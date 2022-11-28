If you think home prices have skyrocketed over the past decade, listen to this: The price for the nearly 50-acre South End Business Park jumped from $10 million to $110 million since it was last sold in 2013. Records show Florida-based Ram Realty Advisors bought the property near the intersection of I-77 and Clanton Road last month. For more, Morning Edition host Marshall Terry talks with Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.

