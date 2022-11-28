Ronald “Ron” James Reid, age 81, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at his residence. Ronald was born November 13, 1941, to the late James Reid and Augusta Vorpagel Reid in Elkhorn, WI. Ron was also preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Reid. Mr. Reid is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Veronica “Ronni” Carole McIntosh Reid. Ronald was career Assistant Drill Operator with the ARMY Corp of Engineers and was also an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed bow hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed many moments with his beloved dog, Sophie. He will be missed by his friends at the Montgomery Co. Bow Hunters group. Ron was 15-year member of NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association).

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO