerment, criminal charges reduced in the deal from original first degree murder and aggravated assault counts.
NBC Bay Area
Virginia Lawman Traveled Across Country to Meet Teen Before Killing Her Family Members, Police Say
A Virginia law enforcement officer killed in a shootout with deputies in the Mojave Desert was "catfishing" a teen girl online before traveling across the country to meet her and killing three of her family members at their Southern California home, police said. Austin Lee Edwards, 28, likely set fire...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Traffic stop nets meth arrest in Topock￼
TOPOCK — A Kingman man was arrested on drug charges during a Thanksgiving morning traffic stop in Topock. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO)said deputies spotted drug indicia as they approached the Bert Lopatikiewicz, 55, the driver and sole occupant of the red SUV stopped in the area of Golden Shores Parkway and Tule Drive.
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Rattler Race riders and volunteers hit the trails despite freezing winds￼
KINGMAN – Nearly 60 mountain bikers took to the trails at Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area Saturday, Nov. 19 for the Route 66 Tinker Rattler Race. The cyclists came out for a good, hardy and bumpy ride regardless of the windy and chilly day November delivered. The competition is one...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Celebration of Life for Samuel Jacob Bravo￼
KINGMAN – Four generations of the Bravo family gathered at the American Legion Post 14 Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of Samuel Jacob Bravo who passed away at the age of 21 one year ago on Nov. 27, 2021. More than 100 family members were in attendance to...
Bullhead City, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The River Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Mohave Accelerated Learning Center on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
zachnews.net
Downtown Needles, CA: Get ready for the 12th Annual Route 66 Pee Wee Derby being held afternoon on Saturday during the Needles Holiday Fun Fair and Lighted Parade 2022.
Source: Needles Recreation Center (Information) Downtown Needles, California: Get ready for the 12th Annual Route 66 Pee Wee Derby being held during the Needles Holiday Fun Fair and Lighted Parade 2022 on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. According to the Needles Recreation Center, entry fee is $20.00, and includes 1 build...
Comments / 0