Jerry Moore
Jerry T. Moore, age 87, of Clarksville, TN passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at First Canaan Baptist Church, 3851 Jarman Hollow Rd, Palmyra, TN with Bro. Phillip Chambers officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
Ronald James Reid
Ronald “Ron” James Reid, age 81, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at his residence. Ronald was born November 13, 1941, to the late James Reid and Augusta Vorpagel Reid in Elkhorn, WI. Ron was also preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Reid. Mr. Reid is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Veronica “Ronni” Carole McIntosh Reid. Ronald was career Assistant Drill Operator with the ARMY Corp of Engineers and was also an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed bow hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed many moments with his beloved dog, Sophie. He will be missed by his friends at the Montgomery Co. Bow Hunters group. Ron was 15-year member of NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association).
Herbert Martin Reed
Herbert Martin Reed, age 73, of Clarksville, TN passed away on November 24, 2022. Herbert was born on March 31, 1949, in Branchville, NJ to Joseph and Vivian Reed. He was a veteran of the United States Army and worked for Orangon Pharmaceuticals for 11 years. His greatest joy in life was time spent with his family.
Pam McClain
Pam Ann Cooper McClain, age 57, of Clarksville, TN passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Joann Givens Gilbert
Joann Givens Gilbert, age 82, died Saturday, November 26th, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Joann was born in Palmer, Tennessee, one of 12 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Gilbert (Scott) Johnson; son, Charles Gilbert; grandson, Nicholas (Jonay) Demetriades and great-granddaughter Ember. There will...
Richard Joseph Creamer
Richard Joseph Creamer, age 79, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at his home. He was born June 14, 1943 in Jeffersonville, OH to the late Roy Creamer and Madeleine Gregory Tanner. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a very proud Registered Nurse who was well respected in the medical community.
Ezequiel Orlando Velez
Ezequiel Orlando Velez, age 77, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN. He was born October 27, 1945, in Santurce, Puerto Rico to the late Ezequiel Orlando and Juanita Velez Orlando. Ezequiel enjoyed fishing and cooking for his family. He also liked collecting coins and artillery. In addition, he liked working on projects such as woodworking and repairing cars.
Jonathan Bakenhus-Gentry
Jonathan Andrew Bakenhus-Gentry, age 27, of Hopkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Clarksville Church of God of Prophecy with Pastor Mike Burton and Pastor Al Seui officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Hopkinsville, KY. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Clarksville Church of God of Prophecy and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
Tennessee River American Red Cross names Lori Ann Tinajero executive director
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Tennessee Region of the American Red Cross is pleased to announce that Lori Ann Tinajero has been named as the Tennessee River Chapter Executive Director. The chapter serves Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lawrence, Lewis, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Stewart and Wayne counties in Tennessee. In addition to these counties, the Tennessee River chapter also includes Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Arts & Heritage Council to honor 2 Clarksvillians for work in art, history
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council will present two lifetime achievement awards to Clarksvillians who have made outstanding contributions to the community’s artistic and historic heritage this Friday, Dec. 2. Cleo Hogan, attorney and expert genealogist, will receive the Lifetime Achievement in Heritage award, presented...
Darlene Ann Newton
Darlene Ann Newton, age 74, of Clarksville passed away peacefully at her residence on November 27, 2022. Darlene was born December 19, 1947, in Indianapolis, IN to the late William Edward Newton and Nina May Liggett Newton. She is also preceded in death by her infant brother, Newton and her sister, Donna Hines.
Angie Starnes
Angie Raye Starnes, age 60, of Nashville, TN, passed peacefully at Alive Hospice in Nashville on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life service at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Woodmont Hills Church in Nashville. Angie was born June 4, 1962, in Akron, Ohio....
Wade Bourne Nature Center receives $50,000 for aquarium
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Wade Bourne Nature Center Foundation presented Montgomery County Parks Director Sally Burchett with a check for $50,000 to purchase a custom 500-plus gallon freshwater aquarium that can be viewed by visitors from inside and outside the Nature Center. The tank is expected to be installed by spring of 2023 with the goal of stocking it with native species of fish.
Toys for Tots shares happiness for children at Christmas | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots has helped kids around the nation have a merry Christmas for 75 years, and for close to 15 years here in Clarksville. Jo Kohler is the community organizer for Toys for Tots in Montgomery, Robertson and...
Clarksville Academy dominates Clarksville High on their own court
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Academy and Clarksville High met for an inner-city showdown on Wednesday. The Cougars came out firing on all cylinders and never looked back after gaining a significant lead. They finished the night with a 67-37 victory. Clarksville Academy’s size, speed and athleticism were...
Clarksville native stars in Dolly Parton Christmas movie, a stepping stone in his acting career
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Joseph Yang followed his dream to become an actor and performer, landing him a role in Dolly Parton’s new movie “Mountain Magic Christmas.”. In the movie, Yang plays a side character named Woody, but he has landed lead roles in other movies...
APSU’s Dannelle Whiteside reprises popular TEDx Talk for new leadership program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Earlier this fall, Princeton University, which has employed 31 Nobel Prize winners over the last century, launched a new leadership development program – Tigers Leading Tigers – and when the organizers solicited experts to inspire their students, they quickly looked south to Austin Peay State University.
Lighted Christmas Parade coming up Saturday in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The annual Christmas parade, hosted by the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Government, will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Clarksville. The parade route will begin on Eighth Street on the Austin Peay State University campus. From Eighth Street, the...
Clarksville High cross-country team to compete in Garmin Running Lane championships
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville High cross-country team is set to compete in Huntsville, Alabama, for the Garmin Running Lane Cross Country Championships on Saturday. According to their website, the Garmin Running Lane Cross Country Championships is described as “the fastest individuals and teams together at the...
Weekend top picks: SpiritFest, Lighted Christmas Parade, Happy Holidays concert
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As we march toward the holidays, you can watch the Lighted Christmas parade, have fun at Spiritfest, and watch the “Polar Express” this weekend. SpiritFest: Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church and Trinity Episcopal Church, SpiritFest starts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday while guests...
