Arizona State

'Sister Wives' Robyn Brown Declares 'Collateral Damage' From Christine Leaving Will 'Go On For Generations'

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Christine Brown 's bombshell decision to leave Kody Brown has left a huge imprint on their family — and it's not in the good way.

The former wife of the patriarch was seen packing up her belongings amid her move from Arizona to Utah during the Sunday, November 27, episode of Sister Wives . And despite being excited to start the next chapter of her life, Christine's own feelings and that of her sister wives have made the process anything but easy.

"No one ever wants to leave a marriage," Christine admitted on the latest episode. "Especially after 27 years. It’s a long time to be in a marriage and in a relationship with people. I’m leaving broken hearts behind . That’s what’s hard."

'SISTER WIVES' STAR JANELLE BROWN FUELS DIVORCE RUMORS AFTER CELEBRATING THANKSGIVING WITHOUT KODY

Recalling the night she went to say goodbye to Kody, Robyn and their kids before leaving town, Christine said she's upset at how "awkward" things were, and she wasn't the only one left with a sour taste in her mouth.

Kody's fourth wife, Robyn, was left distraught by Christine's decision to give up on their polygamous family, saying: "It's really hard to be optimistic when a bomb just went off and blew up all your hopes ."

Robyn added, "The collateral damage will go on for generations."

Adding fuel to the fire for Robyn was the fact that Christine said she didn't want a relationship with Meri , Kody's first wife, for now.

On the other hand, Christine has been leaning on Janelle as she continues to face the heat from her family. And while Janelle has remained by Christine's side, she even admitted that she doesn't know what her fellow sister wife's exit will mean for the family.

SISTER WIVES' KODY BROWN ADMITS HE DOESN'T FEEL 'RESPECT' FROM JANELLE AS RELATIONSHIP TEETERS

"I don’t think any of us knows what goes on now," Janelle confessed. "We’re just going to have to make it up . There’s no pattern, no guidelines [for someone leaving]. It’s whatever we want it to be now."

As for Kody, he is also heartbroken by the situation , explaining: "There's a sense that I feel like I'm, in a way, just coping. I really want to tell her, 'I loved you, why did you betray me?' That’s almost just as pathetic. Because she’s leaving."

"She's done and I've got to accept that but I don't want to because it's breaking my heart," Kody continued.

Christine announced in November 2021 that she was leaving Kody after more than 25 years of marriage.

Hollywood Life reported on the Sunday Sister Wives episode.

Comments / 81

Sophia Lavdis
3d ago

Robyn, what a Despicable person! She always gets her way. Why did Kody divorce Meri yo legally marry Robyn..yo adopt her kids…..they have a father, and it’s not Kody……👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻💩💩💩🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

Reply
58
Annie Claude
3d ago

Is she kidding ? She gets the big house the husband and everything else while the 3 other wifes get nothing just the right to give them their money for her yo spend. They all should walk away and leave the 2

Reply(5)
53
Heidi Potts
3d ago

its not breaking your heart idiot, you trashed the 3 hearts that (yuck) loved you. the day robin appeared was the day all your other marrages disappeared. all 3 have told you over n over how you making them feel and you ignored each one, trying to make it their fault. so glad they are so much smarter than you will ever be and ran for the hills.

Reply
30
