ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
arizonasuntimes.com

Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould Was Told He Must Certify Election by County Attorney and Secretary of State’s Office

Ron Gould, a Mohave County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) member, appeared in a video shared by the Kari Lake Campaign Monday, saying that he had been threatened with being arrested and facing a felony should he vote against canvassing the 2022 General Election. Gould told The Arizona Sun Times via the phone that this warning came to him partially from an official within his county.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Celebration makes final runs on Colorado River

LAUGHLIN — The venerable Celebration has made its final public voyage, marking the end of one era on the Colorado River but making way for the start of another. The 65-foot cruise ship, operated by Laughlin River Tours, made its last scenic tour of the area from Davis Dam to Bullhead Community Park on Sunday afternoon.
LAUGHLIN, NV
SignalsAZ

Have Coffee with the Lake Havasu City Mayor

Join Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy and City Manager Jess Knudson for coffee on Friday, December 2 from 8:30 am-10:00 am. The coffee event will take place in the Council Chambers at the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 2360 McCulloch Blvd North. Learn about what is happening in...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
zachnews.net

Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave Valley Fire Department announces registration is open to local families for the Christmas for Kids Program 2022.

Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information):. Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave Valley Fire Department has announced registration is open to local families for the Christmas for Kids Program 2022. If you’re a resident of Mohave Valley, Arizona, and would like to register your child for this year’s Christmas for Kids...
MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Grant brings new possibilities to airshow￼

BULLHEAD CITY – The Laughlin Bullhead Airshow, presented by Findlay Motor Co., received a grant of $150,000 to support the efforts of tourism throughout Mohave County and neighboring Southern Clark County. The Laughlin Bullhead Airshow is a joint effort with the City of Bullhead City, Laughlin Bullhead International Airport,...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

LHC approves funding for new municipal courthouse￼

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Council has awarded a construction contract and approved other expenditures totaling a little more than $8-million for a new municipal courthouse. The city previously purchased a closed fitness facility that will be renovated under a near $6.2-million contract awarded to FCI Constructors.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
KOLD-TV

One dead after building fire near Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a building near Sierra Vista on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29. According to Cochise County sheriff’s deputies, first responders were sent to the 4000 block of Campobello Avenue, south of Sierra Vista, in response to reports of a fire.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Fields enters plea for murder case￼

KINGMAN – A Kingman homicide case could be resolved short of trial through a plea agreement entered in Mohave County Superior Court on Tuesday, November 29. Adam Fields, 31, pleaded guilty to second degree murder and endangerment, criminal charges reduced in the deal from original first degree murder and aggravated assault counts.
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Traffic stop nets meth arrest in Topock￼

TOPOCK — A Kingman man was arrested on drug charges during a Thanksgiving morning traffic stop in Topock. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO)said deputies spotted drug indicia as they approached the Bert Lopatikiewicz, 55, the driver and sole occupant of the red SUV stopped in the area of Golden Shores Parkway and Tule Drive.
TOPOCK, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Celebration of Life for Samuel Jacob Bravo￼

KINGMAN – Four generations of the Bravo family gathered at the American Legion Post 14 Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of Samuel Jacob Bravo who passed away at the age of 21 one year ago on Nov. 27, 2021. More than 100 family members were in attendance to...
KINGMAN, AZ
Highschool Basketball Pro

Bullhead City, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The River Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Mohave Accelerated Learning Center on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
zachnews.net

Downtown Needles, CA: Get ready for the 12th Annual Route 66 Pee Wee Derby being held afternoon on Saturday during the Needles Holiday Fun Fair and Lighted Parade 2022.

Source: Needles Recreation Center (Information) Downtown Needles, California: Get ready for the 12th Annual Route 66 Pee Wee Derby being held during the Needles Holiday Fun Fair and Lighted Parade 2022 on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. According to the Needles Recreation Center, entry fee is $20.00, and includes 1 build...
NEEDLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy