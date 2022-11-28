ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Mohave Daily News

Celebration makes final runs on Colorado River

LAUGHLIN — The venerable Celebration has made its final public voyage, marking the end of one era on the Colorado River but making way for the start of another. The 65-foot cruise ship, operated by Laughlin River Tours, made its last scenic tour of the area from Davis Dam to Bullhead Community Park on Sunday afternoon.
LAUGHLIN, NV
thestandardnewspaper.online

LHC approves funding for new municipal courthouse￼

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Council has awarded a construction contract and approved other expenditures totaling a little more than $8-million for a new municipal courthouse. The city previously purchased a closed fitness facility that will be renovated under a near $6.2-million contract awarded to FCI Constructors.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

One dead after building fire near Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a building near Sierra Vista on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29. According to Cochise County sheriff’s deputies, first responders were sent to the 4000 block of Campobello Avenue, south of Sierra Vista, in response to reports of a fire.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Fields enters plea for murder case￼

KINGMAN – A Kingman homicide case could be resolved short of trial through a plea agreement entered in Mohave County Superior Court on Tuesday, November 29. Adam Fields, 31, pleaded guilty to second degree murder and endangerment, criminal charges reduced in the deal from original first degree murder and aggravated assault counts.
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Traffic stop nets meth arrest in Topock￼

TOPOCK — A Kingman man was arrested on drug charges during a Thanksgiving morning traffic stop in Topock. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO)said deputies spotted drug indicia as they approached the Bert Lopatikiewicz, 55, the driver and sole occupant of the red SUV stopped in the area of Golden Shores Parkway and Tule Drive.
TOPOCK, AZ
SignalsAZ

Lake Havasu City 19th Annual Community Dinner

The entire Lake Havasu City community is invited to attend the 19th Annual Free Community Dinner on Friday, December 9, at the Aquatic/Community Center. The team is offering two different serving times: Early Bird serving at 4:00 pm (doors open at 3:30 pm) and the 2nd serving is at 6:00 pm (doors open at 5:45 pm). Both servings are first come, first serve, up to 500 people per seating.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ

