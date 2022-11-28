Read full article on original website
Arizona Inauguration date set as election questions loom
On Thursday, Jan. 5, Arizona's newly-elected and re-elected state officials will be inaugurated into office.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Counties’ Election Certification: Lawsuits, Testimonies, Supervisors ‘Under Duress’
As the deadline for Arizona counties to certify the 2022 midterm election passed on Monday, Maricopa County certified while residents urged them not to, one county chose not to certify despite the threat of a lawsuit, and another certified with two supervisors voting “under duress.”. The deadline for Arizona...
kjzz.org
Former AZ prosecutors call for investigation into Cochise County Board of Supervisors
Former state and county prosecutors are calling for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors who have not certified the results of the recent election. Former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley and former Attorney General Terry Goddard wrote a letter to the current AG and Cochise county...
Two Counties In Arizona Delay Certifying State Election
Republican officials in two Arizona counties refused on Monday to certify the 2022 election, amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject results showing Democrats winning top races. State election officials have said they will sue Cochise County if the board of supervisors misses Monday’s deadline
AZFamily
Abe Hamadeh, RNC’s lawsuit over election results dismissed since it was filed too early
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has dismissed Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee’s lawsuit against election officials, saying it was filed too early. According to the Superior Court of Arizona, the state must first certify the election...
AZFamily
Maricopa, Mohave counties certify election results, Cochise delays certification
Katie Hobbs sues Cochise County after refusal to certify election results. Katie Hobbs has filed a lawsuit against Cochise County after Republican election officials refused to certify their election results by the Monday deadline. Maricopa County officials to meet regarding general election canvass. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Monday is...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: What happens if Cochise County continues to refuse vote certification?
Arizona counties are required by law to certify election results, but one county - Cochise County - has refused to do so after the 2022 elections. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak has more on what could happen if they continue to refuse vote certification.
Voters weigh in on Cochise County Board of Supervisors' vote
Some say it's reasonable to postpone for accuracy, while others are disappointed in the decision. People are weighing in on Cochise County’s Board of Supervisors vote to postpone
Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office confirms bone found at Lake Mead is human
A bone that was found at Lake Mead in July of last year, has been identified as a human bone, according to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office.
Mohave Daily News
Celebration makes final runs on Colorado River
LAUGHLIN — The venerable Celebration has made its final public voyage, marking the end of one era on the Colorado River but making way for the start of another. The 65-foot cruise ship, operated by Laughlin River Tours, made its last scenic tour of the area from Davis Dam to Bullhead Community Park on Sunday afternoon.
thestandardnewspaper.online
LHC approves funding for new municipal courthouse￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Council has awarded a construction contract and approved other expenditures totaling a little more than $8-million for a new municipal courthouse. The city previously purchased a closed fitness facility that will be renovated under a near $6.2-million contract awarded to FCI Constructors.
Arizona man accused of breaking into home before setting it on fire next day, sheriff’s office says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a man on charges of arson and burglary after a suspect burglarized a home and set it on fire in Yucca, Arizona, the office announced Wednesday. Keith Wilson, 37, is accused of breaking into a residence and starting a fire while the homeowner was away. […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KOLD-TV
One dead after building fire near Sierra Vista
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a building near Sierra Vista on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29. According to Cochise County sheriff’s deputies, first responders were sent to the 4000 block of Campobello Avenue, south of Sierra Vista, in response to reports of a fire.
Crews responding to wildfire near Carr Canyon
Crews are responding to a wildfire near Carr Canyon south of Sierra Vista Tuesday morning, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fields enters plea for murder case￼
KINGMAN – A Kingman homicide case could be resolved short of trial through a plea agreement entered in Mohave County Superior Court on Tuesday, November 29. Adam Fields, 31, pleaded guilty to second degree murder and endangerment, criminal charges reduced in the deal from original first degree murder and aggravated assault counts.
NBC Bay Area
Virginia Lawman Traveled Across Country to Meet Teen Before Killing Her Family Members, Police Say
A Virginia law enforcement officer killed in a shootout with deputies in the Mojave Desert was "catfishing" a teen girl online before traveling across the country to meet her and killing three of her family members at their Southern California home, police said. Austin Lee Edwards, 28, likely set fire...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Traffic stop nets meth arrest in Topock￼
TOPOCK — A Kingman man was arrested on drug charges during a Thanksgiving morning traffic stop in Topock. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO)said deputies spotted drug indicia as they approached the Bert Lopatikiewicz, 55, the driver and sole occupant of the red SUV stopped in the area of Golden Shores Parkway and Tule Drive.
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
SignalsAZ
Lake Havasu City 19th Annual Community Dinner
The entire Lake Havasu City community is invited to attend the 19th Annual Free Community Dinner on Friday, December 9, at the Aquatic/Community Center. The team is offering two different serving times: Early Bird serving at 4:00 pm (doors open at 3:30 pm) and the 2nd serving is at 6:00 pm (doors open at 5:45 pm). Both servings are first come, first serve, up to 500 people per seating.
