Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Margaret G. (Palzkill) Roberts
MADISON/MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Margaret G. (Palzkill) Roberts, known as Peg by her friends, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Margaret was born on August 3, 1930, to George and Margaret Palzkill. They lived on a farm outside of Ridgeway, WI, until her parents moved to a farm outside of Mineral Point, WI, where she graduated from high school.
Channel 3000
DePaul R. Zimmerman
DePaul R. Zimmerman, age 86, of DeForest, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. He was born on June 1, 1936, in Canby, Minn., the son of Thomas and Rita (Willette) Zimmerman. His family moved to Blue Earth, Minn., in 1939. He graduated from Blue Earth High School in 1954. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1955-1959, where he served as a Sonarman 3rd Class before being honorably discharged. He then attended Mankato State College until accepting a position with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in 1962.
Channel 3000
Wisconsin volleyball to play Marquette at Fiserv Forum next season
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Badgers are used to playing in front of a packed crowed at the UW Field House, but how about at Fiserv Forum?. That’s what’s on the table for Wisconsin volleyball next season when they travel to Milwaukee to take on Marquette on Sept. 13.
Channel 3000
Leona Evelyn Schmidt
Leona (Onie) E. Schmidt (Winchel) age 89 years of Baraboo passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 23rd at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. She was born on February 9th, 1933, to Louis and Agnes (Sebranek) Fronk in Hillsboro Wisconsin. Leona grew up on a farm in Hillsboro with 6 siblings. She grew to adulthood in Hillsboro and graduated from Hillsboro Highschool in 1950. On October 10, 1953, she married Emmo (Walt) Winchel of Ontario and had 3 Children. In 1957 they relocated to LaCrosse Wisconsin. Leona worked at Badger Ordinance in the lab testing powder and went on to become a homemaker for many years. In 1974 Leona and family moved to Roscoe, Illinois and later to McNabb, Illinois. On April 24th, 1992 she married Robert (Bob) Schmidt from Baraboo and lived there until she passed. She enjoyed many things including gardening, feeding and watching birds and playing gambling machines at many casinos and was often called Lucky Leona as she often won.
Channel 3000
Badgers let lead slip but hold on to beat Marquette in overtime
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Wisconsin led by 16 points in the second half, but let the game slip away. However, they did just enough to beat Marquette 80-77 in overtime in the I-94 Rivalry. Chucky Hepburn posted 19 points for the Badgers and Tyler Wahl added 15 as the Badgers...
Channel 3000
James “Jimbo” Joseph Scullion
Madison – James “Jimbo” Joseph Scullion, age 72, passed away at Agrace after a strong-fought battle with cancer on Nov. 29, 2022. James was born in Dodgeville, WI, to parents June Olson Scullion and Charles Scullion on Jan. 3, 1950. Jim and his brother Scott and their parents moved to Madison in 1951. Jim attended St. James Grade School and graduated from Madison Central High School in 1968. Jim worked for many years at the Villa Tap and Echo Tavern. He retired from JSM properties in 2015. Jim enjoyed following the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers. He loved Badger basketball. He enjoyed working around his home, taking his dog, Tessie, for long walks, and spending time with his two nephews and niece.
Channel 3000
Wisconsin before and after Roe v. Wade fell
Sarah, a practicing Catholic, registered nurse and mother of four, got pregnant during her freshman year at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. She made an appointment at Planned Parenthood for an abortion, then never showed up. “I chose to have the baby, who is my almost 16-year-old daughter,” says Sarah, who insisted on anonymity to protect her children’s privacy.
Channel 3000
Paul M. Beerkircher
Paul M. Beerkircher, age 84, passed away Nov. 29, 2022. He was born in Dodgeville on June 3, 1938 to the late Merlyn and Sally Beerkircher. Paul met his loving wife, Midge, in 1992. They were companions, partners and sweethearts; together they had many wonderful adventures. He was a member...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Why are there so many wild turkeys in Madison?
MADISON, Wis. — Have you ever wondered why there are so many wild turkeys in Madison? David Drake, an extension wildlife specialist and a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, joins Live at Four to talk turkey. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Channel 3000
Charlotte Gloria Kalish
Charlotte Gloria Kalish, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 8, 1930, in Madison, the daughter of Clarence and Rose (Boehm) Legrey. Charlotte graduated from Madison East High School in 1949. She met Merle Kalish while...
Channel 3000
Carl Frederick Arneson
Carl Frederick Arneson, age 93, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born Nov. 18, 1929, the sixth child of Anton S. and Agnes (Grimstad) Arneson, Sr. of Barneveld. He was married in 1952 in Primrose Lutheran Church to Lois M. Melland who predeceased him in 2014. He is survived by their daughters, Susan Arneson and husband Allen Weaks of Lathrup Village, MI, and Karen Arneson and husband Charles Pfalzer of Walnut Creek, CA.
Channel 3000
Badgers punch ticket to Sweet 16 after sweeping TCU
MADISON, Wis. — The second-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team is Sweet 16 bound for the 10th straight season after sweeping TCU Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Sarah Franklin led the team with 13 kills, as Anna Smrek and Devyn Robinson each added six. The Badgers...
Channel 3000
Traveler Throwback Thursday: Truck parachuting
PORTAGE, Wis. — This week’s Traveler Throwback Thursday from 1982 revisits Jim Wade and his friends, who enjoyed truck parachuting. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Lois M. (Steinke) Sobyak
Windsor—Lois M. (Steinke) Sobyak, age 86, passed away peacefully from dementia at The Legacy of DeForest on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. She was born July 9, 1936, in rural Mondovi on the family farm to Victor and Erna Steinke. She attended rural grade school and graduated from Mondovi High School in 1953. She worked at Berg Drug Store in Mondovi before moving to Eau Claire to work at American National Bank. She met Larry Sobyak in 1958 in Fairchild and they were married in 1960. They moved to Madison in 1961 and she worked at First National Bank until December 1970 when she retired to become a full-time mom and homemaker.
Channel 3000
Phyllis Ann (Johnston) Peterson
Phyllis Ann (Johnston) Peterson, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. She was born on Nov. 21, 1943, in Santa Ana, Calif., the daughter of Leonard and Marie (Brey) Johnston. Phyllis graduated from Madison East High School in 1962. She worked as an administrative assistant for...
Channel 3000
After acing first round, Badgers set for rematch with TCU
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers passed their first test of the NCAA Tournament with flying colors on Friday, setting up a second round match with a familiar foe. Wisconsin will take on TCU on Saturday at the UW Field House, their second time facing the Horned Frogs this year.
Channel 3000
Wisconsin sweeps Quinnipiac, advances to second round
MADISON, Wis. — The match didn’t even take 75 minutes and Wisconsin dominated Quinnipiac from start to finish. The Badgers swept the Bobcats in straight sets (25-15, 25-9, 25-4) to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Devyn Robinson led the way with 11 kills, while...
Channel 3000
Madison Magazine December Hot List
Did you know Madison has a pinball club for women? We didn’t either until we saw this rad vintage-style poster on Instagram promoting Belles & Chimes. The club, which is the Madison chapter of an international network of women’s pinball leagues started in California, meets the second Wednesday of every month and offers prizes for the top winners. The group, open to female-identifying and nonbinary people, frequents places including I/O Arcade Bar, NerdHaven Arcade and Blue Moon Bar & Grill.
Channel 3000
Robert “Bob” A. Gutwiler
Robert “Bob” A. Gutwiler, 79, of Arena died unexpectedly on his birthday while deer hunting. He was born Nov. 25, 1943 in Dodgeville, WI. Bob was united in marriage to Patricia “Patti” Royston June 9, 1964. He had a wild youth, racing cars and boats, snowmobiling,...
Channel 3000
Find unique, artistic gifts for everyone on your list at 17 local holiday markets
“Support local” is probably a phrase you hear a lot this time of year. Purchasing holiday gifts from local artisans and makers is a great way to give back to the community. It keeps money circulating locally (which will inevitably benefit you!) and maintains the vibrancy of the local arts scene. Plus, what’s more festive than feeling like you’re shopping directly from Santa’s North Pole workshop? Mark your calendar for these opportunities to support local artists, community causes and craftspeople at holiday markets popping up around town.
Comments / 0