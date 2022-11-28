ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAE

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

Sick at school? CMS attendance policy under scrutiny

One morning last month, Ben Jacobs, a senior at Myers Park High School, woke up feeling nauseated with a terrible headache. He ran to the bathroom and vomited. Then he pulled himself together and hustled to school before the end of first period. Jacobs, who had already missed some school...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?

If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs

Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WFAE

WFAE wins 3 “Best in the Nest” Awards

“Queen City Nerve” readers recognized WFAE in several categories in the “Best in the Nest” awards competition. In the “News, Entertainment and Politics” section, readers voted WFAE as:. “Best Local Media Outlet”. “Best Radio Show” – Local content on “All Things Considered.” Runner-up was “Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Sales price balloons for Charlotte business park

If you think home prices have skyrocketed over the past decade, listen to this: The price for the nearly 50-acre South End Business Park jumped from $10 million to $110 million since it was last sold in 2013. Records show Florida-based Ram Realty Advisors bought the property near the intersection of I-77 and Clanton Road last month. For more, Morning Edition host Marshall Terry talks with Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Country music, a comic legend and 'Jagged Little Pill: the Musical' are all on tap in Charlotte this weekend.

Big events in Charlotte coming up the weekend of Dec. 2 include Tommy Davidson of “In Living Color” at the Comedy Zone, “Alanis Morisette’s “Jagged Little Pill: the Musical” at Belk Theater and Kannapolis’s own Kameron Marlowe. Queen City Nerve’s Ryan Pitkin joined WFAE’s Gendolyn Glenn for this week’s “Weekend in Entertainment.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

WFAE

9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy